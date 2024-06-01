« previous next »
kop306

Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm
looking forward to seeing sobo play tommorow

i think this is a good tournament for him to build his confidence back for the new season

will be interesting to see how italy and spain play
ABZ Rover

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
he's the typical Scottish goalkeeper that Jimmy Greaves used to take the piss out of

Aye but at least hes got his own teeth.
Hazell

Reply #1082 on: Today at 12:34:28 am
Kopenhagen

Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:50:28 am
Surprised Gunn didn't get pelters from the comms on the highlight package I just watched. He was fucking woeful for some of those goals.
Andy @ Allerton!

Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:48:52 am
Wasn't going to watch any of this. Was on holiday this week and watched the Scotland game in the pub.

I thought our officials and our VAR were fucking shite - and they are - but fuck me, how biased were the officials against Scotland?

Never a pen - he got the ball and with the 'double jeopardy' rule - if you were bent enough to give the pen, how bent do you have to be to send the lad off for winning the ball?

Fuck this competition. Yet another football competition decided before a ball is even kicked. Going to be a fucking joke.

Will spend my time in the garden when it's not raining :)
Zimagic

Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:54:56 am
My understanding of the penalty rules says Havertz can't stop his run up to the shot, but he clearly did. Are we not reffing this any more?
Had Gunn been off his line & saved it, it definitely would have been retaken.

Double standards making it even harder for the GKs
RyanBabel19

Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:57:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:48:52 am
Wasn't going to watch any of this. Was on holiday this week and watched the Scotland game in the pub.

I thought our officials and our VAR were fucking shite - and they are - but fuck me, how biased were the officials against Scotland?

Never a pen - he got the ball and with the 'double jeopardy' rule - if you were bent enough to give the pen, how bent do you have to be to send the lad off for winning the ball?

Fuck this competition. Yet another football competition decided before a ball is even kicked. Going to be a fucking joke.

Will spend my time in the garden when it's not raining :)

I'm not sure if this is serious or not

One of the most obvious penalties you'll see. Could quite easily have snapped Gundogans leg
mikey_LFC

Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:00:27 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:48:52 am
Wasn't going to watch any of this. Was on holiday this week and watched the Scotland game in the pub.

I thought our officials and our VAR were fucking shite - and they are - but fuck me, how biased were the officials against Scotland?

Never a pen - he got the ball and with the 'double jeopardy' rule - if you were bent enough to give the pen, how bent do you have to be to send the lad off for winning the ball?

Fuck this competition. Yet another football competition decided before a ball is even kicked. Going to be a fucking joke.

Will spend my time in the garden when it's not raining :)

Think youre the first person Ive seen to think it wasnt a pen and a red. It was an incredibly dangerous challenge.
Andy @ Allerton!

Reply #1088 on: Today at 10:02:03 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:57:03 am
I'm not sure if this is serious or not

One of the most obvious penalties you'll see. Could quite easily have snapped Gundogans leg

Saw the replay in the pub about 20 times. He won the ball. It might be unfortunate if he followed through, but he won the ball.

'He might have snapped his leg'

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking hell. You'd have shit your trousers every fucking week in the 70s.
Andy @ Allerton!

Reply #1089 on: Today at 10:03:36 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:00:27 am
Think youre the first person Ive seen to think it wasnt a pen and a red. It was an incredibly dangerous challenge.

Was it fuck. I was completely neutral in the game. Seen worse challenges down the park.
mikey_LFC

Reply #1090 on: Today at 10:07:24 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:03:36 am
Was it fuck. I was completely neutral in the game. Seen worse challenges down the park.

A two footed lunge landing you studs up onto someones ankle is about as clear an example of serious foul play youre likely to see. If you cant see that, thats on you.

Also double jeopardy doesnt apply for serious foul play.
Andy @ Allerton!

Reply #1091 on: Today at 10:09:15 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:07:24 am
A two footed lunge landing you studs up onto someones ankle is about as clear an example of serious foul play youre likely to see. If you cant see that, thats on you.

Also double jeopardy doesnt apply for serious foul play.

I guess you're the only Liverpool fan that thought that the Spurs game was officiated well then?

As I said, the officials seemed as bent as fuck to me. The lad won the ball and Jones shouldn't have been sent off at Spurs either as he won the ball as well.

Game of fucking tarts these days.

'He could have broken his leg' - he didn't even fucking need treatment.

mikey_LFC

Reply #1092 on: Today at 10:13:35 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:09:15 am
I guess you're the only Liverpool fan that thought that the Spurs game was officiated well then?

As I said, the officials seemed as bent as fuck to me. The lad won the ball and Jones shouldn't have been sent off at Spurs either as he won the ball as well.

Game of fucking tarts these days.

'He could have broken his leg' - he didn't even fucking need treatment.

lol

Hit the pub hard did you?

Theyre completely different challenges.

Souness and Keane both agreed its a sending off. Both tarts I guess.
Andy @ Allerton!

Reply #1093 on: Today at 10:16:48 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:13:35 am
lol

Hit the pub hard did you?

Theyre completely different challenges.

Souness and Keane both agreed its a sending off. Both tarts I guess.

I am still bladdered now, it must be said, but I am on holiday :D

Fair enough mate. From what I remembered, it seemed like a possible penno but unlikely, but the red card was a joke given off the number of shithouse challenges I've seen in the league that weren't reds.

It just looked to me like the officials were pretty biased throughout, but sadly that's just par for the course thesedays.

Don't want to argue with you, so let's agree I'm wrong :D

I'm off on the ale now! Hurrah!! :)
Ray K

Reply #1094 on: Today at 10:32:31 am
Fucking hell Andy, you need to stop drinking if it does that much damage to your eyesight.
mikey_LFC

Reply #1095 on: Today at 10:33:08 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:48 am
I am still bladdered now, it must be said, but I am on holiday :D

Fair enough mate. From what I remembered, it seemed like a possible penno but unlikely, but the red card was a joke given off the number of shithouse challenges I've seen in the league that weren't reds.

It just looked to me like the officials were pretty biased throughout, but sadly that's just par for the course thesedays.

Don't want to argue with you, so let's agree I'm wrong :D

I'm off on the ale now! Hurrah!! :)

Haha, fair enough. Enjoy you holiday.

Just for context, from the tart Pat Nevin:

Ryan Porteous will be disappointed because he let himself down.
It was a horrifying tackle. Hopefully Im fair-minded enough that, when I saw the replay, I wanted him sent off. I dont want to see a tackle like that happen to anyone.
The first thing he should do is apologise to Ilkay Gundogan. The red mist comes down and he does it out of desperation, but you cant do that. 
Crosby Nick

Reply #1096 on: Today at 10:52:26 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:32:31 am
Fucking hell Andy, you need to stop drinking if it does that much damage to your eyesight.

Yeah, go back to wanking. At least youll be more chilled.
B0151?

Reply #1097 on: Today at 10:52:35 am
Yeah was horrific challenge that.  May have just been done in desperation but let his team down there.

Germany look to have sorted themselves out after being awful in recent times. I know that Scotland were dreadful, but Germany got some class players and their system looks like one that works.
[new username under construction]

Reply #1098 on: Today at 11:01:10 am
I know they don't have any decent strikers but who the fuck consciously picks Che Adams?
Elmo!

Reply #1099 on: Today at 11:08:29 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:48 am
I am still bladdered now, it must be said, but I am on holiday :D

Fair enough mate. From what I remembered, it seemed like a possible penno but unlikely, but the red card was a joke given off the number of shithouse challenges I've seen in the league that weren't reds.

It just looked to me like the officials were pretty biased throughout, but sadly that's just par for the course thesedays.

Don't want to argue with you, so let's agree I'm wrong :D

I'm off on the ale now! Hurrah!! :)

 ;D

I'm Scottish and thought it was a blatant red card and penalty, and the ref and VAR team did a great job last night.
thejbs

Reply #1100 on: Today at 11:10:33 am


No decision other than red and penalty. Terrible challenge.
JRed

Reply #1101 on: Today at 11:46:36 am
Apparently Michael Oliver said No way, not for me, not for me when asked if he thought it was a pen. Then he remembered Gundogan doesnt play for his Abu Dhabi paymasters anymore.
Dim Glas

Reply #1102 on: Today at 11:53:06 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:57:03 am
I'm not sure if this is serious or not

One of the most obvious penalties you'll see. Could quite easily have snapped Gundogans leg

Its Andy, maybe hes lacking some attention on that holiday of his  ;D

The game wasnt ruined by officials, and the players didnt seem to be acting like dickheads and throwing themselves on the floor every few seconds either.

Those are my biggest takes from it.
Statto Red

Reply #1103 on: Today at 11:59:34 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:53:06 am
Its Andy, maybe hes lacking some attention on that holiday of his  ;D

The game wasnt ruined by officials, and the players didnt seem to be acting like dickheads and throwing themselves on the floor every few seconds either.

Those are my biggest takes from it.

It was a decent match, players not acting like cocks, but it was men against boys, Scotland never turned up, & that was a stonewall red card too, quite refreshing seeing the automated VAR for offsides that came to a decision quickly, when you now that'd take 5 minutes in the PL.
