Wasn't going to watch any of this. Was on holiday this week and watched the Scotland game in the pub.I thought our officials and our VAR were fucking shite - and they are - but fuck me, how biased were the officials against Scotland?Never a pen - he got the ball and with the 'double jeopardy' rule - if you were bent enough to give the pen, how bent do you have to be to send the lad off for winning the ball?Fuck this competition. Yet another football competition decided before a ball is even kicked. Going to be a fucking joke.Will spend my time in the garden when it's not raining