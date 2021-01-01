Don't Holland have the same problem as they always do, no real no 9?



They will go with some kind of combination of Depay, Gakpo, Simons. Not ideal, but not sure anyone has an ideal front line up in this tournament, even France are still trying to work out the best set up alongside Mbappe and Greizmann.Brobbey, Berwijn, Malen and Weghorst the others. That's improved from the last tournament, and their midfield and defence are also better and more experienced now too. I think they are a strong contender.Netherlands, England, France and Portugal look strongest to me. Spain always produce, but they lack a bit looking at their squad.My predictor had Portugal to win it, but Martinez being handed this generation is mad after he fluffed Belgium's great set of players the last few years. Ronaldo should be an impact player, so starting him would fuck them in the bigger games.