Taking Toney and Watkins is overkill when Bowen, Gordon, Eze and Palmer are all going, in addition to Foden, Saka and Kane. Toney should have been swapped out for more help in defence and midfield. Tomori for instance should probably be in that squad

 Shaw is going to be the classic unfit/injured player who shouldn't have gone, and will either not play or break down before the end of the tournament. Playing Gomez as a makeshift LB makes a lot more sense than a declining Trippier

England's tactics under Southgate have protected Pickford to the hilt. But when Iceland can carve through the defence and midfield, a better side should get more joy. He'll never go all out attack so I guess Southgate is going to rely on dives and set-pieces.
TAA MoM

Wharton won a start by default
England have a very real prospect of starting the Euros with Guehi and Dunk at centre half (Id have Gomez and Konsa from the current squad but this is Southgate were talking about) with Trippier at left back!
Some people genuinely think they can win the tournament! No chance!

It happens every tournament though has for as long as i can remember. England talk themselves into a corner. They have some good players no doubt but having Southgate in charge is like putting a set of Volkswagon Golf wheels on a formula 1 car and expecting it to win a race.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

They have to big them up, they need the viewing figures with sport being one of those few things people still watch live nowadays.
Taking Toney and Watkins is overkill when Bowen, Gordon, Eze and Palmer are all going, in addition to Foden, Saka and Kane. Toney should have been swapped out for more help in defence and midfield. Tomori for instance should probably be in that squad

 Shaw is going to be the classic unfit/injured player who shouldn't have gone, and will either not play or break down before the end of the tournament. Playing Gomez as a makeshift LB makes a lot more sense than a declining Trippier

England's tactics under Southgate have protected Pickford to the hilt. But when Iceland can carve through the defence and midfield, a better side should get more joy. He'll never go all out attack so I guess Southgate is going to rely on dives and set-pieces.

Going into a tournament with only one real striker seems needlessly restrictive, even if you have other attacking options and if you wanted something else in midfield then dropping one of the other midfielders would make more sense, but dropping one of them for an actually fit leftback would be a good plan.
Last night was the first international game I'd watched since the World Cup. I don't think you got any benefit of having Truppier in the team because he kept passing the ball to the centre of the park due to being on his wrong foot, Gordon did look lively on the left flank. Rasmdale will be prone to error, due to his lack of football last season. Trent did well when he came on and if nothing else Ivan Toney gave him an option to aim at. Only really watch major tournaments but yet to see Phil Foden impress on the international stage.
Looks like Saka who played ~20 minutes is the poster boy of England's defeat against Iceland in all newspapers/websites.
Southgate is useless. He wouldn't be able to pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.
Apparently Szoboszlai went off injured playing for Hungary today. :butt

Seen people say it was his hamstring, nothing official yet.
Buzzing for him to play in the euros half fit and make it worse.
They play these pre-euro friendlies half arsed and still get injured
I have mixed feelings about this.
Same here. If he misses the Euros and is back fit for pre-season, good. If they patch him up within a week and aggravates the injury during the tournament, then not so good.

Edit: This suggests it's not serious: https://x.com/BenBocsak/status/1799501375010742694
If he can walk he'll play, let's be honest.
That's why I don't understand people wanting our players to go far in these tournaments, the sooner they're all out the better.
My feelings are based on Scotland being in Hungary's group.  ;)
People say this like other teams are full of quality though. Theyre not. International teams always have weak spots. Its about getting the best of your good players.  England have enough good players to do well. Whether they will or not is a different matter.
;D
If he wasn't one of our best players, McGinn should be excluded for this pose alone....

Torygraph and a couple more. Ofc, I am not talking about the usual rags here as haven't seen them / don't read them. There's one that has the headline "BLACK ICE" and has Saka's pic. Dunno if it's banned in the forum.
The battle for third is real.
Might be reading too much in to it but that squad numbers list would suggest that Trents earmarked to start in midfield. The other players given 1-11 are widely expected to make up the first 11.
