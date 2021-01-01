« previous next »
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Pickford for Ramsdale, Gordon for Saka and Palmer for Bellingham and you are seeing Southgates preferred 11  and set up for the euros

Online Garlicbread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #361 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:51:44 pm
Pickford for Ramsdale, Gordon for Saka and Palmer for Bellingham and you are seeing Southgates preferred 11  and set up for the euros

The word is Trent will be in the starting XI next to Rice.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:06:30 pm »
Is he planning on picking Shaw without him playing a game?

Massive risk, isn't it.

Not advocating for Quansah - I would be made up for him, though - but why didn't the dinosaur just pick a midtable left back (Mitchell or someone)?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:06:30 pm
Is he planning on picking Shaw without him playing a game?

Massive risk, isn't it.

Not advocating for Quansah - I would be made up for him, though - but why didn't the dinosaur just pick a midtable left back (Mitchell or someone)?

Even if Shaw is fit to start the first game I doubt he can play all three group games. Is Joe first reserve there do we think? Or will he pick Trippier? Just as long as Joe doesnt get scapegoated by the Neanderthals.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:06:30 pm
Is he planning on picking Shaw without him playing a game?

Massive risk, isn't it.

Not advocating for Quansah - I would be made up for him, though - but why didn't the dinosaur just pick a midtable left back (Mitchell or someone)?

Par for the course for England though isn't it. This is just a quick glance at the World Cups over the past four decades.

1982 WC - Kevin Keegan picked despite fitness issues. He ended secretly going to Germany during the tournament to receive treatment from a back specialist. England also picked Trevor Brooking despite the fact he was injured. Both played only 27 minutes

1986 WC - Bryan Robson dislocated his shoulder in a pre-tournament friendly. He was still taken to play at the tournament where he lasted four minutes after re-aggravating it.

1990 WC - Bryan Robson selected despite ongoing Achilles and toe injuries. He was forced to fly home early.

2002 WC - David Beckham taken to the tournament despite a broken metatarsal and no match fitness

2006 WC- Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney taken to the tournament despite foot injuries. Owen ended up with an ACL injury and was out for ten months afterwards

2010 WC - Wayne Rooney taken to the World Cup despite ankle and groin injuries limiting his appearances

2014 WC - Oxlade-Chamberlain taken to the WC despite suffering a knee injury in a warm-up game

2022 WC - Kyle Walker selected despite being rushed back from a groin injury




Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:47:29 pm »
As theres no Heartbeat tonight due to the darts I find myself switching to the England game after the Canadian GP Practice.

How many of these are expected starters?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:47:29 pm
As theres no Heartbeat tonight due to the darts I find myself switching to the England game after the Canadian GP Practice.

How many of these are expected starters?

Id guess this is quite close to the starting line up for the first game I think? Shaw in for Trippier if fit. Mainoo will do something against the mighty Iceland and the clamour to start him will be deafening.
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:07 pm
Id guess this is quite close to the starting line up for the first game I think? Shaw in for Trippier if fit. Mainoo will do something against the mighty Iceland and the clamour to start him will be deafening.
Are they expected to do well this tournament? Seems a fairly uninspiring team
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:55:18 pm »
Is the channel 4 commentary a bit fucked or just my IPTV?
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:58:00 pm »
England one down
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
ARF!
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
Fuckin Ramsdale :lmao :lmao :lmao

Someone told me he was better than Kelleher recently
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
That's hilarious  ;D
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:58:56 pm »
Ramsdale though :D

Stones didn't cover himself in glory either, Gomez would have defended that.
Offline Zizou

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Good finish, nice moment for him.

Shite from Ramsdale, but what's new?
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
Upsy Daisy
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
Pay whatever for Anthony Gordon - half the transfer forum

Theres the Gordon we know and love - dive
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #377 on: Today at 08:01:17 pm »
Gordon perfectly playing the Grealish role so far.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #378 on: Today at 08:09:51 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:58:56 pm
Ramsdale though :D

Stones didn't cover himself in glory either, Gomez would have defended that.

He is shit.

But Southgate played 2 x defensive midfielders in Mainoo and Rice and none was doing their job.
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:09:51 pm
He is shit.

But Southgate played 2 x defensive midfielders in Mainoo and Rice and none was doing their job.

Mainoo just isnt a defensive midfielder. He hasnt played that role for Man United for months.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #380 on: Today at 08:11:04 pm »
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #381 on: Today at 08:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:10:58 pm
Mainoo just isnt a defensive midfielder. He hasnt played that role for Man United for months.

He's just not good enough for England full stop.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #382 on: Today at 08:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:10:58 pm
Mainoo just isnt a defensive midfielder. He hasnt played that role for Man United for months.

Not his natural role to be 8 either. So what the fuck is he?

I see Rice and Mainoo both trying to be playmaker when they clearly aren't.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:20:46 pm »
Goal in Germany

34'
0 - 1
Goal! Georgios Masouras (Greece) was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifles the ball low inside the right post. It's 0:1.
Online MD1990

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #384 on: Today at 08:26:50 pm »
Mainoo massively overhyped. Bizarre how he starts
Online Fruity

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #385 on: Today at 08:29:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:26:50 pm
Mainoo massively overhyped. Bizarre how he starts

He is half decent but in a shit united team.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #386 on: Today at 08:29:33 pm »
The full-backs offer the grand sum of fuck all to this team, when youve got an entire attacking unit (bar Gordon tbf) designed to cut inside and play as number tens. Genius.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:31:35 pm »
Should have been 0-2
Online MD1990

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #388 on: Today at 08:32:07 pm »
Guehi is a good player.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #389 on: Today at 08:33:02 pm »
No midfield balance, all want to chop inside.  Zero creativity, apart from one cross by Palmer.

Trent 'O' clock.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #390 on: Today at 08:33:24 pm »
England looking terrible. They are not even testing Iceland.
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #391 on: Today at 08:35:25 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:15:20 pm
Not his natural role to be 8 either. So what the fuck is he?

I see Rice and Mainoo both trying to be playmaker when they clearly aren't.

Exactly why they should make Rice a sitting defensive midfielder (still not his natural game but better than anyone else England could choose there) and pick 2 actual creative midfielders.

Mainoo has been fairly good in advanced positions for Man United, but no better than many other English midfielders, hes just playing for a team in a shambles that used to be good. Defensively hes been poor and a massive reason Man United get overrun constantly and end up with shot upon shot on their goal.
Online Garlicbread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #392 on: Today at 08:39:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:33:24 pm
England looking terrible. They are not even testing Iceland.

Similar to the Brazil/Belgium games in March. They create fuck all without Trent on the pitch.
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #393 on: Today at 08:40:33 pm »
While it was on the volley, youd expect Kane to score that chance.
Online disgraced cake

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #394 on: Today at 08:40:42 pm »
I think this is England's weakest side under Southgate going to a tournament. There's no variation of the back 5 that could deliver a trophy IMO, unless three of them are Gomez/Stones/Trent in their natural positions, even then it'd require a lot. Midfield is their weakest area with Rice being the only one you would really count on starting and expect to perform. Attack has a few potential difference makers but the rest seems a bit one note and un-dynamic.

Other big sides aren't necessarily the strongest they've ever been but history shows they usually find ways to win. England have only one way of winning (playing minute nations in qualifiers between the months of September to March)
Online Yorkykopite

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #395 on: Today at 08:41:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:32:07 pm
Guehi is a good player.

Awful defending for the goal though. No attempt to hold a line and restrict the space. He need up five yards behind Stone and allowed Iceland the freedom of the penalty box.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #396 on: Today at 08:42:03 pm »
Fuckinghell, just put it on tv. Has there ever been a worse punditry team?
Online Garlicbread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #397 on: Today at 08:43:05 pm »
Foden brilliant for Man City. But England doesn't seem to know how to use him properly. Quite similar to Barnes and McManaman for us and England really.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #398 on: Today at 08:47:11 pm »
And theres the obligatory Stones injury :lmao
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #399 on: Today at 08:48:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:47:11 pm
And theres the obligatory Stones injury :lmao

Struggled after being tackled in this first minute.
