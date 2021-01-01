Is he planning on picking Shaw without him playing a game?



Massive risk, isn't it.



Not advocating for Quansah - I would be made up for him, though - but why didn't the dinosaur just pick a midtable left back (Mitchell or someone)?



Par for the course for England though isn't it. This is just a quick glance at the World Cups over the past four decades.1982 WC - Kevin Keegan picked despite fitness issues. He ended secretly going to Germany during the tournament to receive treatment from a back specialist. England also picked Trevor Brooking despite the fact he was injured. Both played only 27 minutes1986 WC - Bryan Robson dislocated his shoulder in a pre-tournament friendly. He was still taken to play at the tournament where he lasted four minutes after re-aggravating it.1990 WC - Bryan Robson selected despite ongoing Achilles and toe injuries. He was forced to fly home early.2002 WC - David Beckham taken to the tournament despite a broken metatarsal and no match fitness2006 WC- Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney taken to the tournament despite foot injuries. Owen ended up with an ACL injury and was out for ten months afterwards2010 WC - Wayne Rooney taken to the World Cup despite ankle and groin injuries limiting his appearances2014 WC - Oxlade-Chamberlain taken to the WC despite suffering a knee injury in a warm-up game2022 WC - Kyle Walker selected despite being rushed back from a groin injury