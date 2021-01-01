Don't mind that Grealish was left at home - he knew the risks of becoming a bench player at Man City but chose the money and the easy trophies, and this is the ultimate endpoint. Similar to Henderson forfeiting his international career for the Saudi league cash.



That being said, much as I dislike Grealish and Maddison, it does seem strange taking both Toney and Watkins over one of them, when we're presumably planning to only play with one striker and Kane will probably play every minute in that role unless injured.



People wondering why Gomez got in the squad ahead of Branthwaite just don't seem to be aware of the former's versatility - it's an absolute no-brainer to take a defender who can cover all three positions to a 7/10 standard. But I would've gone with Branthwaite over Dunk, to be fair - Branthwaite seems like he'd actually do alright in Southgate's system where you don't need to pick a pass or play a high line. Similar to how Maguire was better for England than for Man Utd.



With an attacking manager like Bielsa, think our attacking firepower would be enough to blow away most teams, and although the defence doesn't have world-class players, think it's a solid enough foundation if you have Gomez at LB.