UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Alf

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
I look at that England squad, it lacks depth in goal and at left back in particular. Toney's not done a lot since he's come back but does offer something different. Surprised that Wharton's made it, don't think I'd heard of him 2 months ago. I'd have taken Grealish, he offers something different in terms of flair to other players don't as 1 player out of 26.

Don't think many people would have predicted 18 months ago that Grealish, Rashford & Sterling wouldn't go the Euro's.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 08:33:44 pm
Sancho too (maybe less surprising). But thats four young attackers from the last Euros who have fallen by the wayside.
Knight

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm
Quote from: Alf
I look at that England squad, it lacks depth in goal and at left back in particular. Toney's not done a lot since he's come back but does offer something different. Surprised that Wharton's made it, don't think I'd heard of him 2 months ago. I'd have taken Grealish, he offers something different in terms of flair to other players don't as 1 player out of 26.

Don't think many people would have predicted 18 months ago that Grealish, Rashford & Sterling wouldn't go the Euro's.

Taking the likes of Bowen, Watkins, Toney and Gordon over Grealish is a bit odd for me. Last 20 minutes you need something different I reckon youd much rather Grealish on the bench over any of them. Hell also help you keep the ball when you need to hold a lead better than any of them too.
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm
Quote from: Alf
I look at that England squad, it lacks depth in goal and at left back in particular. Toney's not done a lot since he's come back but does offer something different. Surprised that Wharton's made it, don't think I'd heard of him 2 months ago. I'd have taken Grealish, he offers something different in terms of flair to other players don't as 1 player out of 26.

Don't think many people would have predicted 18 months ago that Grealish, Rashford & Sterling wouldn't go the Euro's.

Not had great seasons but the likes of Grealish, Rashford, Sterling, Maddison, Sancho would still walk into 90+ per cent of squads in the tournament and start for most of them.
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Quote from: Alf
I look at that England squad, it lacks depth in goal

Shouldn't be a problem unless a red card or injury leaves the squad short-armed...
killer-heels

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm
Not surprised Gomez has been picked, Southgate loves him.
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels
Not surprised Gomez has been picked, Southgate loves him.

Versatility invaluable as well in a tournament. Probably end up playing left back.
killer-heels

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola
Versatility invaluable as well in a tournament. Probably end up playing left back.

Yep. Southgate has always rated Gomez ever since he was u21 manager and Gomez was in that side. Has spoken highly of him and once Gomez showed that he could remain fit, he was always getting back in the England squad.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:10:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels
Not surprised Gomez has been picked, Southgate loves him.

Would've gone to 2018 and 2020(2021) tournaments if he were fit no doubt. He's a Southgate favourite.
exiledintheUSA

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
Virg played the last 25 mins for Holland, and scored, against Canada, in their warm-up game this evening.

Grav played 85 mins, Cody was an unused sub.
Kopenhagen

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen
Bitters are major incensed on socials that Branthwaite was dropped with Gomez selected. :lmao Using his links to Abu Dhabi, Bayern, United, and Chelsea as reasons he should be included. :lmao

Small little club. Rent free.

VERY salty with the Quansah standby news now too. :lmao

Kopenhagen

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm
Tap in reporting that Southgate left Grealish home because thered be too much media focus if he were left on the bench.
Alf

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm
Quote from: Knight
Taking the likes of Bowen, Watkins, Toney and Gordon over Grealish is a bit odd for me. Last 20 minutes you need something different I reckon youd much rather Grealish on the bench over any of them. Hell also help you keep the ball when you need to hold a lead better than any of them too.

I like all 4 of them players but Grealish is more accustomed due to spending most of the season on the bench of being an impact player.

I know their was talk last year of Tyrick Mitchell playing for Jamaica but given he's played twice for England already & made 37 appearances for Palace in the PL last season and the lack of alternatives at left back he could have been considered.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
Don't mind that Grealish was left at home - he knew the risks of becoming a bench player at Man City but chose the money and the easy trophies, and this is the ultimate endpoint. Similar to Henderson forfeiting his international career for the Saudi league cash.

That being said, much as I dislike Grealish and Maddison, it does seem strange taking both Toney and Watkins over one of them, when we're presumably planning to only play with one striker and Kane will probably play every minute in that role unless injured.

People wondering why Gomez got in the squad ahead of Branthwaite just don't seem to be aware of the former's versatility - it's an absolute no-brainer to take a defender who can cover all three positions to a 7/10 standard. But I would've gone with Branthwaite over Dunk, to be fair - Branthwaite seems like he'd actually do alright in Southgate's system where you don't need to pick a pass or play a high line. Similar to how Maguire was better for England than for Man Utd.

With an attacking manager like Bielsa, think our attacking firepower would be enough to blow away most teams, and although the defence doesn't have world-class players, think it's a solid enough foundation if you have Gomez at LB.
Clint Eastwood

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm
Grealish was an interesting player at Villa, and had a unique skillset that many English attackers don't have, but he's moved to City and been coached into another generic wide player. He's stagnated a bit also, but I think everyone saw this coming.

Is Gomez going to be first choice at CB alongside Stones? Doesn't score from corners which Southgate probably won't like. In terms of ability on the ball that's the best partnership though.
Garlicbread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yesterday at 11:59:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
Grealish was an interesting player at Villa, and had a unique skillset that many English attackers don't have, but he's moved to City and been coached into another generic wide player. He's stagnated a bit also, but I think everyone saw this coming.

Is Gomez going to be first choice at CB alongside Stones? Doesn't score from corners which Southgate probably won't like. In terms of ability on the ball that's the best partnership though.

Sounds like Mark Guehi will be first choice next to Stones.
latortuga

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 12:07:13 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee
Don't mind that Grealish was left at home - he knew the risks of becoming a bench player at Man City but chose the money and the easy trophies, and this is the ultimate endpoint. Similar to Henderson forfeiting his international career for the Saudi league cash.


I don't mind it either.  I just don't get this idea that Grealish is somehow to blame for wanting to join a team capable of winning stuff.  How many players do we sign from smaller teams that form part of our bench/rotation?  Footballers have egos, usually pretty big ones, they don't think in probabilities of ending up on the bench.  They genuinely believe they are good enough and will prove good enough to become regular starters.  Grealish was entitled to feel that way because at the time he was being hyped by all and sundry and Man City bought him for a record fee. 

You might hate Man City for very good reasons, but most - including many of our very own players - do not feel that way and would play for them tomorrow.  I imagine that's a pretty hard pill for most fans to swallow. 
Clint Eastwood

Today at 12:10:38 am
Quote from: Garlicbread
Sounds like Mark Guehi will be first choice next to Stones.
Interesting. Reckon defence is probably England's downfall. I'm definitely biased but Quansah is tailor-made for this England side. Good on the ball, strong in the air, a threat from set-pieces. I can see why he's probably not earned the trust to start in a major tournament though.

If Southgate does go with Trent in midfield then a front 6 of Trent, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden is as good as anything England has had in 20 years. All coming off the back of excellent seasons with no real doubt of their place as first choice. The back 5 is bang average though.
Skeeve

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 12:11:41 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83
Does any other national team love relying on half-fit/injured players more than England does? And this goes all the way back to Keegan taking secret trips back to Germany to receive treatment during WC 1982. Belgium for instance aren't taking Courtois over match fitness issues even though he started the CL final

They had seemed to be getting a bit better about it in recent times, it probably says more about the leftback options available than anything else really.
Skeeve

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 12:14:33 am
Quote from: Fortneef
Don't understand the logic of Grealish decision. He was good when he came on vs Bosnia, so if his performance in that game was irrelevant, why play him at all?   


Presumably the expectation is that Gordon can handle the amount of diving from that position in the team, so there was no need to also bring along Grealish too.
Clint Eastwood

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:58:49 am
Quote from: Skeeve
Presumably the expectation is that Gordon can handle the amount of diving from that position in the team, so there was no need to also bring along Grealish too.
That's a future Liverpool legend you're talking about there.
spider-neil

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 07:06:50 am
Quote from: smicer07
How on earth are England favourites for the tournament? That squad, especially with that manager, is utter crap.

The squad is unbalanced rather than crap. When you look at the defenders compared to the attackers it's odd Southagate is so pragmatic.
John C

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 07:57:11 am
To leave Grealish out is an incredibly brave and admirable decision by Southgate and makes the squad more likeable.
I'd love to know that his message to the players is we win this fucking tournament playing good footy, not fucking diving.

I'm absolutely delighted for Trent and particularly Gomez, they'll be buzzing.
MD1990

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 08:10:18 am
think Netherlands will do well
Frimpong,VDV & Simons great options who have progressed massively last few years
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 08:17:35 am
More players from Palace than any other side in the England squad. Guehi might be the only one to vet some meaningful game time but what a transformation for them since they had Hodgson just constantly downplaying expectations.

Quote from: MD1990
think Netherlands will do well
Frimpong,VDV & Simons great options who have progressed massively last few years

They look decent but just lacking a top striker. Gakpo, Simons, Depay though, if they can share the goals around they should do ok.
spider-neil

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 08:17:57 am
Bellingham and Rice are nailed on so the choice for midfield is Trent, Gallagher, Mainoo or Wharton.
Henry Chinaski

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 08:33:10 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83
Does any other national team love relying on half-fit/injured players more than England does? And this goes all the way back to Keegan taking secret trips back to Germany to receive treatment during WC 1982. Belgium for instance aren't taking Courtois over match fitness issues even though he started the CL final
To be fair, we're not taking Courtois due to him having a falling out with the manager. He hasn't played all season, but still... not quite a tactical decision on our part.
