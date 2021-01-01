Guess that means this, as stolen from the beeb:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.
Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Plamer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.
Reckon Jarell will be on stand-by......