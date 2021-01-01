« previous next »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Big calls to leave out Maguire and Grealish. Pleasantly surprised the wet lettuce has shown some gumption there.

Thats Manchester United worthy decisiveness.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Bloody hell, he's finally left out one of the worst CB's on the planet, well done Gareth!!

Ah, it's only due to injury haha. Massive lucky break for England.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Don't understand the logic of Grealish decision. He was good when he came on vs Bosnia, so if his performance in that game was irrelevant, why play him at all?   

Maguire though phew.

Silly to take one unfit left back.  Better to play a midtable left footed fullback - eg Mitchell, or whoever,  - then stick a right footed centreback there.


Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Don't understand the logic of Grealish decision. He was good when he came on vs Bosnia, so if his performance in that game was irrelevant, why play him at all?   

Maguire though phew.

Silly to take one unfit left back.  Better to play a midtable left footed fullback - eg Mitchell, or whoever,  - then stick a right footed centreback there.
It'll be Trippier as starting left back which might be the worst option
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
It'll be Trippier as starting left back which might be the worst option

Southgate would play Trent as left-back and then blame him.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1798722777111003324

Maguire and Grealish out of the 26


Jones, Maddison, Grealish, Maguire, Trafford, Quansah(maybe?) and one more. He probably should take Quansah considering Maguire is out and Shaw is a bit of a doubt.

CB options will then be:

Stones, Guehi, Branthwaite, Dunk
Gomez and Konsa to can fill in as needed too.

That's going to be the downfall for England, especially when you factor in they might end up with Trippier at left back who has been woeful.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
CB options will then be:

Stones, Guehi, Branthwaite, Dunk
Gomez and Konsa to can fill in as needed too.

That's going to be the downfall for England, especially when you factor in they might end up with Trippier at left back who has been woeful.

Branthwaite is out, as per Tap-in.

Yeah, the defence is really not good enough, is it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Whats Dunk doing in there? He earned a few caps a couple of years ago and fair play, reward for having some strong seasons. But hes not international quality and Southgate wont pick him unless you absolutely have to. In which case would he not be better taking Quansah (or Branthwaite if hes missed out to) for the experience?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Lewis Dunk :lmao

Hes been garbage all season, extremely daft to leave Branthwaite and/or Quansah out, especially when hes an alternative.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Whats Dunk doing in there? He earned a few caps a couple of years ago and fair play, reward for having some strong seasons. But hes not international quality and Southgate wont pick him unless you absolutely have to. In which case would he not be better taking Quansah (or Branthwaite if hes missed out to) for the experience?

Yeah, it's boneheaded from the dinosaur.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1798722777111003324

Maguire and Grealish out of the 26


Jones, Maddison, Grealish, Maguire, Trafford, Quansah(maybe?) and one more. He probably should take Quansah considering Maguire is out and Shaw is a bit of a doubt.

He's got Joe Gomez as the cover all, do everything hero.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Lewis Dunk hahaha
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Guess that means this, as stolen from the beeb:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Plamer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

Reckon Jarell will be on stand-by......
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
I can't really be trusted to judge any BHA player fairly but the following are objective facts


Lewis Dunk has 6 caps

Lewis Dunk is 32 years old

Lewis Dunk has not had an especially good season

Lewis Dunk can only play centre back


Every other candidate has as least one of : more caps: a future. a good season, a left foot, some versatility
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
That defencejeez. Relying on Shaw and Stones to stay fit is suicide.

Even moreso when the backups are Trippier and Dunk.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Guess that means this, as stolen from the beeb:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Plamer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

Reckon Jarell will be on stand-by......

How on earth are England favourites for the tournament? That squad, especially with that manager, is utter crap.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
How on earth are England favourites for the tournament? That squad, especially with that manager, is utter crap.

Could make a great attacking 5-a-side team though.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
How on earth are England favourites for the tournament? That squad, especially with that manager, is utter crap.

I don't know. It's very unbalanced. The defence looks particularly weak.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Whats Dunk doing in there? He earned a few caps a couple of years ago and fair play, reward for having some strong seasons. But hes not international quality and Southgate wont pick him unless you absolutely have to. In which case would he not be better taking Quansah (or Branthwaite if hes missed out to) for the experience?
He's a direct replacement for Maguire in the lunk-headed slow centre half who might score the 4th from a corner in an easy group game against Slovenia but will get easily outfoxed by Johnny Foreigner in the decisive moment of the quarter final.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Shame to see Jacky and Slabhead miss out. I still have great memories of going the boxpark with the lads in 2018 when we won the World Cup against Croatia, we all threw our pints in the air when Trippier scored that free kick! Its coming home!!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Everyone going on about the England squad being the strongest...could the Netherlands be a good bet?

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)
GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford)
GK: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
DF: Mickey van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)
DF: Daley Blind (Girona)
DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)
DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)
DF: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)
DF: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
DF: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)
MF: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)
MF: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)
MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
MF: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)
MF: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)
MF: Joey Veerman (PSV)
MF: Jerdy Schouten (PSV)
MF: Gini Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)
FW: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)
FW: Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)
FW: Brian Brobbey (Ajax)
FW: Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)
FW: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)
FW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

I mean thats a strong squad imo
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Everyone going on about the England squad being the strongest...could the Netherlands be a good bet?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Everyone going on about the England squad being the strongest...could the Netherlands be a good bet?

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)
GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford)
GK: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
DF: Mickey van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)
DF: Daley Blind (Girona)
DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)
DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)
DF: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)
DF: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
DF: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)
MF: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)
MF: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)
MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
MF: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)
MF: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)
MF: Joey Veerman (PSV)
MF: Jerdy Schouten (PSV)
MF: Gini Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)
FW: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)
FW: Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)
FW: Brian Brobbey (Ajax)
FW: Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)
FW: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)
FW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

I mean thats a strong squad imo

Maybe lack a little up the top end - Portugal look to have a good squad too!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
I can't really be trusted to judge any BHA player fairly but the following are objective facts

The argument will be he is this tournament's Coady. Mainly selected  for what he brings to the dressing room and set-pieces/defending in the final minutes
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Everyone going on about the England squad being the strongest...could the Netherlands be a good bet?

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)
GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford)
GK: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
DF: Mickey van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)
DF: Daley Blind (Girona)
DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)
DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)
DF: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)
DF: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
DF: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)
MF: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)
MF: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)
MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
MF: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)
MF: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)
MF: Joey Veerman (PSV)
MF: Jerdy Schouten (PSV)
MF: Gini Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)
FW: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)
FW: Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)
FW: Brian Brobbey (Ajax)
FW: Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)
FW: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)
FW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

I mean thats a strong squad imo

Yup, I thought the same when browsing the squads last week. I was a bit surprised. A bit light upfront, albeit.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yup, I thought the same when browsing the squads last week. I was a bit surprised. A bit light upfront, albeit.

FW: Brian Brobbey (Ajax) sounds like one of those fake named players from the old versions of pes  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Southgate has bought his press conference forward, to this evening.  Was supposed to be Saturday morning.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
A shame for Jones. He's a better player than Gallagher as well as Mainoo and Wharton (for now at least). It's madness that the latter 2 have had about three good games each for their club and already have more caps than Jones and Elliott

He'd have been a shoe-in if he kept up his form from the first half of the season, but that injury he picked up against Brentford properly fucked up his momentum.

Yeah, jones has been injured/in poor form since he got injured at Brentford in February. Had he stayed fit and in the form he was in he'd have been a lock for the squad. Instead Wharton and Gallagher stayed fit and on form.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Yeah, jones has been injured/in poor form since he got injured at Brentford in February. Had he stayed fit and in the form he was in he'd have been a lock for the squad. Instead Wharton and Gallagher stayed fit and on form.

That span of games he missed due to the "red" card at Spurs too, cost him.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Such a world beater himself seems a bit petty  :o :D ;D

Think Maddison got worked up earlier in the season when Maupay scored and did Madissons trademark darts celebration. Very petty indeed but made me chuckle.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Think Maddison got worked up earlier in the season when Maupay scored and did Madissons trademark darts celebration. Very petty indeed but made me chuckle.

Can recall Maddison having digs at Trent too.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
I don't get why England always have so much circus around them, apparantly Maddison was starting Friday night but then told he's not going to the Euros, what sort of weird peverse mind does that. Good for him leaving the camp and telling them to do one.

Deschamps has it right, name your squad, don't fuck around with "training camps", then let the squad grow ready for the tournament.

It's a distraction and you're just going to piss people off. Glen Hoddle did it in 98 and Gascoigne lost it when he was pulled from the squad.

The players would rather know at the end of the club season. 'Am I going to the Euros or can I make other plans'?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
It's a distraction and you're just going to piss people off. Glen Hoddle did it in 98 and Gascoigne lost it when he was pulled from the squad.

The players would rather know at the end of the club season. 'Am I going to the Euros or can I make other plans'?

Remember faith healer Eileen Drewery that Hoddle had around the squad. Could be one of those made up stories but apparently she had one to one sessions with all the squad. She sat Ray Parlour down, put her hands on his head and said how can I help you Ray.

He asked her for a short back and sides. And didnt make the final squad.

Could be bollocks. :D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Remember faith healer Eileen Drewery that Hoddle had around the squad. Could be one of those made up stories but apparently she had one to one sessions with all the squad. She sat Ray Parlour down, put her hands on his head and said how can I help you Ray.

He asked her for a short back and sides. And didnt make the final squad.

Could be bollocks. :D

it might not be a few players where taking the piss out of it apparently  :lmao :lmao
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Don't understand the logic of Grealish decision. He was good when he came on vs Bosnia, so if his performance in that game was irrelevant, why play him at all?   

Maguire though phew.

Silly to take one unfit left back.  Better to play a midtable left footed fullback - eg Mitchell, or whoever,  - then stick a right footed centreback there.

He's probably still hungover.
