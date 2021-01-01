It's a distraction and you're just going to piss people off. Glen Hoddle did it in 98 and Gascoigne lost it when he was pulled from the squad.



The players would rather know at the end of the club season. 'Am I going to the Euros or can I make other plans'?



Remember faith healer Eileen Drewery that Hoddle had around the squad. Could be one of those made up stories but apparently she had one to one sessions with all the squad. She sat Ray Parlour down, put her hands on his head and said how can I help you Ray.He asked her for a short back and sides. And didnt make the final squad.Could be bollocks.