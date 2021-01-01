25% of the Germans want only white players on the national team, and from the sound of it, they're blaming the NT's failures on the coloured players



That's odd. If anything Germany have suffered from a lack of diversity. Ozil was Turkish by his parents and Klose and Podolski born in Poland for example which helped, but they've hardly had many black players.France wouldn't be winning World Cups and reaching finals without the ethnic diversity. Even at France '98 with Thuram (won them the semi against Croatia) and the likes of Desailly, Vieira and karembeu. That 2018 midfield of Kante, Matuidi and Pogba with Mbappe in attack.England with Bellingham, Trent, Saka, Gomez, Mainoo etc.