Offline Bennett

  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm
Not discrediting the lad because he's clearly talented but how many penalties has Palmer scored this/last season?

9 for Chelsea.
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm »
Cole 'Penalty' Palmer scores from the spot.
Offline Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
9 for Chelsea.

Thought it might be near double-figures. Seemed to score one every week!
Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
9 for Chelsea.
Wonder when was the last time we got 9 penalties in a single season.
Offline smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm »
England have no chance of winning this tournament. Rubbish.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm »
25% of the Germans want only white players on the national team, and from the sound of it, they're blaming the NT's failures on the coloured players  :butt
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:08:22 pm
25% of the Germans want only white players on the national team, and from the sound of it, they're blaming the NT's failure on the coloured players  :butt

The way the worlds going. Not much different here, look at the reaction to the pens vs Italy 
Offline RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
25% of the Germans want only white players on the national team, and from the sound of it, they're blaming the NT's failures on the coloured players  :butt
if you asked England fans the percentage would probably be higher
Offline Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm »
Joe coming on 👏
Grealish just falling over is the reason his career will just disappear in some kind of Harlem
Globetrotter league somewhere
Such a waste - even citeee wont pick him now - special player at villa
Offline ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm »
Its hard to like/support this team..Pickford, Gallagher, Grealish and Maddison..
Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
25% of the Germans want only white players on the national team, and from the sound of it, they're blaming the NT's failures on the coloured players  :butt
I think it was more white players, not only, in response to a survey question. No idea what the survey was for or why they would ask such a question. Very strange. A lot of football fans are Neanderthals tho. Especially Ingerlund fans.
Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:25:14 pm »
Fantastic cross-field ball from ar Trent.
Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm »
Pengland as usual.
Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm »
So fucking slow, ponderous, boring this lot.

Such wank players needing to put their foot on the ball, then look around to see what if anything is available.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm »
What a finish that is from Trent!
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 pm »
Oh Trent

Such insane techique
Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 09:28:34 pm »
Just like that.  No need to control it just hit it!!
Offline jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm »
Beautiful from Trent  :wellin
Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:28:37 pm »
Superb, made up for the lad :)
Offline Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 pm »
Trent 😎
Perfect cross field pass
Perfect hit
Perfect player
Offline Crouch Potato

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:29:41 pm »
Easily Trent's best England display, even before the goal.

Not that he's been given many chances.
Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 09:29:41 pm
Easily Trent's best England display, even before the goal.
Waistcoat will still bench him more than play him.
Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm »
Maddison is so irritating

Spends most games on the deck, contributing little and is always first there to celebrate
Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
Waistcoat will still bench him more than play him.

What can Gareth do. The clamour for Mainoo is too great. You expect him to make a tough decision?

Nice one Trent, sounds a great finish.
Offline CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm »
The bastard love child of Roy Hattersley, gets the third.
Offline Crouch Potato

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
99% of players would have tried to smash it and made a complete balls up of it.
Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
25% of the Germans want only white players on the national team, and from the sound of it, they're blaming the NT's failures on the coloured players  :butt

That's odd. If anything Germany have suffered from a lack of diversity. Ozil was Turkish by his parents and Klose and Podolski born in Poland for example which helped, but they've hardly had many black players.

France wouldn't be winning World Cups and reaching finals without the ethnic diversity. Even at France '98 with Thuram (won them the semi against Croatia) and the likes of Desailly, Vieira and karembeu. That 2018 midfield of Kante, Matuidi and Pogba with Mbappe in attack.

England with Bellingham, Trent, Saka, Gomez, Mainoo etc.
Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm
The bastard love child of Roy Hattersley, gets the third.

Hes got strengths but dribbling isnt one of them.
Offline RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
Hes got strengths but dribbling isnt one of them.
Unless it's down the front of his shirt?
Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm »
Wouldn't be fucking surprised if the S*n or that right wing news channel had a similar poll.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm
That's odd. If anything Germany have suffered from a lack of diversity. Ozil was Turkish by his parents and Klose and Podolski born in Poland for example which helped, but they've hardly had many black players.

France wouldn't be winning World Cups and reaching finals without the ethnic diversity. Even at France '98 with Thuram (won them the semi against Croatia) and the likes of Desailly, Vieira and karembeu. That 2018 midfield of Kante, Matuidi and Pogba with Mbappe in attack.

England with Bellingham, Trent, Saka, Gomez, Mainoo etc.


But that's expecting sense from those who 'just want our coutry back' and are 'simply patriotic'.

All the same c*nts who will gladly cheer when black players score
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,730
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
Hes got strengths but dribbling isnt one of them.
Indeed. Hes very sloppy.
Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm »
Amazing, no injuries for 2 Liverpool players in an international.
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
That England away kit is something else.

Such a shame its them wearing it, any other nation and Id buy one.
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm
Amazing, no injuries for 2 Liverpool players in an international.

It's too early, they'll get injured this time next month, to miss the start of the season.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,697
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #196 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm »
Quote
Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano will be prefered to William Saliba for France by Didier Deschamps at EURO 2024.

[@lequipe]
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,255
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #197 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 09:29:20 pm
Trent 😎
Perfect cross field pass
Perfect hit
Perfect player


Its a shame hes the worst defender in Europe. Ever.
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #198 on: Today at 12:22:59 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm
I think it was more white players, not only, in response to a survey question. No idea what the survey was for or why they would ask such a question. Very strange. A lot of football fans are Neanderthals tho. Especially Ingerlund fans.

The survey was supposedly part of a a documentary relating to racism in football, so it wasn't just done out of the blue, a figure of 21% isn't actually that surprising with the increase in support for that far-right party, especially in eastern germany.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #199 on: Today at 06:34:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm

But Saliba is the best CB in the history of football isnt he?
