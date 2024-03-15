« previous next »
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 05:27:18 pm
Forgot to say - well done oldfordie! :)

But I need to know ... what did you edit? ;D

Quote from: oldfordie on March 15, 2024, 02:31:01 am
EDITED. Couple of horses drifting like a barge pole due to the over night rain, need real mudlarks today
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:07:21 pm
Yep, Kopite94 would have won it if he had napped one of his 4 winners today. Ouch
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:09:43 pm
I don't think I've ever backed so many 2nd places 🙄
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:16:28 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on March 15, 2024, 06:09:43 pm
I don't think I've ever backed so many 2nd places 🙄

Think you've been posting in the wrong thread for 4 days mate

Then again Ive just seen your custom title, so i get it now :)

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:26:24 pm
Congratulations to the 2024 RAWK Cheltenham Champion Tipster - oldfordie :champ

Fordie was always in command today and never really looked in much danger of relinquishing his lead, but still could have been pipped at the post on the penultimate race by BoRed. However, Fordies selection was placed and his lead held strong.  As for Bo..Same old, Same old.

Kopite94 is a case of... Oh what could have been!  Neglecting to make a NAP selection today is probably the reason he didn't win this. A NAP on any of his 4 winners today would have seen him beat Fordie on a 'most festival winners' tiebreaker.  He was also today's top scorer with 85.

Anyway, Fordie wins his 2nd Cheltenham title in 3 years.  He's a tipping force.  Congrats man

This year's Fail Trophy undisputably goes to good old Kesey.  Not sure how he managed to post 27 selections and still score so low. It's quite phenomenal, to be honest.

The trophy presentation will follow in a few days.   See you for the Aintree Comp and cheers for playing  :wave



Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:28:53 pm
Quote from: BoRed on March 15, 2024, 05:27:18 pm
Forgot to say - well done oldfordie! :)

But I need to know ... what did you edit? ;D
Thanks BoRed. I edited first 2 races as it was pissing down all night and the both drifted badly. always a really bad sign.
Changed Nurburgring to Storm in first race.
2nd race King of Kingsfield to L'Eau Du Sud
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:31:22 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 15, 2024, 06:26:24 pm
Congratulations to the 2024 RAWK Cheltenham Champion Tipster - oldfordie :champ

Fordie was always in command today and never really looked in much danger of relinquishing his lead, but still could have been pipped at the post on the penultimate race by BoRed. However, Fordies selection was placed and his lead held strong.  As for Bo..Same old, Same old.

Kopite94 is a case of... Oh what could have been!  Neglecting to make a NAP selection today is probably the reason he didn't win this. A NAP on any of his 4 winners today would have seen him beat Fordie on a 'most festival winners' tiebreaker.  He was also today's top scorer with 85.

Anyway, Fordie wins his 2nd Cheltenham title in 3 years.  He's a tipping force.  Congrats man

This year's Fail Trophy undisputably goes to good old Kesey.  Not sure how he managed to post 27 selections and still score so low. It's quite phenomenal, to be honest.

The trophy presentation will follow in a few days.   See you for the Aintree Comp and cheers for playing  :wave




:) Thanks for running the comp again Pete. always adds a bit more to the big meetings win or loose. will leave the lifting of the trophy till the offical presentation.  :D
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:33:34 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on March 15, 2024, 06:28:53 pm

2nd race King of Kingsfield to L'Eau Du Sud

Oooompf. And there it is.  The difference between winning and losing that was.

But what a change. 
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:43:33 pm
well done oldfordie, great stuff Champ, hard luck BoRed great stuff too

kopite94, LIP, Gerry, Redstar all top efforts, RedIrishman up there no doubt he'll back to get his name on trophy again :)

Thanks Pete, always the best week of the year as well as the most expensive ;D
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:45:01 pm
Thanks for running Pete!!! :)
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:48:52 pm
Pulled out last day to finish ahead of Pete :champ
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:54:12 pm
Congrats Fordie!!

Thanks for running as always Pete - see you for Aintree.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:54:14 pm
I'll see youse all in a few weeks so watch out .  ;D

Thanks for the grin Pete and thanks for running.   :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:54:54 pm
Quote from: bryanod on March 15, 2024, 06:48:52 pm
Pulled out last day to finish ahead of Pete :champ

Your bar isn't very high Bry mate :lmao
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 06:58:04 pm
Cheers Pete. Thanks for running again!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 07:05:22 pm
Cheers Pete. Well done Oldfordie great effort
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 07:42:17 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 15, 2024, 06:26:24 pm
As for Bo..Same old, Same old.

One of these days years decades ...

I'll get you, I'll get all of you, if it's the last thing I ever do. ;D
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 07:56:21 pm
Congrats, Oldfordie!

Thanks for running this again, Pete. Looking forward to Aintree.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 15, 2024, 08:20:11 pm
Congrats Oldforfdie.

Thanks again for running Pete.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 09:48:26 am
Possibly my worst Cheltengam ever. I had the winner in the last race and a 28/1 place , a 10/1 place all my ew lucky 15 selections got placed . Had a 22/1 and 40/1 place on the Wednesday and won £40 on the footie on Wednesday which paid for my Thursday and Friday bets so about even I'd say.

Nice one again Pete and congrats Oldfordie.

Forgot. Had that Skelton one too .
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 10:33:49 am
Quote from: kesey on March 16, 2024, 09:48:26 am
Possibly my worst Cheltengam ever. I had the winner in the last race and a 28/1 place , a 10/1 place all my ew lucky 15 selections got placed . Had a 22/1 and 40/1 place on the Wednesday and won £40 on the footie on Wednesday which paid for my Thursday and Friday bets so about even I'd say.

Nice one again Pete and congrats Oldfordie.

Forgot. Had that Skelton one too .

Seems like it was a week for the lower priced horses. I didn't have a single winner over 3/1 across all 4 days only a few bigger odds places. I checked a few at the top of the leaderboard an the majority were picking favs and most selections under 10/1 so that's maybe a good guide to use for Aintree we will see.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 12:07:08 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on March 16, 2024, 10:33:49 am
Seems like it was a week for the lower priced horses. I didn't have a single winner over 3/1 across all 4 days only a few bigger odds places. I checked a few at the top of the leaderboard an the majority were picking favs and most selections under 10/1 so that's maybe a good guide to use for Aintree we will see.

If you'd have gone FAV every race across the festival you would have scored 211.  An Average of 52.75 each day.

If you also happened to NAP the winner each day  That would add an extra 60 points to the total.

So... Max potential total this week was 271 and you'd have finished 7th.

Obviously, one of us could do it next time and the fav goes and wins every single race :)
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 12:13:41 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 16, 2024, 12:07:08 pm
If you'd have gone FAV every race across the festival you would have scored 211.  An Average of 52.75 each day.

If you also happened to NAP the winner each day  That would add an extra 60 points to the total.

So... Max potential total this week was 271 and you'd have finished 7th.

Obviously, one of us could do it next time and the fav goes and wins every single race :)

I'll do that for Aintree pete an we will have 150/1 shots winning by 10 lengths :P
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 12:20:20 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on March 16, 2024, 12:13:41 pm
I'll do that for Aintree pete an we will have 150/1 shots winning by 10 lengths :P

:lmao

Defo mate
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 12:22:28 pm
Thanks as always for running it Pete, see you all in a few weeks for Aintree.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 12:38:21 pm
Well done to OldFordie, clearly a student of the turf!

Thanks as usual Pete, and to everybody for making it a great turn out.

Roll on Liverpool and the big fences!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 03:29:24 pm
Good man for running again Pete. I don't remember finishing last last year, but in my defence, I think it was because Friday was Paddy's Day and we were out in the pissing rain up the village watching floats go by with the kids!

Well done oldfordie!

See yous at Aintree in a few weeks!  :wave :wave :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 03:34:59 pm
Well in Old Fordie!

Thanks as always for running Pete and see you all for Aintree  :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 16, 2024, 03:55:56 pm
Congrats OldFordie, I didn't really put up much of a fight to retain my title.


Just got back from Cheltenham, had a brilliant day yesterday. Aching today like.


Thanks again Pete and see you all for Aintree
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 18, 2024, 04:22:39 pm
Well done OldFordie

Cheers for running again Pete, can't believe i was just a few points behind you

See you all at Aintree
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 18, 2024, 05:49:06 pm
Great comp as always, congrats to Oldfordie, top picks again.

Thanks again Pete, always enjoy these comps.

See you all for Aintree!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 18, 2024, 06:17:12 pm
Thanks everybody  :)
Looking forward to Aintree.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
August 15, 2024, 12:20:34 pm
Been a busy few months so my apologies for the late trophy presentations guys

Oldfordie bags his second Cheltenham title.    Arguably the toughest one to win, and Fordie has done it twice :champ

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 02:31:03 am
Thanks Pete  :)
