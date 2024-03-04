Great preview, thanks Nick. I also have fond memories of the Czechs when they visited our City in 96 . They came in a lot of banged out old coaches, still had the mullets and demin jackets, but most of all had a wide eyed innocence and lovely humility about them - we got on well.
That said, I went to the Sparta game over there but was disappointed with the whole experience- we were charged £54 to stand in an obscured corner , whilst the home fans paid £4. We were then kept in for an hour by 300 moody riot police who wanted to kick off - there was only 1500 of us who just wanted a pint in a warm bar. Prague is a great city though.
Thursday is all about Sunday - give a run out to those who need it, rest those that dont.