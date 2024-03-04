Thanks NickA disappointingly low turn-out from the typos but I've always understood that donuts are more of a Cop favourite than Bergers. I admire you making a predcted (sic) line-up that you have no faith inI was still at school - just - when we signed Berger and we all rode the wave of his early season form. We were excellent at the start of that season, right up until Beckham smashed one in from range and Schmeichel pulled off a string of really good saves. Probably Fowler's last good season for us and also the last we got from Stan (but leading into the summer of hope after Owen's late season cameos!). Memories...I'm expecting a team that is very similar to the Southampton line-up. A few less minutes for the academy kids though as I expect we'll give Szobo another second half run-out. Also, the kids seem to be playing an awful lot at the moment as most of them played against Villa's kids yesterday. Maybe the absence of Clark and Danns from that under 21 game is a not-so-subtle clue to who will be playing on Thursday.