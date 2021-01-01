« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Little teeny things..  (Read 13 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,973
  • Asterisks baby!
Little teeny things..
« on: Today at 12:39:09 am »
.. things like tonght which I won't share.

An official person letting something go because they know you're a local and they know it's fine.


I fucking sulute you sir.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 