FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 10:43:21 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 29, 2024, 10:05:51 am
And if/when we get past United, then we'll face Abu Dhabi in the semis.

Bring on the land locked fuckers.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 10:48:51 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 29, 2024, 10:05:51 am
And if/when we get past United, then we'll face Abu Dhabi in the semis.

And Chelsea in yet another final! Or Wolves. So probably Chelsea.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 11:02:55 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 29, 2024, 09:37:16 am
Hate that draw.

Because of who they are, we'll feel duty-bound to put a strong team out.

I just want that League title and would prefer no distractions

All depends on who's fit as if we're still bare bones then trust the youngsters again. Imagine the hysteria if we actually beat them with our reserve team as you know Hag has to go all out now to save his neck. 1-0 for use with the reserves would be nearly worst than a 5-0 drubbing with the first team.
Anyway Kelleher again was magnificent. Honestly the lad would be first choice anywhere else other than us or City
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 11:06:12 am
Looks like United went as strong as they could last night (insert your own joke here). This might become their primary focus if they lose any more ground on top 4/5 in the next few weeks.

Would be hilarious to go there and win with our kids but I do think well probably need a solid base of senior pros in there too for an occasion like that. A spine of Virg/Robbo/Endo/Mac Allister and a senior forward or two for example.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 11:06:47 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 29, 2024, 11:02:55 am
All depends on who's fit as if we're still bare bones then trust the youngsters again. Imagine the hysteria if we actually beat them with our reserve team as you know Hag has to go all out now to save his neck. 1-0 for use with the reserves would be nearly worst than a 5-0 drubbing with the first team.
Anyway Kelleher again was magnificent. Honestly the lad would be first choice anywhere else other than us or City
He went all out last night against Forest so you know he'd be doing the same against us.  Ten Hag doesn't even trust his reserve 'keeper for the domestic cups and the academy kids stayed safely out the way on the bench where they couldn't do any harm.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 11:08:59 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 29, 2024, 09:37:16 am
Hate that draw.

Because of who they are, we'll feel duty-bound to put a strong team out.

I just want that League title and would prefer no distractions

Agreed, we definitely need a strong team. I suggest:
Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsimikas
Endo
Clarke
McConnell
Elliot
Danns
Gapko

Most of these players won us the league cup and got us into the QFs of the FA cup, definitely strong.

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 11:16:13 am
That Danns looks a player don't he?
Happy for him...maybe even ride the crest of a wave and stick him in Forest game??

The team settled after being a bit of a mess for 20 mins and Gomez played we'll considering he never been in that position before?
Clark can do a job for us in the midfield while we have this crisis for sure. Will save some legs

Glad VVD/Konate split the 90....Elliott has put in a ridiculous shift this week. Disappointed we saw nobody on bench out of salah/nunez/dom but didnt need them!

The kids are alright
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 11:37:37 am
These kids are unbelievable.amazing what they are doing so early in their careers
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 12:05:18 pm
Seeing Klopp beaming from ear to ear when you mention the kids now is some sight to behold. He knows how good they are and with results going positively, the benefits for them as players and the club are near immeasurable. Didn't half need them to show up these last 2 games and they have not disappointed. I dare anyone now not to believe!

Don't get me wrong, we are far from in perfect shape as a whole right now, a lot of chances fell to the opposition in the last 2 games, finally we get some luck though. Point being is when a few players return, I would be very confident with anything we have on the bench or starters, really nice position to be in.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 12:46:41 pm
All this positivity is nonsense, you misguided fools. What happened last night was like the episode of Father Ted where Ireland are fed up with winning the Eurovision song contest because it costs so much. So Ted and Dougal and their My Lovely Horse gets to compete at the highest level to ensure a loss. Unfortunately, our pantomime horse full of children managed to Klippety Klopp 3 in to the net. Now we are forced in to appearing in the Theatre of Dreams to sing that song again.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 12:58:51 pm
Another really good result - delighted we were able to get through whilst not pushing VVD, Konate, Diaz and MacAllister through another gruelling 90 mins.

Southampton were really good first 30mins - they probably deserved to get ahead in the game but Kelleher came up clutch again with some good saves. Despite being heavily rotated themselves, you could see they were well coached and had a plan, and I thought we really struggled to get to grips with them. But once we scored the goal I thought we were quite comfortable.

Delighted for Koumas to get his goal and Danns to get 2 - he took both of those really, really well. Composure and instinct very evident with those finishes. Clark and McConnell did well again, put in the hard work and legs in which built a good foundation for the win.

Thought Konate was absolutely brilliant when he came on, and Quansah was solid. Tsimikas, VVD and Elliot had decent games too. But special shout for Gomez - to drop in and play the 6, he got better as the game went on IMO. He has been so important for the last few months.

It's hard not to be proud of the younger players and the squad but the longer this goes on (the bare bones), the more risk we expose ourselves too. And the risk here is results and injuries.

These players who have come in, especially the debutants/U23s, are coming in to a pretty decent environment to be fair. They aren't being asked to come into a side who are struggling, or who have stopped playing for the manager. They are coming into a squad who are settled and have a ton of feel good factor. They're also top of the league. So they are given a bit of a headstart straight away. Fair play to them all, they have slotted in perfectly and they will definitely get more mins this season even if the injury issues ease up. But I do want to start seeing some of these bigger players coming back now.

Was disappointed not to see Nunez, Salah or Szobo on the bench to be honest. Suggests they are struggling more than we are letting on, which terrifies me.

Hard tie next round but no point thinking about it until it comes round - a lot can happen between now and then with 2 big league fixtures and a 2-legged EL tie. It could either be very important or less important depending on how those games go.

Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 01:24:02 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on February 29, 2024, 02:13:49 am
Nah Danns will probably spend another year in the academy then a loan to Championship before we can even think about having him as an integral part of the first team. If scoring a few goals is all it takes to be banging on the door then no team has to ever buy strikers anymore. Brewster was far more developed than that and look where he is now.
I hope you will be proven wrong. Brewster was weak in the head department. Danns is taking his chance with both hands and it is fucking hard to keep out a striker from a squad when he scores every 31 minutes.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 01:30:19 pm
Quote from: Golyo on February 29, 2024, 01:24:02 pm
I hope you will be proven wrong. Brewster was weak in the head department. Danns is taking his chance with both hands and it is fucking hard to keep out a striker from a squad when he scores every 31 minutes.
Brewster didn't even score a goal for us in 4-games, the comparison is beyond weak. If we're comparing him to youngsters who came in from the academy during an injury crisis and took their chance why not compare to Fowler or Owen. Neither of those two were sent back to the academy for another year and then sent out on loan.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 01:31:18 pm
Watching Southampton last night, and knowing they had made 8 changes for the game from their game at the weekend, what it did tell me as that the promoted teams from the Championship will be playing at a much better level than the likes of Burnley and Sheff United. Southampton played some nice stuff and had their chances. I think their playing out from the back will get found out in the PL, but they do seem to me be at level higher than the promoted teams from last season.

Our blue brothers should be worried if they do manage to stay up this season.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 01:31:27 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on February 29, 2024, 02:13:49 am
Nah Danns will probably spend another year in the academy then a loan to Championship before we can even think about having him as an integral part of the first team. If scoring a few goals is all it takes to be banging on the door then no team has to ever buy strikers anymore. Brewster was far more developed than that and look where he is now.

Would it be fair to say you don't rate many of our players?
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 01:41:16 pm
Quote from: Qston on February 29, 2024, 01:31:18 pm
Watching Southampton last night, and knowing they had made 8 changes for the game from their game at the weekend, what it did tell me as that the promoted teams from the Championship will be playing at a much better level than the likes of Burnley and Sheff United. Southampton played some nice stuff and had their chances. I think their playing out from the back will get found out in the PL, but they do seem to me be at level higher than the promoted teams from last season.

Our blue brothers should be worried if they do manage to stay up this season.
It's difficult to know as Burnley looked really good last season.  They similarly played out from the back, reached 101 points and only lost 3 games.  They spent over £100mn in the summer but look absolutely dreadful this season.

Leicester will be returning without Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans, Castagne, Soyuncu, Perez and, realistically, Vardy.  They shouldn't really have been relegated in the first place but they're almost certainly going to be weaker on their return than when they went down last time around.

Both they and Leeds are playing with confidence but it's harder to sustain that style of play once you hit a bad run of a form.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:02:16 pm
Extremely proud of all the players and the manager, unreal characters and bravery
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:07:22 pm
We just won an FA cup game with goal scorers that look like Birmingham vs West Brom from 2007. :D

Incredible feel around this club at the moment.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:11:47 pm
Quote from: Golyo on February 29, 2024, 01:24:02 pm
I hope you will be proven wrong. Brewster was weak in the head department. Danns is taking his chance with both hands and it is fucking hard to keep out a striker from a squad when he scores every 31 minutes.
The point is we need to see more of him, or any player, to form a concrete opinion. His all round play, full 90 mins, vs proper opponents, and in several games. If he can keep up his scoring rate of a goal every 31 mins then we're winning 40 trophies in the next 10 years lol. It's great for the kid to score a few goals in his debuts but plenty of kids have done that in the past as well and many of them didn't materialise into anything. If you go straight from the academy to the first team in just a few games you're probably a Mbappe or a Messi level of talent and I bet you Danns is not one of them.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:20:57 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 29, 2024, 08:11:22 am
Got to say what a wonderful night for the youngsters as they must be in dreamland. Absolutely amazing stuff for the lads as they will be buzzing for weeks after this.

Southampton were excellent, honestly better than us in regards to playing out of their half and if they had a young Shearer up front for them again they be in a shoe in for top half of the Premiership. To be playing that type of football in the old Division 2 is nuts. Was really impressed and the likes of Utd could only dream of playing like that.

Anyway what a great night for the lads and hats off to our defence too as Caoimhe n Co are the rock right now as keeping our challenges going.

I think if we had anything like a full strength team with Jones and Jota especially, out pressing would have ripped them apart.
There were times last night where we jumped them in possession, pressing them into mistakes but the young lads were just not quite strong enough to win the resulting 50/50 challenges.
No criticism of the lads, they were just a bit light physically at times due to their youth. That physical strength will develop, look at Elliot and Quansah. 
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:24:19 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 29, 2024, 08:22:27 am
It's the first time he's played the position and Klopp also said there was little time to practice, so what exactly where you expecting? It's a always takes player a while to get used to a new position added to which he had two inexperienced boys either side of him, that he helped settle down. All the experienced lads more than helped the youngsters and as a result it showed in the fact that they couldn't always do everything to the same perfect standard as usual.

Fab took 3 months in the reserves to learn his role. When we were defending, Joe was great. However he had a tendency to move a touch too far forward and then was bypassed in transitions. Plus they went long in the first half trying to free up their pacy wide players.
Once Macca came on he had some help and was very good. Macca was class when he came on as he was raiding forwards and offering Joe a simple pass option.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:27:20 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on February 29, 2024, 02:11:47 pm
The point is we need to see more of him, or any player, to form a concrete opinion. His all round play, full 90 mins, vs proper opponents, and in several games. If he can keep up his scoring rate of a goal every 31 mins then we're winning 40 trophies in the next 10 years lol. It's great for the kid to score a few goals in his debuts but plenty of kids have done that in the past as well and many of them didn't materialise into anything. If you go straight from the academy to the first team in just a few games you're probably a Mbappe or a Messi level of talent and I bet you Danns is not one of them.
This is basically correct, talent is only half the battle, mentality is what makes top class players, and it's very difficult to project that until they are thrown in the fire for a lengthy period of time in order to see, one, how they deal playing against top level players game in game out, but also how they deal with adversity when things aren't going well.

Prime example to me is Jordan Ibe. IMO he was a far more naturally gifted footballer than Sterling from a technical perspective, but he simply didn't have the mentality to improve and get anywhere close to what his pure talent dictated he could have been.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:28:30 pm
Quote from: Golyo on February 29, 2024, 01:24:02 pm
I hope you will be proven wrong. Brewster was weak in the head department. Danns is taking his chance with both hands and it is fucking hard to keep out a striker from a squad when he scores every 31 minutes.
Tbf Brewster never recovered from that injury. Whether it was just the physical recovery or his mind wandered and he thought he had made it riding round on the parade bus I dont know. He was a talent and was due to burst through, but then misfortune hit him with a horrific injury
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:35:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February 29, 2024, 06:03:56 am
Cody looked absolutely shattered is all.  He's had to play a lot of minutes the last 3 games which in comparison is like us working 10 straight 12hr shifts.

Give the lad a break FFS.


And, even though he looks like a pensioner compared to his teammates, he's only 24
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:36:16 pm
Quote from: 12C on February 29, 2024, 02:28:30 pm
Tbf Brewster never recovered from that injury. Whether it was just the physical recovery or his mind wandered and he thought he had made it riding round on the parade bus I dont know. He was a talent and was due to burst through, but then misfortune hit him with a horrific injury
IMO that's part of the mentality of a top level player. Not only can a top level player perform well consistently at the top level, they can also face adversity and set backs and be strong enough mentally to bounce back and perform. Big injuries are a test of confidence, and while it is harder for young players that haven't established themselves yet, it does give a glimpse into whether that player has the strength of character that an elite player would have or not. Obviously that's not counting situations where a big injury derails a career due to literally robbing a player of something physically (like pace/agility) or becomes chronic, obviously that's something that's just completely unfortunate.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
February 29, 2024, 02:38:31 pm
Given Gakpo's clear fatigue, if Nunez and Salah aren't ready to start, who do we think plays up top v Forest?
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #426 on: February 29, 2024, 02:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on February 29, 2024, 08:35:50 am
People need to bin off the shoot shouts every time Gomez gets the ball.

As well as it being the most wool thing to do, more importantly it doesnt help the player or the team.

Absolutely this, makes me cringe

Regards,
 
A Wool
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #427 on: February 29, 2024, 02:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 29, 2024, 02:40:48 pm
Absolutely this, makes me cringe

Regards,
 
A Wool


Yes, it can be appropriate sometimes but not when a player can't score. It's not helping.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #428 on: February 29, 2024, 02:52:30 pm »
the fans really need stop saying "shoot" every time Joe is near the goal.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #429 on: February 29, 2024, 02:53:32 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for newfound utility man Joe Gomez after the FA Cup win over Southampton - but begged Liverpool fans to stop imploring him to shoot.

Gomez is famously yet to score for the club after 209 appearances in all competitions and was regularly serenaded by cries of 'shooooooot' from the stands on Wednesday.

"Joey is doing exceptional - now he's playing the [number] six role... the way he played is absolutely crazy," Klopp told LFC TV.

"Can I ask the people - as funny as it is - not to shout 'SHOOOOOT'? Leave the boy alone - one day he will shoot. Let him find the moment himself.

"If he shoots from 40 yards just because the people are calling then I will get really angry but what a boy, what a game, absolutely exceptional."
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #430 on: February 29, 2024, 02:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 29, 2024, 02:44:18 pm

Yes, it can be appropriate sometimes but not when a player can't score. It's not helping.
Yeah, it's more the kind of "bantz" that you'd aim at an opposition player that's in a barren run or has just sliced one out for a throw-in.  I can't imagine it bothers Gomez all that much but it's a bit daft.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #431 on: February 29, 2024, 02:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Dundalis on February 29, 2024, 02:36:16 pm
IMO that's part of the mentality of a top level player. Not only can a top level player perform well consistently at the top level, they can also face adversity and set backs and be strong enough mentally to bounce back and perform. Big injuries are a test of confidence, and while it is harder for young players that haven't established themselves yet, it does give a glimpse into whether that player has the strength of character that an elite player would have or not. Obviously that's not counting situations where a big injury derails a career due to literally robbing a player of something physically (like pace/agility) or becomes chronic, obviously that's something that's just completely unfortunate.

I think Brewster lost some of his pace, and. As you say coming back from a big injury is hard. Look at VVD after coming back from the assault by Pickford.
The Ox was perhaps the saddest case recently, poised to finally hit his peak with Klopp and then he was basically finished.
I remember Lawrenson after he snapped his Achilles tendon saying he felt he just wasnt at the same level anymore, and thats why he quit.
One thing it shows though, is how fleeting a footballers career is. Luck with injuries can destroy even the best, and Lawro at his peak with Hansen was up there as world class.
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #432 on: February 29, 2024, 03:14:53 pm »
"Don't Shoot" would get a laugh from most of his teammates
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 3 v 0 Southampton Koumas 44 Danns 74 88
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:25:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 29, 2024, 08:47:30 am
I guess when you have injuries you just have to get on with it. ;D
Exactly. Joey did alright in the 6. Bring on whatever comes next.
