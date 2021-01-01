Original: Chant
My love is colder than black marble by the sea. Our support is deeper than the deep deep sea
My heart is older than the cold oak tree. Our love is older than the cold oaK tree
I am the flash of silver in the sun. We are the flash of RED in the sun
When you see me coming you had better When you see us coming you had better
Run, run, run RUN RUN RUN
From Dearg Doom. From LIVERPOOL
Could work
For philistines that don't know the tunehttps://youtu.be/y5G8AJf4Xzw?si=iqb5SLzHV1b8vFU9