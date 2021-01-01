Original: ChantMy love is colder than black marble by the sea. Our support is deeper than the deep deep seaMy heart is older than the cold oak tree. Our love is older than the cold oaK treeI am the flash of silver in the sun. We are the flash of RED in the sunWhen you see me coming you had better When you see us coming you had betterRun, run, run RUN RUN RUNFrom Dearg Doom. From LIVERPOOLFrom Dearg Doom From LIVERPOOLFrom Dearg Doom. From LIVERPOOLFrom Dearg Doom. From LIVERPOOLCould workFor philistines that don't know the tune