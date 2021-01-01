« previous next »
Dearg Doom (Horslips)
Original:                                                                  Chant
My love is colder than black marble by the sea.           Our support is deeper than the deep deep sea
My heart is older than the cold oak tree.                     Our love is older than the cold oaK tree
I am the flash of silver in the sun.                              We are the flash of RED in the sun
When you see me coming you had better                    When you see us coming you had better
Run, run, run                                                            RUN RUN RUN
From Dearg Doom.                                                    From LIVERPOOL
From Dearg Doom                                                     From LIVERPOOL
From Dearg Doom.                                                    From LIVERPOOL
From Dearg Doom.                                                    From LIVERPOOL

Could work


For philistines that don't know the tune

https://youtu.be/y5G8AJf4Xzw?si=iqb5SLzHV1b8vFU9
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp
