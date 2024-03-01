« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 2170 times)

Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #40 on: March 1, 2024, 09:03:45 am »
Just got one (8:58) refreshing
« Last Edit: March 1, 2024, 09:09:21 am by Oh Yes BisCAN »
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #41 on: March 1, 2024, 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on February 29, 2024, 09:48:52 pm
so in 3 hours nearly an extra 50 people bought their tickets ?
*see earlier post of 204 left ?

**sweating on tomorrows sale here

Some of ours didnt buy till 10pm, people trying for time off work etc leaving till last min

The usual vicky pollarding
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #42 on: March 1, 2024, 09:22:13 am »
Got a 1 min queue today, got 1 and checked out no issues by 8.20

Then helped out a supporters club get one of theirs on the refresh about 8.50
Logged

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #43 on: March 1, 2024, 09:29:00 am »
As I read it here anyone that got straight in was flagged as a robot?
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,737
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #44 on: March 1, 2024, 09:29:40 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on March  1, 2024, 09:29:00 am
As I read it here anyone that got straight in was flagged as a robot?
Yes
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #45 on: March 1, 2024, 09:32:34 am »
Quote from: ABJ on March  1, 2024, 09:29:40 am
Yes

Brilliant fucking system.. being punished for getting straight in  :butt
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #46 on: March 1, 2024, 09:34:06 am »
Someone just called me fuming because they had 4 tickets and 9 different payment cards all failed

Lost all 4

They got pics etc and vids, hopefully get sorted
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #47 on: March 1, 2024, 09:54:46 am »
well GTFI & a Happy Birthday to me (7.Mar)

Just got one at 09:50

can't believe it

** Update, got a 2nd one at 10:01

I'm in total shock hope to god everything is in order now
« Last Edit: March 1, 2024, 10:04:07 am by bignred84 »
Logged

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #48 on: March 1, 2024, 09:57:15 am »
Got one 10min ago  :champ
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #49 on: March 1, 2024, 10:08:44 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on March  1, 2024, 09:54:46 am
well GTFI & a Happy Birthday to me (7.Mar)

Just got one at 09:50

can't believe it

** Update, got a 2nd one at 10:01

I'm in total shock hope to god everything is in order now

Drinks on you in Prague is what I'm hearing  :thumbup
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #50 on: March 1, 2024, 10:10:15 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  1, 2024, 10:08:44 am
Drinks on you in Prague is what I'm hearing  :thumbup

My mate (2nd Ticket) owes me more than a few now LOL
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #51 on: March 1, 2024, 10:15:16 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on March  1, 2024, 09:54:46 am
well GTFI & a Happy Birthday to me (7.Mar)

Just got one at 09:50

can't believe it

** Update, got a 2nd one at 10:01

I'm in total shock hope to god everything is in order now

The one you got at 10:01 was one I dropped after basketing it at 9:50. 3 of us basketed but only 2 were needed.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #52 on: March 1, 2024, 10:44:30 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on March  1, 2024, 10:15:16 am
The one you got at 10:01 was one I dropped after basketing it at 9:50. 3 of us basketed but only 2 were needed.

its swings & roundabouts in it

a similar thing happened to me for USG.
2nd sale, straight in and 25+ minutes later 2 tickets lost (dates issue)
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #53 on: March 1, 2024, 11:07:05 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on March  1, 2024, 10:44:30 am
its swings & roundabouts in it

a similar thing happened to me for USG.
2nd sale, straight in and 25+ minutes later 2 tickets lost (dates issue)

It's certainly been an unusual bunch of second sales for the Europa league games thus far. Fortunately I've ended up boxed for all of them but hopefully that's the last bunfight sale for a while.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #54 on: March 1, 2024, 11:16:04 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on March  1, 2024, 11:07:05 am
It's certainly been an unusual bunch of second sales for the Europa league games thus far. Fortunately I've ended up boxed for all of them but hopefully that's the last bunfight sale for a while.

4/4 second sales here - it missed a Napoli in 2018 ish which meant it missed Genk 2nd sale which meant it missed all 4 first sales this time round - been stressful AF

Only Slavia Prague which probs won't be 1st sale now
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #55 on: March 1, 2024, 11:19:21 am »
Quote from: John Higgins on March  1, 2024, 11:07:05 am
It's certainly been an unusual bunch of second sales for the Europa league games thus far. Fortunately I've ended up boxed for all of them but hopefully that's the last bunfight sale for a while.

Exactly the in the same boat (4/4), was hoping that was it after USG then we got these.
surely now we should be OK.

*wouldn't mind but I went Genk on someone else's credit anyway
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #56 on: March 1, 2024, 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on March  1, 2024, 11:19:21 am
Exactly the in the same boat (4/4), was hoping that was it after USG then we got these.
surely now we should be OK.

*wouldn't mind but I went Genk on someone else's credit anyway

Slavia Prague and Atalanta are the flies in the ointment - 969 Slavia and Atalanta 1050 - So they'd be dependent on hospo VIP takeup
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #57 on: March 1, 2024, 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on March  1, 2024, 11:33:50 am
Slavia Prague and Atalanta are the flies in the ointment - 969 Slavia and Atalanta 1050 - So they'd be dependent on hospo VIP takeup

Think would be fine for Atalanta the takeup won't be huge unless it was a semi

Prague is the one to worry about :D
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #58 on: March 1, 2024, 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March  1, 2024, 11:54:47 am
Think would be fine for Atalanta the takeup won't be huge unless it was a semi

Prague is the one to worry about :D

I think theres also an element of the club acknowledging the optics of a larger allocation selling out on a higher number. There would be an awkwardness to coming clean that far more than the 200 go to hospitality etc.. You said yourself that for this one - they were more restrictive than normal on what hospitality could take - perhaps to avoid possible questions from people on 11/11 who wouldnt otherwise have been guaranteed.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #59 on: March 1, 2024, 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on March  1, 2024, 12:37:56 pm
I think theres also an element of the club acknowledging the optics of a larger allocation selling out on a higher number. There would be an awkwardness to coming clean that far more than the 200 go to hospitality etc.. You said yourself that for this one - they were more restrictive than normal on what hospitality could take - perhaps to avoid possible questions from people on 11/11 who wouldnt otherwise have been guaranteed.

True, there's a lot of variables
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:44:43 pm »
Anyone have access issues for this?

One of our tickets wouldn't scan, got in 10 mins before kick off after an hour of persistence with LFC stewards.
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • Long live the King
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:44:43 pm
Anyone have access issues for this?

One of our tickets wouldn't scan, got in 10 mins before kick off after an hour of persistence with LFC stewards.

No access issues but when a mate when to collect his ticket they told him someone else had collected it an hour earlier and showed him the signed envelope. Wed only got to Prague from Berlin 20 mins earlier and got a cab straight to the collection point. They sorted him a different ticket from what looked like a handful of spares in case of mishaps like this.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:44:43 pm
Anyone have access issues for this?

One of our tickets wouldn't scan, got in 10 mins before kick off after an hour of persistence with LFC stewards.
Were they given the right one? In Toulouse mine wouldn't scan, and when I checked the ticket against the email confirmation realised they gave me the ticket for the row behind what I bought. Went to the SLO who managed to get me in once she checked and confirmed it was the clubs mistake
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,361
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Sparta Prague v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:29:39 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:44:43 pm
Anyone have access issues for this?

One of our tickets wouldn't scan, got in 10 mins before kick off after an hour of persistence with LFC stewards.
:lmao

Should have got on to the wonderful ticket office seeing as you have perfect internet access.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 