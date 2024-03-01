so in 3 hours nearly an extra 50 people bought their tickets ?*see earlier post of 204 left ?**sweating on tomorrows sale here
As I read it here anyone that got straight in was flagged as a robot?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Yes
well GTFI & a Happy Birthday to me (7.Mar)Just got one at 09:50can't believe it** Update, got a 2nd one at 10:01I'm in total shock hope to god everything is in order now
Drinks on you in Prague is what I'm hearing
The one you got at 10:01 was one I dropped after basketing it at 9:50. 3 of us basketed but only 2 were needed.
its swings & roundabouts in ita similar thing happened to me for USG.2nd sale, straight in and 25+ minutes later 2 tickets lost (dates issue)
It's certainly been an unusual bunch of second sales for the Europa league games thus far. Fortunately I've ended up boxed for all of them but hopefully that's the last bunfight sale for a while.
Exactly the in the same boat (4/4), was hoping that was it after USG then we got these.surely now we should be OK.*wouldn't mind but I went Genk on someone else's credit anyway
Slavia Prague and Atalanta are the flies in the ointment - 969 Slavia and Atalanta 1050 - So they'd be dependent on hospo VIP takeup
Think would be fine for Atalanta the takeup won't be huge unless it was a semi Prague is the one to worry about
I think theres also an element of the club acknowledging the optics of a larger allocation selling out on a higher number. There would be an awkwardness to coming clean that far more than the 200 go to hospitality etc.. You said yourself that for this one - they were more restrictive than normal on what hospitality could take - perhaps to avoid possible questions from people on 11/11 who wouldnt otherwise have been guaranteed.
Anyone have access issues for this?One of our tickets wouldn't scan, got in 10 mins before kick off after an hour of persistence with LFC stewards.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
