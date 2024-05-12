« previous next »
Who has Bob signed off Eurovision then?

Nothing there for me. The two Estonian lads got home safely, and will be in England in August playing Shambala festival: despite Eurovision, they are in fact cool! My current roster does fine; our next shows in Liverpool just happen to be on consecutive nights in October, 9 & 10, both at the Tung. Gives me an excuse to be in town for a few days anyway; Eurovision it aint!
We can all agree Estonia we're robbed.

Exactly.
One reporter even openly victim-blamed her, asking her why she dared to endanger the other groups with her participation!


The question was if, not why, but I would concur that the tone was accusatory rather than genuinely enquiring.
Nothing there for me. The two Estonian lads got home safely, and will be in England in August playing Shambala festival: despite Eurovision, they are in fact cool! My current roster does fine; our next shows in Liverpool just happen to be on consecutive nights in October, 9 & 10, both at the Tung. Gives me an excuse to be in town for a few days anyway; Eurovision it aint!

I liked Estonia. I think they were one of the first 2-3 to reveal their song and from that initial batch it was my favourite, something a bit different with good energy on stage. They should be proud of the effort.
We can all agree Estonia we're robbed.
I actually liked the Estonia entry. I'm not going to rush out and buy their albums. But they are entertaining.
Not surprising in the slightest when you see posts from loads on here backing them in the news forum. That really surprised me. Delighted all the racists around Europe made them get top points, spent money on it and all for nothing.

Ireland gave them 10 points by the way. :D
Was just thinking the same thing.

Just after I saw ya cant take it seriously n all

Just glad Endo never entered a song. Hes not a Six Singer him

Fucking FSG. Any wonder Klopps fucking off?

Tries to sign Rambo Amadeus and gets Bucks Fizz

:lmao

P, fucking experts everywhere in here and in every topic - Im the only thick c*nt in the gaff 😎 :lmao
:lmao

P, fucking experts everywhere in here and in every topic - Im the only thick c*nt in the gaff 😎 :lmao
;D  Surprised someone hasnt pointed out hes Japanese and this is the EUROVISION song contest so hes not allowed to participate plus the fact there were better options anyway if were looking at a singer from Japan with better XK rating (thats expected K Pop chart position stats for you none nerds)
if were looking at a singer from Japan with better XK rating (thats expected K Pop chart position stats for you none nerds)

Um... what do you think the K in "K-Pop" stands for?

Google also tells me that J-Pop also exists, and "The main musical influences in J-Pop in general are rock and jazz, while Korean youth music is more influenced by electronic dance music and hip hop". I have no idea how true that is, but I expect fans of the genres can tell them apart instantly.

Incidentally there's also JK Pop, which is typically released as an incessant droning sound with transphobic lyrics.
haha i fucking knew someone would be along with exactly that :lmao

Theres plenty of japanese acts in K POP ;D

See Chops ;D
Funnily enough theres a girl band from japan called XG who are big in K POP

PARP
Um... what do you think the K in "K-Pop" stands for?

Google also tells me that J-Pop also exists, and "The main musical influences in J-Pop in general are rock and jazz, while Korean youth music is more influenced by electronic dance music and hip hop". I have no idea how true that is, but I expect fans of the genres can tell them apart instantly.

Incidentally there's also JK Pop, which is typically released as an incessant droning sound with transphobic lyrics.
I don't quite agree - but well done! ;D
Ireland gave them 10 points by the way. :D
We are in Europe and it was very much expected. I don't believe there were any bots needed for them to get it.
;D  Surprised someone hasnt pointed out hes Japanese and this is the EUROVISION song contest so hes not allowed to participate plus the fact there were better options anyway if were looking at a singer from Japan with better XK rating (thats expected K Pop chart position stats for you none nerds)

Endo is completely eligible to enter Eurovision - you dont have to be from a nation to represent it. Celine Dion and Katrina Leskanich have both won the competition. An Irish girl even won it with Norway in the 90s.

He could also sing in Japanese as there are no language restrictions either. There have even been songs sung in made-up languages.

ENDO FTW 2025
As I said yesterday though, there was no way they were going to win though, as they were always going to do poorly with the juries.

And rightly so. The song was mediocre with bland staging. Politics aside, it wouldve been a travesty had it won.
