So far, Eurovision organisers have resisted those calls (to bar Israel), arguing that the situations in Ukraine and Gaza are different.
Well on the way to winning #8 and reclaiming our rightful place at the top of the fucking perch after that performance.
They're absolutely brilliant!UK also very good to be fair.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Do we not have our usual bye to the final? And if not, why not!
Well win it if the performance on the night is as good as it was there. Wasnt the biggest fan of the song when I first heard it but its all about the spectacle, and on that front its the best weve ever put forward.
If it's Ireland you are talking about the song is so so, but holy shit that performance was incredible. Can't believe they weren't ahead of the Finnish manchild waving his knob at the crowd.
Voting Croatia. Bring the fun back.
It's not in order. They just list the 10 finalists randomly.
I was surprised that Australia didn't make it, the song is pretty slick and they generally do reasonably well with the voters. I guess the addition of a didgeridoo was just a bridgeridoo too far.I didn't watch the semi though so maybe the performance wasn't up to snuff.
Good to see that the blackmail failed.Eurovision 2024: Israel agrees to October Rain lyrics change
I like the Ireland entry just having the bollocks to put on something like that and they had to remove writing on her face and leg they must have been grassed up because the writing was in Ogham an ancient Irish alphabet and said things like ceasefireJust brilliant staging some of it gave me goosebumps<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BNc5zTYkTaQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BNc5zTYkTaQ</a>
Theyre going to have a major problem going forward if Israel end up winning this.
There is going to be a lot of issues on the nightTalk of the Dutch act being disqualified from the final due to an incident involving his staging and props. He was due to perform just before the act from Israel.An earlier taped performance was used for the jury vote rather than the dress rehearsals.
