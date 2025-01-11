« previous next »
Author Topic: Jayden Danns  (Read 48167 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 03:42:51 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 01:12:21 am
It's because I've watched him in the reserves and it's a waste of his time at his stage. Playing every week when there is a crowd and amongst players and managers where the demand and passion is there to take the 3 points is a good step for him. Ivr watched reserve games where they've won lost or drawn and ultimately it's no big deal. I'd loan him now with the option to recall and he'll come back 5 steps ahead I reckon.
Loans always feel like a bit of a lottery though. Sometimes the environment, manager, playing style and timing are perfect (Bradley to Bolton, Elliott to Blackburn, Van den Berg), but sometimes it feels counterproductive and they end up at a mess of a club, unstable management, or dropped from the team at a crucial time of their development. Im a bit worried about Bajcetic, for example.

For me, loans are there to give young players the opportunity to impress when they could go one way or the other. They arent a necessary step in the development of those who look the real deal. If they are as good as we think, they should be able to contribute to the first team by the age of 18/19/20. None of Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Trent, Jones, Sterling had to go out on loan. There is something very interesting about Danns that makes him stand out. In which case, keep him around and let him play in the cups/off the bench for the rest of the season. The experience he would get in this time, playing at the highest level, at Anfield, under this manager would have far more value than he would get in a whole season for a League 1 team. On the flip side you have James McConnell (who I do like the look of), but at the age of 20 probably needs a full season somewhere.

With regards to Danns, I appreciate youve seen far more of him than I have so if Im overstating his ability then Im happy to be corrected but he does not look out of place in the first team.
Offline tommy LFC

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 04:43:54 am »
Grabbing every single opportunity he gets, fair play to the lad.

I love it when an attacking player starts to break through, have real hope every time I see him come on.

Hopefully the 4th round draw is kind and he gets more chances.
Offline Avens

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 04:55:13 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:44:25 am
didn't expect you'd be bothered by that question!

it was a discussion about Danns making it here, and how hard it is because only the best get a shot - how can you not follow the obvious context clues that it's a reference to how youth is being used here? ;D

Not particularly bothered by it, it just wasn't a fair reflection of reality.  ;D

KH clearly stated that Slot isn't into younger players, which is demonstrably wrong. You can try to post-rationalise someone else's posts as much as you want, it was just an incorrect statement, posted as if it was fact.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 am »
In what world does he play like Torres ????

He play likes like Berbatov
Offline JRed

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 08:24:57 am »
This lad takes every chance he gets; he really should be getting more chances and involvement in the first team.
Offline Zimagic

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 am
In what world does he play like Torres ????

He play likes like Berbatov

Good option to have right now.

He played really well, lots of energy & took his chance well. Wouldn't mind seeing him get more minutes.
Online smutchin

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 am »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 04:43:54 am
Grabbing every single opportunity he gets, fair play to the lad.

I love it when an attacking player starts to break through, have real hope every time I see him come on. 

This is also what I love about him - each time he has come into the first team, he has given it everything and looked very much in his element. But to be fair, most of the evidence comes from that 30 minutes against Southampton, which isnt an awful lot to go on, so I can understand why some people feel we shouldnt get carried away just yet.

In development terms it would have been nice to see more from him by now, but that is mostly due to injury, isnt it? Maybe a loan would help him catch up.

Its difficult because I want to see him in a Liverpool shirt but the best he can hope for if he stays here for the rest of this season is a few minutes here and there - unless we have a mega injury crisis among our forwards, and god forbid that happens.

Quote
Hopefully the 4th round draw is kind and he gets more chances.

That would be good!
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 11:28:28 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 01:12:21 am
It's because I've watched him in the reserves and it's a waste of his time at his stage. Playing every week when there is a crowd and amongst players and managers where the demand and passion is there to take the 3 points is a good step for him. Ivr watched reserve games where they've won lost or drawn and ultimately it's no big deal. I'd loan him now with the option to recall and he'll come back 5 steps ahead I reckon.

Yeah wouldn't be averse to a decent loan. Think the guys got magic in his boots and the bigger the stage and more atmosphere will be to his advantage rather than in any way intimidating and something he'd need to adjust to. Has a street footballer vibe to me, something a bit extra that can't be coached, you have it or you don't.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:42:51 am
Loans always feel like a bit of a lottery though. Sometimes the environment, manager, playing style and timing are perfect (Bradley to Bolton, Elliott to Blackburn, Van den Berg), but sometimes it feels counterproductive and they end up at a mess of a club, unstable management, or dropped from the team at a crucial time of their development. Im a bit worried about Bajcetic, for example.

For me, loans are there to give young players the opportunity to impress when they could go one way or the other. They arent a necessary step in the development of those who look the real deal. If they are as good as we think, they should be able to contribute to the first team by the age of 18/19/20. None of Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Trent, Jones, Sterling had to go out on loan. There is something very interesting about Danns that makes him stand out. In which case, keep him around and let him play in the cups/off the bench for the rest of the season. The experience he would get in this time, playing at the highest level, at Anfield, under this manager would have far more value than he would get in a whole season for a League 1 team. On the flip side you have James McConnell (who I do like the look of), but at the age of 20 probably needs a full season somewhere.

With regards to Danns, I appreciate youve seen far more of him than I have so if Im overstating his ability then Im happy to be corrected but he does not look out of place in the first team.

Im not sure Id be loaning him either, mainly because hes just missed 5 months with an injury so Id rather he stuck around, trained with the first team and built himself up physically before going out on loan next season (if thats deemed necessary).

Sometimes there are players that arent massively hyped, or you almost turn a blind eye to them at youth level, but they just make the step up to first team football seamlessly, Quansahs a bit of an example of that, but he did admittedly have a short loan. Danns reminds me a bit of the player I thought Solanke would be when we signed him, Solanke was always a big talent and hes now a top player, but he needed 200 games at the lower levels to reach his potential and develop the confidence in his game. This is the main difference with him and Danns from what Ive seen, Danns has the confidence Solanke never had at that age, Danns confidence could be the difference between him going on loan and sticking around.

Hes a well built forward whose finishing looks great and his passing arguably even better. Thats a really good skillset to have at his age, a lot of centre forwards dont really develop/demonstrate their passing until theyre established in the first 11, hes shown a lot in really small windows, Ive been surprised but I wouldnt say shocked. Its a shame hes missed most of Arnes time here as Id be happy to see him go on loan if hed had 6 months of working with the manager and they felt he needed it, but with him just coming back, I think hed benefit more by staying, Id love to see Slot use him more.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:54:52 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 10:40:27 am
Good option to have right now.

He played really well, lots of energy & took his chance well. Wouldn't mind seeing him get more minutes.

Will be a player but he reminds me of Berbatov, Kane is decent shout aswell.

 
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 12:14:51 pm »
Is he eligible for the champions league dead rubbers.  Would be great to get a look at him on that stage.
Offline Asam

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 am
In what world does he play like Torres ????

He play likes like Berbatov

He doesnt play like Torres he moves on the pitch like him, his running style is reminiscent
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm »
Reminds me a bit of Harry Kane to be honest which is a huge compliment
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 09:11:20 pm »
I love his enthusiasm. He's a real bundle of energy. If he can stay free from serious injury, he can have a big future.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm
Reminds me a bit of Harry Kane to be honest which is a huge compliment

I see the similarity. I think Danns is a bit more mobile than Kane though. Looks like he has more pace.
Offline liversaint

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January 11, 2025, 07:36:08 pm
Not sure why the clamour to loan him out. He's still a kid. What he needs to continue his development is elite coaching, working with elite players, not having the ball hoofed up to him by some alehouse team where he's getting battered by some yard dog and the rest of his team mates are sending him hospital balls to see if he's tough enough. Let him be coached by Arne. Let him train with Jota, with Mo, Gakpo and Lucio, even Darwin who looked the happiest man on the pitch when he netted...pure class. This kid is the business, no doubt. Forget all the other academy stars, he is the real deal. Fuck loaning him out to Blackburn. He's A level not BTech

The clamour for this happens with about 95% of our young players, as if its revolutionary. Its tedious.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 09:21:30 pm »
Much the same with last year after the cup games and the momentum he gained, I'd like to see more of him moving forward now he seems to have proven he's properly back (not just the game yesterdya, but obviously the games he;'s played in the U23's)

Strongly feel we need the likes of him and Chiesa to throw something different into the mix to get through the second half of the season. Hopefully this will be the case, as having him (and Ngumoha) to freshen things up could be utterly critical in places for us.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm »
I just like that he clearly loves every second of playing football esp at this level and he is very smart and he doesn't hang about he directly gets himself involved in and around the football somehow. Works hard to make it happen. Shows up here and there just about right on time.
Online nellyp

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:09:42 am »
I think

Keep him
Play him when we can
Let him train with the best we have
Let him learn from the above
Ease him into the team as he progresses
Turn him into a superstar

Not sure why this isn't some kind of mantra  ;)
