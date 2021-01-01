It's because I've watched him in the reserves and it's a waste of his time at his stage. Playing every week when there is a crowd and amongst players and managers where the demand and passion is there to take the 3 points is a good step for him. Ivr watched reserve games where they've won lost or drawn and ultimately it's no big deal. I'd loan him now with the option to recall and he'll come back 5 steps ahead I reckon.



Loans always feel like a bit of a lottery though. Sometimes the environment, manager, playing style and timing are perfect (Bradley to Bolton, Elliott to Blackburn, Van den Berg), but sometimes it feels counterproductive and they end up at a mess of a club, unstable management, or dropped from the team at a crucial time of their development. Im a bit worried about Bajcetic, for example.For me, loans are there to give young players the opportunity to impress when they could go one way or the other. They arent a necessary step in the development of those who look the real deal. If they are as good as we think, they should be able to contribute to the first team by the age of 18/19/20. None of Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Trent, Jones, Sterling had to go out on loan. There is something very interesting about Danns that makes him stand out. In which case, keep him around and let him play in the cups/off the bench for the rest of the season. The experience he would get in this time, playing at the highest level, at Anfield, under this manager would have far more value than he would get in a whole season for a League 1 team. On the flip side you have James McConnell (who I do like the look of), but at the age of 20 probably needs a full season somewhere.With regards to Danns, I appreciate youve seen far more of him than I have so if Im overstating his ability then Im happy to be corrected but he does not look out of place in the first team.