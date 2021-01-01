He is going to have to be good as Slot isnt into the younger players as much. Only the very best will make it.
Like your distance covered claims, you're just making stuff up and passing it off as fact. Maybe chuck in an 'I think' at the start of your posts occasionally. Slot has a really track record of working with youth players.
From The Athletic's article about his success with working with young players:
- 'Academy graduates Teun Koopmeiners (then 21), Calvin Stengs (20), Owen Wijndal (19) and Myron Boadu (18) were four of AZs six most-used players in that curtailed season.'
- 'Under his charge, academy players were at the forefront of Feyenoords success.
In their 2022-23 title-winning campaign, academy graduates played 12,334 minutes in total, and 10,636 the following year.'