Jayden Danns

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:10:28 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:09:36 pm
It's not slagging a player off to think another player would do better than them.

You would say that with the shit you write about Nunez though.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Nice for him to get back and get a goal
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:15:38 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:10:28 pm
You would say that with the shit you write about Nunez though.

Can you show me this shit I've written about him? Because I think you've made that up
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:18:06 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:15:38 pm
Can you show me this shit I've written about him? Because I think you've made that up

You've been in the january transfer thread begging to sell him for a start.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm »
I'd happily see him ahead of Nunez right now.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:02:35 pm
Is it not possible to praise Danns without using it as an excuse to make digs at other players? Its really tedious.

Spot on. Fucking tiresome and means fuck all save using the kid in order to have a dig at other players. Get to fuck. He's an exceptional talent and he's ours. I wouldn't loan him, he'd be overplayed. Keep him close. He's on the right path here.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 05:19:58 pm
I'd happily see him ahead of Nunez right now.

This isn't another thread you can derail with talk of Nunez.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:27:09 pm »
He deserves more minutes, whether thats here or somewhere else on loan.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:20:09 pm
Spot on. Fucking tiresome and means fuck all save using the kid in order to have a dig at other players. Get to fuck. He's an exceptional talent and he's ours. I wouldn't loan him, he'd be overplayed. Keep him close. He's on the right path here.

He is so exciting.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:30:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:18:06 pm
You've been in the january transfer thread begging to sell him for a start.

Begging?

I think I've said sell Nunez bring in Isak.

Nunez runs his bollocks off, always shows himself. Hes alwaya a problem for other teams, but without 'slagging him off' He's also, in my opinion, not good enough to play CF for us. He lacks composure in critical moments and his decision making at key times is, at best, inconsistent. I don't think you're gonna find much different to that from me on him, because it's generally been my opinion since his miss at Luton last year.

Anyway.

Danns has looked like a real talent from the performances Ive seen. Seems to have a great level of self belief as well.

Whoever starts they get my full support. It's still not slagging a player off to think someone else might be better.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:35:34 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:30:39 pm
Begging?

I think I've said sell Nunez bring in Isak.

Nunez runs his bollocks off, always shows himself. Hes alwaya a problem for other teams, but without 'slagging him off' He's also, in my opinion, not good enough to play CF for us. He lacks composure in critical moments and his decision making at key times is, at best, inconsistent. I don't think you're gonna find much different to that from me on him, because it's generally been my opinion since his miss at Luton last year.

Anyway.

Danns has looked like a real talent from the performances Ive seen. Seems to have a great level of self belief as well.

Whoever starts they get my full support. It's still not slagging a player off to think someone else might be better.
You're completely right and it's also not exactly off topic to bring up Darwin in a thread about Danns when they play the same position. We would likely mention Roberston when discussing Tsimikas and vice versa, no different here.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
Nunez is a great maker of goals and made another one today, Ray Kennedy was a great goal scorer for Arsenal and Paisley made him into a wonderful mid-fielder.
He can't find the goal but finds his man, stranger things have happened and Slot has already worked his magic with Gravenberch..
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:56:19 pm »
Rawk is a very strange place at times. After the last game, I said that I thought Nunez was better than Jota when he came on but it wasn't seen as a dig at Diogo.

Why won't people talk about players that "compete" for the same shirt in a relative way?

To bring it back to topic, it was Accrington Stanley but I think generally Danns has great fundamentals like touch (which is better than Darwin's) and movement and his height helps as well. He's so elegant for his size.

I like his celebration as well. The way against Soton last season was more unforgettable because there was more emotion behind it (given that it was his first goal). It might be best for him to go out on loan to get regular first team football because we're really stocked in attack.
