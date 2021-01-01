Rawk is a very strange place at times. After the last game, I said that I thought Nunez was better than Jota when he came on but it wasn't seen as a dig at Diogo.



Why won't people talk about players that "compete" for the same shirt in a relative way?



To bring it back to topic, it was Accrington Stanley but I think generally Danns has great fundamentals like touch (which is better than Darwin's) and movement and his height helps as well. He's so elegant for his size.



I like his celebration as well. The way against Soton last season was more unforgettable because there was more emotion behind it (given that it was his first goal). It might be best for him to go out on loan to get regular first team football because we're really stocked in attack.