You've been in the january transfer thread begging to sell him for a start.
Begging?
I think I've said sell Nunez bring in Isak.
Nunez runs his bollocks off, always shows himself. Hes alwaya a problem for other teams, but without 'slagging him off' He's also, in my opinion, not good enough to play CF for us. He lacks composure in critical moments and his decision making at key times is, at best, inconsistent. I don't think you're gonna find much different to that from me on him, because it's generally been my opinion since his miss at Luton last year.
Anyway.
Danns has looked like a real talent from the performances Ive seen. Seems to have a great level of self belief as well.
Whoever starts they get my full support. It's still not slagging a player off to think someone else might be better.