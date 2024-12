Not sure when he'll be making a first team appearance, he genuinely might not any time soon but there is some football available over the next month plus. Can't see him being involved at Southampton but might be nice seeing him on the bench. Beyond that there's Accrington where I'd expect he starts and potentially more FA Cup matches. League Cup semis potentially ... and I see no harm giving him two starts in Europe now. Maybe evaluate the chances of a loan at the end of January if there's no realistic football beyond that. Good to see him back though because I like what he does.