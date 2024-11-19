Grlad to see him getting back! he could be a useful No9 in the cups.
Might get a UCL game late in the group if we keep winning
He's just come back from 6 months out with a lower back stress fracture so he should probably spend a few months in the less intense under 23 games really
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Have you seen the thuggish behaviour of some clubs players that play in the PL2. They are protected to an extent at u18s but not once they move up. It's like the wild west in some games!
How's he going to get game time though debs? Thuggish or not the intensity of the PL2 is going to be far, far lower than the intensity of any first team match. If you can't play him in PL2 games then you can't play him in first team games with intensity management being the number 1 priority after he's returned from a stress related injury
Great to see Him in the pics from training today. Oh, Him and Harvey Elliot.
I'd play him at Southampton in the cup and give him the Fa Cup. CL if we get a dead rubber or two.
There's also great potential for a Thin Lizzy with him too
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1859990226749260071 He's not fucked, good to see him back.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I doubt he ready to start any games rn. If it makes sense to be on the bench in those would.Doubt CL games are actually Dead Rubbers as the Club going want as high up the table and win as a many as possible(More money for wins still irc) however If the top 8 secured could see more rotation doubt they play the full kids but run out the 2nd team more which is still really strong
Absolute mad lad. If I was coming back from a severe injury there's no way I'd be out in that weather in shorts and t-shirt.
RAWK: we need to get our injured players back to give us depth RAwk: Now hes not injured lets send him out on loan
I wouldn't loan him until next season, should be looked after by our medical team coming back from a long lay off.It can flare up again if over used too quickly etc.
well no one is arguing to flog him like a donkey, hes shown more than enough quality to have minutes and we cant rely on Jota to not pick up another knock
well no one is arguing to flog him like a donkey, hes shown more than enough quality to have minutes and we cant rely on Jota to not pick up another knock be used as a trampoline by a large centre back.
Think it'd be naive to expect to see any cameos from Danns in the first team this season, even in the cup games. Lad just needs to focus on regaining his fitness with the U21s for the rest of the season.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
As long as he's fit, i'd be playing him in the domestic cups (even just off the bench) and in CL games if we've got qualification boxed early and then take it from there.The lad is a goal scorer.
https://xcancel.com/cnsultra/status/1866501192073007221?s=46Good to see him back. Genuinely think he could be an option off the bench if they think his bodys ready. Impresses every time I see footage of him.
