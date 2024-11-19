« previous next »
Author Topic: Jayden Danns

exiledintheUSA

  Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,903
  Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #280 on: November 19, 2024, 05:52:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November 19, 2024, 05:50:30 pm
Grlad to see him getting back! he could be a useful No9 in the cups.

Indeed, and potential for last 10-15 min run-out's with games won.....
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

crouch

  Main Stander
  Posts: 105
    Peter Bamuhigire
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #281 on: November 19, 2024, 06:41:15 pm
Great to see Him in the pics from training today. Oh, Him and Harvey Elliot.
Pride in our past, Faith in our Future

mullyred94

  If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,510
  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #282 on: November 20, 2024, 05:51:51 am
Might get a UCL game late in the group if we keep winning
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,934
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #283 on: November 20, 2024, 11:56:50 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 20, 2024, 05:51:51 am
Might get a UCL game late in the group if we keep winning

I'd play him at Southampton in the cup and give him the Fa Cup. CL if we get a dead rubber or two.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Lisan Al Gaib

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,067
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #284 on: November 20, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
He's just come back from 6 months out with a lower back stress fracture so he should probably spend a few months in the less intense under 23 games really
Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,361
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #285 on: November 20, 2024, 01:36:18 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on November 20, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
He's just come back from 6 months out with a lower back stress fracture so he should probably spend a few months in the less intense under 23 games really

This.

If we have close to a fully fit squad then Id expect Danns would struggle to get in many, if any, match day squad.

He should be building up fitness in the under 23s over the next 6-8 weeks with the aim of exploring a loan in January.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,051
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #286 on: November 20, 2024, 01:52:11 pm
Don't think he got a pre-season, did he?  A loan from January would make sense as he'll be way off it at the moment.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

red-nosed reign-debs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,353
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #287 on: November 20, 2024, 02:36:10 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on November 20, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
He's just come back from 6 months out with a lower back stress fracture so he should probably spend a few months in the less intense under 23 games really

Have you seen the thuggish behaviour of some clubs players that play in the PL2.  They are protected to an extent at u18s but not once they move up. 

It's like the wild west in some games!
Lisan Al Gaib

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,067
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #288 on: November 20, 2024, 03:17:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 20, 2024, 02:36:10 pm
Have you seen the thuggish behaviour of some clubs players that play in the PL2.  They are protected to an extent at u18s but not once they move up. 

It's like the wild west in some games!

How's he going to get game time though debs? Thuggish or not the intensity of the PL2 is going to be far, far lower than the intensity of any first team match. If you can't play him in PL2 games then you can't play him in first team games with intensity management being the number 1 priority after he's returned from a stress related injury
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,649
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #289 on: November 20, 2024, 03:20:39 pm
He was all set to join Plymouth in the Championship before his injury scuppered the move. I wonder if it might be back on if he comes through the next month or two without any issues.
red-nosed reign-debs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,353
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #290 on: November 20, 2024, 04:20:43 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on November 20, 2024, 03:17:17 pm
How's he going to get game time though debs? Thuggish or not the intensity of the PL2 is going to be far, far lower than the intensity of any first team match. If you can't play him in PL2 games then you can't play him in first team games with intensity management being the number 1 priority after he's returned from a stress related injury

True
Ghost of christmas RAWK

  RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,831
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #291 on: November 20, 2024, 05:54:34 pm
Quote from: crouch on November 19, 2024, 06:41:15 pm
Great to see Him in the pics from training today. Oh, Him and Harvey Elliot.
The boys are back in town?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,353
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #292 on: November 20, 2024, 11:41:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 20, 2024, 11:56:50 am
I'd play him at Southampton in the cup and give him the Fa Cup. CL if we get a dead rubber or two.
I doubt he ready to start any games rn. If it makes sense to be on the bench in those would.
Doubt CL games are actually Dead Rubbers as the Club going want as high up the table and win as a many as possible(More money for wins still irc) however If the top 8 secured could see more rotation doubt they play the full kids but run out the 2nd team more which is still really strong
eAyeAddio

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,107
  The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #293 on: November 21, 2024, 01:49:35 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on October  3, 2024, 07:04:00 pm
There's also great potential for a Thin Lizzy with him too ;)

The boys are back in town..... :-)
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,706
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #294 on: November 22, 2024, 04:07:55 pm
https://xcancel.com/i/status/1859990226749260071

:D He's not fucked, good to see him back.
exiledintheUSA

  Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,903
  Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #295 on: November 22, 2024, 04:13:57 pm
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Ah Fruck Christmas

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,446
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #296 on: November 22, 2024, 04:41:05 pm
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

A weatherfield winter wonderland

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 117,442
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #297 on: November 22, 2024, 04:43:30 pm
Haha, good lad. Know where hes coming from. Theres no temperature too cold that will stop me sweating like a racehorse if Im running around.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 72,575
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #298 on: November 22, 2024, 05:12:39 pm
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,051
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jayden Danns
Reply #299 on: November 22, 2024, 05:13:33 pm
Absolute mad lad.  If I was coming back from a severe injury there's no way I'd be out in that weather in shorts and t-shirt.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Santas robbed me shorts

  YORKIE bar-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,800
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #300 on: November 22, 2024, 05:31:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 20, 2024, 11:41:51 pm
I doubt he ready to start any games rn. If it makes sense to be on the bench in those would.
Doubt CL games are actually Dead Rubbers as the Club going want as high up the table and win as a many as possible(More money for wins still irc) however If the top 8 secured could see more rotation doubt they play the full kids but run out the 2nd team more which is still really strong

£1,745,000 roughly for each win against £582,000 for a draw
Jurgen YNWA

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #301 on: November 22, 2024, 05:32:05 pm »
That's excellent!  ;D
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,706
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #302 on: November 22, 2024, 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 22, 2024, 05:13:33 pm
Absolute mad lad.  If I was coming back from a severe injury there's no way I'd be out in that weather in shorts and t-shirt.

Reckon it was something he wanted to back out of but as he'd declared his big balls in front of the seniors he's had to see it through ;D

Bet he melted the ice bath.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,446
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #303 on: November 22, 2024, 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 22, 2024, 05:13:33 pm
Absolute mad lad.  If I was coming back from a severe injury there's no way I'd be out in that weather in shorts and t-shirt.

Rob would...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,028
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #304 on: November 23, 2024, 08:55:22 am »
Awesome news!
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #305 on: November 23, 2024, 12:33:30 pm »
 :lmao

RAWK: we need to get our injured players back to give us depth
RAwk: Now hes not injured lets send him out on loan
Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,510
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #306 on: November 23, 2024, 12:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on November 23, 2024, 12:33:30 pm
:lmao

RAWK: we need to get our injured players back to give us depth
RAwk: Now hes not injured lets send him out on loan

I wouldn't loan him until next season, should be looked after by our medical team coming back from a long lay off.

It can flare up again if over used too quickly etc.
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #307 on: November 23, 2024, 12:38:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 23, 2024, 12:36:05 pm
I wouldn't loan him until next season, should be looked after by our medical team coming back from a long lay off.

It can flare up again if over used too quickly etc.

well no one is arguing to flog him like a donkey, hes shown more than enough quality to have minutes and we cant rely on Jota to not pick up another knock

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,510
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #308 on: November 23, 2024, 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on November 23, 2024, 12:38:40 pm
well no one is arguing to flog him like a donkey, hes shown more than enough quality to have minutes and we cant rely on Jota to not pick up another knock

I mean in relation to sending him out loan to another team and not having our medical staff looking after him on the daily.
Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #309 on: November 23, 2024, 01:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on November 23, 2024, 12:38:40 pm
well no one is arguing to flog him like a donkey, hes shown more than enough quality to have minutes and we cant rely on Jota to not pick up another knock be used as a trampoline by a large centre back.
Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 462
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #310 on: December 4, 2024, 09:46:30 pm »
Is Danns injured or something? One thing about that kid is he knows where the goal is which is the main trait of a striker, we could do with that right now. Relying on Salah all the time is never going to end well.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #311 on: December 4, 2024, 09:51:58 pm »
Played his first match this season for the U21s tonight
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,329
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #312 on: December 4, 2024, 10:07:48 pm »
Think it'd be naive to expect to see any cameos from Danns in the first team this season, even in the cup games. Lad just needs to focus on regaining his fitness with the U21s for the rest of the season.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,934
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #313 on: December 4, 2024, 10:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December  4, 2024, 10:07:48 pm
Think it'd be naive to expect to see any cameos from Danns in the first team this season, even in the cup games. Lad just needs to focus on regaining his fitness with the U21s for the rest of the season.

As long as he's fit, i'd be playing him in the domestic cups (even just off the bench) and in CL games if we've got qualification boxed early and then take it from there.

The lad is a goal scorer.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,215
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #314 on: December 4, 2024, 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December  4, 2024, 10:07:48 pm
Think it'd be naive to expect to see any cameos from Danns in the first team this season, even in the cup games. Lad just needs to focus on regaining his fitness with the U21s for the rest of the season.
Yeah, we still have Chiesa we can add. Danns can prolly start seeing minutes later in the season, but for now- he needs to get regular gametime with the u21s.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #315 on: December 5, 2024, 07:39:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December  4, 2024, 10:20:39 pm
As long as he's fit, i'd be playing him in the domestic cups (even just off the bench) and in CL games if we've got qualification boxed early and then take it from there.

The lad is a goal scorer.

He's just returned from a lower back stress fracture first team football is not what he needs right now
Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,823
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #316 on: Today at 10:22:11 pm »
https://xcancel.com/cnsultra/status/1866501192073007221?s=46

Good to see him back. Genuinely think he could be an option off the bench if they think his bodys ready. Impresses every time I see footage of him.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #317 on: Today at 10:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:22:11 pm
https://xcancel.com/cnsultra/status/1866501192073007221?s=46

Good to see him back. Genuinely think he could be an option off the bench if they think his bodys ready. Impresses every time I see footage of him.
to me - from what I've seen - he looks like a pure natural goalscorer.

high hopes he makes it but yeah need to cotton-wool him for a little bit right now.
