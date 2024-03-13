« previous next »
Topic: Jayden Danns

Re: Jayden Danns
March 13, 2024, 05:22:30 pm
Didn't notice him in today's training video!!! Would have definitely been in contention for a start tomorrow. Shame he seems to be missing such a great opportunity
Re: Jayden Danns
March 13, 2024, 05:49:01 pm
Our luck with injuries is really something incredible. Plays a blinder in the cup final, scores a brace the following game and gets a concussion! An injury that rarely ever happens in football.
Re: Jayden Danns
March 13, 2024, 05:50:00 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on March 13, 2024, 05:49:01 pm
Our luck with injuries is really something incredible. Plays a blinder in the cup final, scores a brace the following game and gets a concussion! An injury that rarely ever happens in football.

I think it happens way more than we know.....
Re: Jayden Danns
March 13, 2024, 07:12:50 pm
Quote from: p27051 on March 13, 2024, 05:22:30 pm
Didn't notice him in today's training video!!! Would have definitely been in contention for a start tomorrow. Shame he seems to be missing such a great opportunity

Is it confirmed that he is out tomorrow?
Re: Jayden Danns
March 13, 2024, 08:19:54 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on March 13, 2024, 05:50:00 pm
I think it happens way more than we know.....
Probably every time you head a ball.
Re: Jayden Danns
March 14, 2024, 08:46:50 am
His only 18 concussion is alot more serious then it used to be.

Might take him a few weeks to stop feeling symptoms.

In Australian football they've implemented 12 day protocol and its 21 days at junior level before u can play again. 
Re: Jayden Danns
March 15, 2024, 10:38:24 am
Signed a new long term contract :)
Re: Jayden Danns
March 15, 2024, 10:38:56 am
Re: Jayden Danns
March 15, 2024, 11:04:47 am
Love the effort that's been put into the pretend contract. It's an actual shopping list
Re: Jayden Danns
March 15, 2024, 11:20:44 am
Well deserved, what a great few weeks for the kid
Re: Jayden Danns
March 15, 2024, 11:35:46 am
the Bitters will accuse us of taking advantage of a concussed kid in the contract negotiations.
Re: Jayden Danns
March 15, 2024, 05:17:11 pm
Re: Jayden Danns
April 24, 2024, 10:06:52 pm
Play him up top with Adrian next game please.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 24, 2024, 11:33:18 pm
I was at the Sunderland game away by chance I ended up being able to visit. Danns is better than Nunez outside of the box he has a football brain but he also has a lot to learn before he gets to Premier League level.

Clark looked like he belonged above that level with Bajcetic but Koumas was the surprise for me he looks ready to go.

Danns looks like he needs a loan in the Championship to me.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 24, 2024, 11:33:43 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on April 24, 2024, 10:06:52 pm
Play him up top with Adrian next game please.
Alisson has a better strike rate than Adrian
Re: Jayden Danns
April 24, 2024, 11:54:35 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on April 24, 2024, 11:33:18 pm
I was at the Sunderland game away by chance I ended up being able to visit. Danns is better than Nunez outside of the box he has a football brain but he also has a lot to learn before he gets to Premier League level.

Clark looked like he belonged above that level with Bajcetic but Koumas was the surprise for me he looks ready to go.

Danns looks like he needs a loan in the Championship to me.

Maybe throw him in at the deep end at let him learn in the PL? Obviously patience would be needed with the lad if that was the case but hes better being forged at the top level. What he needs to learn and improve on wont be fully gotten to in the Championship.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 24, 2024, 11:55:42 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 24, 2024, 11:54:35 pm
Maybe throw him in at the deep end at let him learn in the PL? Obviously patience would be needed with the lad if that was the case but hes better being forged at the top level. What he needs to learn and improve on wont be fully gotten to in the Championship.
Nothing to lose now anyway.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 12:01:45 am
I'd play him the last four, for sure. Clark would also play too and Quansah is a definite. I'm not saying just play a group of kids but they'll add something the experienced fellas aren't bringing now. Shame we don't have Bajcetic to bring back for a bit of excitement going forward.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 07:52:18 am
Hes ahead of Nunez already certainly in terms of finishing.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 08:34:38 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 24, 2024, 11:55:42 pm
Nothing to lose now anyway.

Top 4 isn't secure yet there's plenty to lose

Quote from: Fordy on April 25, 2024, 07:52:18 am
Hes ahead of Nunez already certainly in terms of finishing.

This is nonsense.

He's a good young player, a really exciting prospect but no one knows whether he's going to developed and make it at the club in the long term. The way some people go on about him you'd think he was a Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen or Wayne Rooney and he's not, he's scored 2 senior goals against a Championship side and has a 1 in 2 record at U23 level which very rarely transfers over to a 1 in 2 record in the Premier League.

Quote from: kvarmeismydad on April 24, 2024, 11:33:18 pm

Danns looks like he needs a loan in the Championship to me.

This is probably his level at the moment, he needs time to develop in an environment that isn't pressurised right now in a team that seems to be completely running out of steam.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 09:52:53 am
I'm really surprised Jurgen hasn't given him a chance. Young players with talent can often have a bit more success in their first few games because opponents haven't got used to them. Familiarity makes it harder. Plus Danns looks like the sort of lad who is unencumbered by nerves or fear of failure.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 09:57:30 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 25, 2024, 08:34:38 am
Top 4 isn't secure yet there's plenty to lose

This is nonsense.

He's a good young player, a really exciting prospect but no one knows whether he's going to developed and make it at the club in the long term. The way some people go on about him you'd think he was a Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen or Wayne Rooney and he's not, he's scored 2 senior goals against a Championship side and has a 1 in 2 record at U23 level which very rarely transfers over to a 1 in 2 record in the Premier League.

This is probably his level at the moment, he needs time to develop in an environment that isn't pressurised right now in a team that seems to be completely running out of steam.
Why isn't top 4 secure?

We're 14 points ahead of Spurs who have 18 points to play for. It's done.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:00:12 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 25, 2024, 09:57:30 am
Why isn't top 4 secure?

We're 14 points ahead of Spurs who have 18 points to play for. It's done.

Because they can still overtake us...

"We are not safe in the Champions League. Tottenham have played a lot of games less than us."

Jurgen feels the same way.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:01:42 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 25, 2024, 10:00:12 am
Because they can still overtake us...

"We are not safe in the Champions League. Tottenham have played a lot of games less than us."

Jurgen feels the same way.
It's done.

They need to win every game and we need to lose virtually every game.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:03:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 25, 2024, 10:01:42 am
It's done.

They need to win every game and we need to lose virtually every game.

Which is very much a possibility with the way we're playing at the moment
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:03:45 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 25, 2024, 10:00:12 am
Because they can still overtake us...

"We are not safe in the Champions League. Tottenham have played a lot of games less than us."

Jurgen feels the same way.
He has to say that
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:04:14 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on April 25, 2024, 10:03:01 am
Which is very much a possibility with the way we're playing at the moment
That's one part of it but do you think Spurs will win every game?

It's Spurs and if you've watched them this season then you'll know that they're wildly inconsistent and very unlikely to win out.

It's disappointing to have it in our hands with 8 to play and be totally out of it with 4 to play but the top 4 worries are unfounded IMO.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:05:10 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 25, 2024, 10:01:42 am
It's done.

They need to win every game and we need to lose virtually every game.
Spurs are not beating arsenal, going to chelsea and winning, beating city and then coming to us and winning.
Re: Jayden Danns
April 25, 2024, 10:42:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 25, 2024, 10:04:14 am
That's one part of it but do you think Spurs will win every game?

It's Spurs and if you've watched them this season then you'll know that they're wildly inconsistent and very unlikely to win it.

It's disappointing to have it in our hands with 8 to play and be totally out of it with 4 to play but the top 4 worries are unfounded IMO.

Ok that's probably fair but crazier things have happened.
Re: Jayden Danns
October 3, 2024, 03:26:04 pm
Back in training.

Re: Jayden Danns
October 3, 2024, 04:20:08 pm
Back running and back in training are two different things aren't they?
Re: Jayden Danns
October 3, 2024, 04:21:42 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October  3, 2024, 04:20:08 pm
Back running and back in training are two different things aren't they?

A journey of a thousand miles starts with the first step. ;D
Re: Jayden Danns
October 3, 2024, 04:56:55 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  3, 2024, 04:21:42 pm
A journey of a thousand miles starts with the first step. ;D

screw you, Confucius!



:D
Re: Jayden Danns
October 3, 2024, 04:57:55 pm
can drive to training now
Re: Jayden Danns
October 3, 2024, 07:04:00 pm
Nice to hear. Obviously there's a long way to go to being a first team player but he had a lovely habit of being in good goal scoring positions in his few appearances.
There's also great potential for a Thin Lizzy with him too ;)
Re: Jayden Danns
October 4, 2024, 10:22:37 am
can't wait to see him back playing, absolute quality, hope he gets a proper go
Re: Jayden Danns
October 4, 2024, 10:32:16 am
You can see him fitting Slot's style really well
Re: Jayden Danns
October 4, 2024, 12:43:49 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October  4, 2024, 10:32:16 am
You can see him fitting Slot's style really well
I think long term he could be a good solution for no.10 position.

In the little time he played last season he showed some decent skills between the lines, twisting and turning and using his physicality well. Also we don't necessarily want him on the last shoulder as he doesn't really have electrifying pace.

In an ideal world our no.10 would be more of a second striker like Danns rather than a midfielder like Dom who doesn't have that natural desire to score that strikers have.
Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 05:32:43 pm
