Author Topic: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!  (Read 34464 times)

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 07:43:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm
I can't believe they're in today I'd have thought they'd get today off even though we play on Wednesday 😳

Seems like it was in the afternoon and I doubt they did any serious work, probably just assessing what state everyone is in and some light training if any. Might have been different for the likes of Mo and Darwin who didn't play.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm »
Liverpool win the League Cup / Blue, billion pound bottle jobs by 442oons.

https://youtu.be/vAUSJgysXVE?si=etfwA3LlQUdyzvUh      ;D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:43:38 pm
Seems like it was in the afternoon and I doubt they did any serious work, probably just assessing what state everyone is in and some light training if any. Might have been different for the likes of Mo and Darwin who didn't play.

Most likely yeah.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 08:11:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:25:02 pm
I think we'll have a parade even if this is the only thing we win this season

Plus it'll piss off a lot of people

Whens the Man C verdict due?

We could be celebrating 3 or 4 league title wins.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 08:19:15 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 08:11:53 pm
Whens the Man C verdict due?

We could be celebrating 3 or 4 league title wins.

Not anytime soon.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm »
Yesterday's match was the first one in about 3 years that I wasn't able to watch live so I made do with the radio. Not being able to see the action and trying to imagine what was happening wasn't too bad. Thank feck I could listen though. Wow! What a noise everyone in red made. It was fantastic hearing pretty much nonstop Liverpool songs and chants. It really was like Anfield. I heard the Chelsea fans singing twice in the first half with that stupid Gerrard song that they sing and some other shite chant. From then on they were drowned out by Liverpool fans. It really was fantastic! So I tip my hat to every Liverpool fan that was there singing their hearts out. You were amazing!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 08:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
Liverpool win the League Cup / Blue, billion pound bottle jobs by 442oons.

https://youtu.be/vAUSJgysXVE?si=etfwA3LlQUdyzvUh      ;D
:wellin
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 08:32:31 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm
Yesterday's match was the first one in about 3 years that I wasn't able to watch live so I made do with the radio.

You now know what to do for the rest of this season for the greater Good... The greater Good...

Could be worse though, as I would imagine somewhere in the world there's a red who had the shits yesterday and spent the whole match in the toilet...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 08:36:05 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:36:05 pm
at least Mo reappeared from the other realm!

Mo is always goading Robbo.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm »
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood

You wont see another goal disallowed for that this season.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
You wont see another goal disallowed for that this season.

Keith Hackett the former ref thought it was a ridiculous decision saying that Endo was simply "standing his ground ... there was nowhere else to go". Ref talks common sense, now there's a novelty.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm
Keith Hackett the former ref thought it was a ridiculous decision saying that Endo was simply "standing his ground ... there was nowhere else to go". Ref talks common sense, now there's a novelty.

So was it disallowed for the block although he doesnt actually intentionally do that or offside ?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 09:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
So was it disallowed for the block although he doesnt actually intentionally do that or offside ?

It's VAR they make their own rules.
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 07:41:15 pm
I thought he didn't at first but if it you slow it down to 0.25 speed it's pretty clear he does ;D

But is it a clear and obvious error? Or do the still images make it look worse than it is?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm »
God I loved the smell of trophies in the morning.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
God I loved the smell of trophies in the morning.

They smell like... napalm...

Too much celebratory curry, most probably...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 09:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood

The number of pundits acting like it was a totally normal every day decision was mind-boggling, I don't think I've ever seen a decision like that given before.
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 09:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
You wont see another goal disallowed for that this season.

Unless we score it, of course.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
So was it disallowed for the block although he doesnt actually intentionally do that or offside ?

It was disallowed for offside, but the block was the reason for Endo being deemed in an illegal offside position. You can be in an offside position all day long if you want to be running circles at the corner flag. If you don't interfere with play the referee will not blow the whistle for offside. The issue here is that the ref and VAR seemed to believe that Endo blocked the defender while he was in an offside position, therefore he became active for that play and the offside was given. I'm not saying that, that's what happened, because Endo didn't block the defender he just stood there. Hackett is saying the same thing. As is almost everybody except for a handful of idiots who think what happened during the match was actually the correct decision. Former Chelsea "player" Sebastian Kneißl who was doing co-commentary on German DAZN being one of them.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
So was it disallowed for the block although he doesnt actually intentionally do that or offside ?
They call it 'subjective offside' who translates into 'whatever we feel like'.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 09:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:40:29 pm
Nunez v's Salah and Jones


Hahaha ;D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bb2xpadi9z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bb2xpadi9z0</a>

An accurate analysis of how the game unfolded.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm »
The full article is all over the place, but some choice excerpts here especially about Bradley...

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/02/26/ken-early-young-guns-triumph-one-of-liverpools-greatest-days/

Ken Early: Klopps dream factory helps Liverpool tap into emotions of the game

Gravenberch had suffered the injury when Moises Caicedos studs connected with the inside of his left ankle as he galloped down the left wing at full speed. Referees decision: play on. VAR decision: an unfortunate slip. Especially unfortunate for Gravenberch.

The VAR team would later disallow a Liverpool goal for a foul even the Chelsea players had not noticed in real time. Wataru Endo was offside and standing in front of Levi Colwill as Andy Robertsons cross floated towards Virgil van Dijk. In theory Endo was preventing Colwill from challenging for the ball  though Colwills effort to challenge was also theoretical.

The offence was so clear and obvious that the referee, Chris Kavanagh, had to watch about 47 replays at the pitchside monitor before deciding to disallow the goal. Such is the absurd current state of refereeing in the country that hosts footballs NBA. Officials ignore dangerous fouls in the name of let it flow, yet spend several minutes poring over multiple angles looking for reasons to cancel goals nobody saw a problem with.

Thankfully, the match was too good for the referees to ruin. Instead, on 116 minutes, Van Dijk hurled himself at a Kostas Tsimikas corner to head past Đorđe Petrović for the second time. This time, the referees couldnt find a reason to rule it out. Commentating for Sky, Gary Neville called Chelsea the billion-pound bottle jobs. But Chelsea hadnt really bottled it. The truth was, they just werent good enough.

Part of the problem is obviously that these Chelsea players are collectively worth a lot less than a billion pounds. The reckless owners have been fleeced in the market. The squads uneven quality was summed up in a moment in extra-time, when Madueke escaped some exhausted-looking Liverpool challenges, looked up, and booted a hopeless diagonal ball to absolutely nobody.

The bigger and more fundamental problem at Chelsea is that they are not a real team, and Liverpool are.Here is the essential difference between Klopps Liverpool and Boehly and Behdad Eghbalis Chelsea. Imagine Conor Bradley had come through at Chelsea rather than Liverpool. Everyone would know that the private equity genius owners would be congratulating themselves on discovering such a rich seam of potential accounting pure profit  an academy gem whose sale could be leveraged into an entire summer of fresh new signings.

At Liverpool hes not a number representing a bet on a hedge funds balance sheet but a real footballer, with a manager who understands what he can do for the team and has surrounded him with everything he needs to show the world the player he can be.

But that is to ignore the universal appeal of the game of football as practised by somebody like Klopp, who understands and connects with the simple emotions at the core of the sport. The man has built a dream factory. Those young faces, that joy  can you really blame anybody for wanting to be a part of that?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood

Where's that from?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm »
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm »
I still think the new Wembley trophy lifts are terrible. Ones on the pitch are always better.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
You wont see another goal disallowed for that this season.

To be fair you probably will if it happens but I know for a fact you won't see disallowed with leagues without var. elite football is nearly a different sport now
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1394 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8</a>
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1395 on: Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
I still think the new Wembley trophy lifts are terrible. Ones on the pitch are always better.
Agreed. Although I wasn't a huge fan of the old Wembley, those old steps had a history where you can still picture all the past greats going up (and down) them. These new ones are a poor copy with no soul. It should have had a purpose built area for the presentation or like you said, just do it on the pitch.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1396 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
An accurate analysis of how the game unfolded.

Like that analysis. I remember in the first half saying we shouldn't be using Bradley like that, because he was getting bullied. I also like the analysis of extra-time. Take nothing away from our young lads, they can definitely play football, but yeah, Chelsea's lack of effort helped them do what they did. And it puts to bed the myth of poor Chelsea. Those a fucking millionaires not being arsed doing the basics to win a cup for their club. Just such a huge difference in attitude to our team.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1397 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
Agreed. Although I wasn't a huge fan of the old Wembley, those old steps had a history where you can still picture all the past greats going up (and down) them. These new ones are a poor copy with no soul. It should have had a purpose built area for the presentation or like you said, just do it on the pitch.
Its ridiculous. They walk up endless nondescript stairs, disappear out of sight and then emerge on some cramped little walkway, where they end up awkwardly passing the trophy back and forth. Not only that, I cant imagine many fans in the ground can even see them.

Like you say, a purpose built platform of some sort is a good idea. None of the recent Wembley trophy lifts are a patch on the likes of Istanbul and Madrid.

Ive just read that last sentence back. I will truly moan about anything.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 12:01:58 am »
Everybody got a hug.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H3K-uYxTmG8</a>
