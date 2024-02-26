The full article is all over the place, but some choice excerpts here especially about Bradley...Gravenberch had suffered the injury when Moises Caicedos studs connected with the inside of his left ankle as he galloped down the left wing at full speed. Referees decision: play on. VAR decision: an unfortunate slip. Especially unfortunate for Gravenberch.The VAR team would later disallow a Liverpool goal for a foul even the Chelsea players had not noticed in real time. Wataru Endo was offside and standing in front of Levi Colwill as Andy Robertsons cross floated towards Virgil van Dijk. In theory Endo was preventing Colwill from challenging for the ball  though Colwills effort to challenge was also theoretical.Thankfully, the match was too good for the referees to ruin. Instead, on 116 minutes, Van Dijk hurled himself at a Kostas Tsimikas corner to head past Đorđe Petrović for the second time. This time, the referees couldnt find a reason to rule it out. Commentating for Sky, Gary Neville called Chelsea the billion-pound bottle jobs. But Chelsea hadnt really bottled it. The truth was, they just werent good enough.Part of the problem is obviously that these Chelsea players are collectively worth a lot less than a billion pounds. The reckless owners have been fleeced in the market. The squads uneven quality was summed up in a moment in extra-time, when Madueke escaped some exhausted-looking Liverpool challenges, looked up, and booted a hopeless diagonal ball to absolutely nobody.The bigger and more fundamental problem at Chelsea is that they are not a real team, and Liverpool are.Here is the essential difference between Klopps Liverpool and Boehly and Behdad Eghbalis Chelsea.But that is to ignore the universal appeal of the game of football as practised by somebody like Klopp, who understands and connects with the simple emotions at the core of the sport. The man has built a dream factory. Those young faces, that joy  can you really blame anybody for wanting to be a part of that?