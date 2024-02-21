« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'

Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 06:49:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 21, 2024, 11:15:10 pm
Those young lads will be around the squad this week as fully expect Clark, young Mac and Danns to start against Saints.

Saw we had 3 Academy players starting, with 2 others who were bought really young. And then 2 other Academy players came on along with another who was bought really young. And 2 other Academy players missing.

And we still dominated the match. Second half was great, obviously but I thought the general performance was good in the first half as well. We could have been 2 up before they scored. The biggest criticism I think was the decision making in final third, where we were we in numerous promising areas in the final third but our decision making wasn't great (Gakpo, Elliott and Gravenberch from the top of my head took shots when a pass might have been better) or the touch was off (mainly for Diaz). Think Elliott mentioned it in his post interview that at half time they needed to be calmer in those positions.
Agent99

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55' Gakpo 59', Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:27:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 21, 2024, 11:11:55 pm
Jürgen Klopp:

"This is an example tonight. This is their Barcelona. Plenty of reasons to give up. Not tonight. I saw only a super group fighting. If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly.”


Please don't leave us Jürgen
John C

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 01:58:49 pm
https://ok.ru/video/7084860443146   (at 15:30)
Ta mate.
Of course we're all entitled to wonder if he knows what he's doing there :D
Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm
Ta mate.
Of course we're all entitled to wonder if he knows what he's doing there :D

to me it didn't look intentional but it did stop a ball from dropping for an easy put away, so i was of the opinion that it should have been a pen. fwiw. god knows if thats the law probably not because it wasnt awarded, but the hand stopped a scoring chance intentional or not.

Also ha the thought that we may/must have set a record for shirt number totals  ;D

76, 78, 84, 62, 53, 42, 38, 26,19,18, 10,7,4,3,2    Hey we had a sub to spare or did i miss someone?

An astonishing total of 522

TAA66

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm

That second half was one of our best performances this season - what a squad we have!
S

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
One of the subs (Robertson) gave something to Quansah when he came on, who then gave it to Kelleher who put it by the post. When there was a break in play, Kelleher gave it back to Quansah and it looked like he rubbed it under his nose or something, then threw it away. Any ideas what that would be?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 11:34:30 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
One of the subs (Robertson) gave something to Quansah when he came on, who then gave it to Kelleher who put it by the post. When there was a break in play, Kelleher gave it back to Quansah and it looked like he rubbed it under his nose or something, then threw it away. Any ideas what that would be?

You sure it wasn't an inhaler  ;)
S

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:30 pm
You sure it wasn't an inhaler  ;)
That was the second lamest joke I made when Robbo brought it on. The first was, its notes on their penalty takers if it ends in a draw.
Dougle

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm
Something quite feral about the second half. Had to win, won. Marvellous to watch. Anybody see the resemblance between Gakpo's goal and a certain Divvie effort from nights past ?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:38:37 pm
I went a bit mad at that too when watching on TV.
Then I saw the replay  :D

However Andy has always held this view that because he is at the game, he has the best view of everything and cannot possibly be wrong.

Oh get fucked. I have the view I have at the game because I'm at the fucking game.

The ground was clearly of the same opinion because the anger, the passion, the backing of the team and the fury of the ground drove the team on.

That was fucking obvious if you were there. Am I wrong? Did the Kop and the rest of the ground go fucking nuts and drive the team forward? Did the crowd drive the players and the manager on? Klopp could see it and he did his fist bump around the ground for what the crowd did to the game.

Have a go at me all you like knobhead. I was there. I knew what it was like and thankfully fucking thousands of other Reds did too.

Hope we bring that passion and anger and determination and backing to Wembley on fucking Sunday.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm
Never seen a ref so openly pissed off when a team scores a goal, wasn't handball though
kesey

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #611 on: Today at 12:53:28 am
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 01:58:49 pm
https://ok.ru/video/7084860443146   (at 15:30)

A few minutes into the second the commentator goes ...   It's too strong to Chong .

My life is finally complete !

 :lmao

elbow

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #612 on: Today at 12:57:40 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm
That second half was one of our best performances this season - what a squad we have!

That second half was one of our very best under Klopp.
Darren G

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #613 on: Today at 06:03:28 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm
Ta mate.
Of course we're all entitled to wonder if he knows what he's doing there :D

You're welcome mate. Personally I didn't think that it was a pen, though I can understand people thinking differently. It certainly wasn't some clear-cut 'PGMOL is out to get us' decision though in my opinion and I think that if we'd have been penalised for the same thing then some of folk on here would be claiming an anti-Liverpool agenda. All academic in the end regardless as the lads did us proud in the second half and battered them. On to Chelsea.
Darren G

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #614 on: Today at 06:07:28 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:53:28 am
A few minutes into the second the commentator goes ...   It's too strong to Chong .

My life is finally complete !

 :lmao



Until a commentator inadvertently mentions the evolution of Darwin there will always be an empty space in my heart, but glad that you found some joy in that.   ;D
