Those young lads will be around the squad this week as fully expect Clark, young Mac and Danns to start against Saints.



Saw we had 3 Academy players starting, with 2 others who were bought really young. And then 2 other Academy players came on along with another who was bought really young. And 2 other Academy players missing.And we still dominated the match. Second half was great, obviously but I thought the general performance was good in the first half as well. We could have been 2 up before they scored. The biggest criticism I think was the decision making in final third, where we were we in numerous promising areas in the final third but our decision making wasn't great (Gakpo, Elliott and Gravenberch from the top of my head took shots when a pass might have been better) or the touch was off (mainly for Diaz). Think Elliott mentioned it in his post interview that at half time they needed to be calmer in those positions.