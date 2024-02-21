Ta mate.
Of course we're all entitled to wonder if he knows what he's doing there
to me it didn't look intentional but it did stop a ball from dropping for an easy put away, so i was of the opinion that it should have been a pen. fwiw. god knows if thats the law probably not because it wasnt awarded, but the hand stopped a scoring chance intentional or not.
Also ha the thought that we may/must have set a record for shirt number totals
76, 78, 84, 62, 53, 42, 38, 26,19,18, 10,7,4,3,2 Hey we had a sub to spare or did i miss someone?
An astonishing total of 522