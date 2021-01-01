« previous next »
Champions League / Europa League / Conference 13th - 15th February

Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm »
Hansi Flick will be back at Bayern soon, to do what he did last time - switch off the tactics, and just let them play!
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm »
Flick to Barca and Mourinho to Bayern. He's been learning German and it's not for the Bayer Leverkusen job.  ;D
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm
Mourinho to Bayern. He's been learning German and it's not for the Bayer Leverkusen job.  ;D
You just know he's desperate to have that "Big 5" on his CV/bio/obituary, and a claim of eclipsing Ancelotti's record (obviously he'd rate Portugal above the French farmer's league).
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
;D

Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Tuchel has lost almost a quarter of his matches as Bayern coach (10 in 43).  Mad that.

took Nagelsman 84 games, which also isnt great considering the club!  Sacking him to bring Tuchel in, was such a great idea  :P

Just shows what a mess Bayern are. Every man and their dog could see that this was a crazy appointment and they still went with it. They were already a complete mess with players being unhappy left, right and centre (Ryan Gravenberch says hello). Why would you then go on and bring in a guy who has quite a huge reputation of being difficult to work with. It was just crazy. Let alone the fact that he's a bang average manager.
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:48:52 am
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:48:52 am »
Tuchel the fraud.
