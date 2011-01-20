Needs to be stopped right now.

This is not a war, this is pure evil genocide.

Hamas would have been weakened a long time ago if there had been any movement at all towards a Palestinian state. Instead, successive Israeli governments continued to facilitate the theft of Palestinian land by ultra-nationalist settlers, undermined the more moderate voices within Fatah, and imposed its version of apartheid on Palestinians.



Give people something to live for, a promise of a better future, and Hamas loses much of its power. Until then, it will remain as a desperate, hate-filled movement recruiting from a population with little left to lose.

Nobody & I do mean nobody trusts the Israelis Netanyahu to stick to a ceasefire

You're post illustrates what we all know, in that Israel, currently, cannot police itself. It is hellbent on bloodthirsty revenge and ethnic cleansing.

The UN has ruled it isn't - for something to be classed as genocide it needs to be systematic. You know, like drawing up a map of kibbutzes and then going to each one kidnapping, raping and murdering every single person there.The last time Israel gave something concrete in negotations with a Hamas-led government was when they withdrew from Gaza. Hamas's response was to run for election on a platform of armed resistance, and they won in a landslide. Before murdering the opposition. And spending the next few years launching rockets and public transport suicide bombing campaigns into Israel. Why would Hamas have any reason to agree to a solution that involves a Jewish Israel when their entire reason for being is to oppose it, and when they can simply kill any opposition who disagrees? Why would they lose support when they've proven their methods work?I don't even agree with the second point either. Germany and Japan didn't harbor hatred against the UK and the US after World War II, and China and Japan have managed not to launch another war against each other since then. But their genocidal, war-crazed governments also weren't allowed to stay in power. The biggest obstacle to peace from that side is Hamas running the schools and teaching everyone that Palestine can never be free while Israel exists.It isn't about either, it's simple logic. There's no point in signing a treaty with Hamas because it has said outright it will repeat October 7th again and again and again, every chance it gets, until every Jew in the Middle East is dead or forced out. That's what From the River to the Sea means. Israel has concluded there can be no peace while Hamas exists, and that no one else will get rid of them. So, it is eliminating every piece of Hamas from Gaza - weapons cache by weapons cache, bunker by bunker, tunnel by tunnel and leader by leader, as fast as it can and with as few Israeli casualties as possible. And then negotiations can start. Do I think its methods are morally excusable? No, but I also don't have to live with Hamas a few miles away from my house.Ultimately, the only way I see this being fixed immediately is if the UN/NATO enforce a ceasefire, take charge of the Gaza disarmament process with Israeli consultation, establish an autonomous Gazan state with Hamas outlawed, and begin investigating war crimes on the Israeli side with any guilty parties tried in The Hague. But that won't happen anytime soon because a) neither current government would agree to it in a million years and b) the US would need to get involved, and the scope of what could go wrong means that would never ever happen in an election year. A long-term ceasefire with none of those conditions attached just means everything starts all over again and we're doing this again in a few years time.