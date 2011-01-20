« previous next »
When will it be enough ?

Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Quote from: RedGuy on Yesterday at 02:56:43 pm
Even most peace-wanting Israelis have lost their empathy for Gazans after October 7. There won't be peace for the Palestinians until there is security for Israel (and Netanyahu is no longer in power, which will hopefully happen soon).

The Palestinians have proven exactly why they don't have a proper state yet in October. Israel just won't allow a radical muslim state to form basically inside their own borders. I don't think you people actually realize what Islam in the middle east is like.

Hamas needs to put down their arms and release the hostages, it's the only way to stop the current fighting. However, they are an Islamist cult which prefers death to life, in their own words. Belief in fairy tales can be a powerful thing.
What's the weather like on Planet X? Do you even believe half the shit you say? Coming from a person who said the below, not sure why anyone anyone would take you seriously on here.

Quote from: RedGuy on Yesterday at 02:45:43 pm
Maybe the fact that Israel is in the right  :wave
Your precious little state is losing support by the day. Social media has exposed all your dirty crimes. But if spewing bullshit online is what helps you sleep at night then go ahead, sweet price.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm by I've been a good boy »
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm
It won't stop that senile old fuck Biden is giving Israel his full blessings. I don't see him doing anything to put a stop to Israel the bloke does not even know what day of the week it is let alone realising a genocide is taking place. Netanyahu is laughing behind Biden's back he knows nothing will be done and that Biden is completely gullible and will accept any bullshit he tells him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm by Vegeta »
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
What's the weather like on Planet X? Do you even believe half the shit you say? Coming from a person who said the below, not sure why anyone anyone would take you seriously on here.

I didnt see anything wrong with his post, what was your issue with it
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm
Firstly, thanks for acknowledging the points. And a good, measured response.

Hamas cant be eradicated militarily - maybe so. But Israel has the right to respond militarily to an attack on the scale of 10/7 surely? What country would not?

For your second paragraph, I agree with this. But who are you suggesting provides this alternative outlook for Palestinians? Is that up to Israel? Gaza has been given billions in aid, it could be a decent place to live, but Hamas (who were voted in) spent it on rockets and tunnels.

Sidenote, not directed at you but I feel like theres some dissonance where pro Palestine people view Hamas as this fringe group, just a handful of angry dudes that the population want nothing to do with. Like a mob of hooligans in a football crowd.

Thanks in return. :)

Yes, Israel has the right to a military response, but that right did not extend to the slaughter of thousands of Palestinians, the bombing of hospitals and ambulances, and the denial of aid and essential goods, nor to the razing to the ground of most of the buildings, nor to the deliberate destruction of farmland. All of that is genocidal in intent, in the opinion of many. And Israel's constant excuse of "Hamas embed themselves within the civilian population" is not an excuse that we would tolerate from any other government, including our own. If the UK government had started indiscriminately shelling Northern Ireland in the 70s and 80s in order to annihilate the IRA, it would have been seen, quite rightly, as a war crime, no matter what the IRA had done.

As to who provides the alternative outlook, well yes of course Israel is a major player in that. If it continues to steal land, and refuses even to entertain discussions on a Palestinian state, of course Hamas will flourish. The smart (and just) thing to do would have been to stop the settlements and negotiate a two-state solution decades ago, surely? But the ultra-nationalists are a powerful and ideologically insane lobby in Israel, just as Hamas are within Gaza.

And finally, support for Hamas was pretty low according to the polls I saw before the atrocities of 10/7. Now, of course, it's rising rapidly, especially in the West Bank (where it was at 12% before the attacks).

I appreciate your willingness to discuss this frankly.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:48:20 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
The thing is, if people really are upset by all the bloodletting, and want the regime pushing all this to go, do they support the actions of the Labour government who did exactly this in 2003 to a far worse regime?

Christ, this is a terrible false equivalence

The criticism of Blair wasn't because her got rid of Sadaam, its because the War caused the death of 100,000s of people and the reason for the War was a lie about WMDs

Israel is a democracy and Israelis voted in Nethanyahu.  Those  wanting him gone are not suggesting we bomb fuck out of Tel Aviv, more that they remove him from office.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Thanks in return. :)

Yes, Israel has the right to a military response, but that right did not extend to the slaughter of thousands of Palestinians, the bombing of hospitals and ambulances, and the denial of aid and essential goods, nor to the razing to the ground of most of the buildings, nor to the deliberate destruction of farmland. All of that is genocidal in intent, in the opinion of many. And Israel's constant excuse of "Hamas embed themselves within the civilian population" is not an excuse that we would tolerate from any other government, including our own. If the UK government had started indiscriminately shelling Northern Ireland in the 70s and 80s in order to annihilate the IRA, it would have been seen, quite rightly, as a war crime, no matter what the IRA had done.

As to who provides the alternative outlook, well yes of course Israel is a major player in that. If it continues to steal land, and refuses even to entertain discussions on a Palestinian state, of course Hamas will flourish. The smart (and just) thing to do would have been to stop the settlements and negotiate a two-state solution decades ago, surely? But the ultra-nationalists are a powerful and ideologically insane lobby in Israel, just as Hamas are within Gaza.

And finally, support for Hamas was pretty low according to the polls I saw before the atrocities of 10/7. Now, of course, it's rising rapidly, especially in the West Bank (where it was at 12% before the attacks).

I appreciate your willingness to discuss this frankly.

Cheers. And yes, while Im pro Israel and think Hamas need to be wiped out, and fully supported them going into Gaza - the scale of death and destruction at this point is hard to stomach. Im not sure what its achieving at this point. But how can they stop if the hostages are still there?

As for the 2 state solution, now were getting into a nuance minefield- but my (quite possibly biased) take is that Clinton had that on the table in 2000 at Camp David. It was all agreed by all parties then Arafat backed off. Since then I dont know that Ive heard anything about Palestinians pushing for a peaceful agreement. I dont lay it all at the Palestinians door though there are definitely dark forces in the Israeli govt that dont want it either. I do think Israel has played a little game where they look like the peaceful reasonable ones and the Palestinians are the suicidal nutcases.

But overall, in terms of reaching the goal of a peaceful two state solution, Id have to say theres been more support and effort put in, and willingness to compromise, from the Israeli government and people than the Palestinians.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 pm
Why does this thread exist and yet posts about voting in the POTUS election were wiped out? So annoying being censored when posting within guidelines, taking the effort to include news links, etc.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm
I didnt see anything wrong with his post, what was your issue with it
You mean apart from the unnecessary Islamophobic undertones and mislabels?


Hamas is a political faction. If we were talking about Hizbollah, I'd understand the religious argument.

This situation is not about religions, it may have certain undertones in the debate, but the reality is this is simply about people wishing for their right to exist.

If you want to force the debate down a religious route, perhaps we need to ask why was the Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza bombed while it sheltered Christians? Where do we draw the line on religious extremism when videos circulate about Christians running in Jerusalem while being spat at by ultra orthodox Jews? and finally why are Hamas accused of believing in "fairy tales" when the whole notion of Israel is founded on a religious right (same God by the way) to exist on this land? Why are we giving one side a free pass to their cuckoo land beliefs while criticising others for allegedly doing the same?

With regards to the Palestinians not wanting a peace deal, here's a quote about Mahmood Abbas' reaction to a proposed peace deal:
Quote
Not only did he not say no  the whole rumor about him rejecting it flatly is untrue. At every possible occasion, from then on until today, President Abbas emphasizes and he relays to me as well that he never ever said no to this plan.

What he actually said to me was this plan sounds very impressive, it sounds very serious He was excited and very open-minded to the option of making this agreement. But he said, you know, Im not an expert on maps. How can I sign something before I show it to the experts on our side to examine it?

Mahmoud Abbas is a very qualified gentleman, a decent, peace-loving person. I like him, I trust him, I wouldve made peace with him. Unfortunately, it didnt work out for reasons that are beyond my comprehension, sometimes.

That quote above is from former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert.

Abbas proposed a peace deal in 2014. But to quote the NY Times:
Quote
WASHINGTON  On May 2, a week after peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians fell apart, senior American diplomats gave an interview to a prominent Israeli journalist in which they said Israels aggressive pursuit of new Jewish settlements had sabotaged the negotiations.

While the officials were not identified, one was widely assumed to be Martin S. Indyk, the Obama administrations peace envoy. But it might as well have been President Obama himself, a senior administration official said, since the White House cleared the interview and the critical remarks faithfully reflect the presidents own views.

Mr. Obama, stung by his second failed attempt to broker a peace deal, has decided to take a conspicuous breather from the Middle East peace process, this official said, to let the failure of the talks sink in for both parties, and see if that causes them to reconsider.
Peace is tough to negotiate, but it is not impossible. It just needs everyone to sit down and (without the US lobby/Qatar and their shitty influences) thrash out some kind of understanding.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 10, 2024, 09:10:13 pm
Needs to be stopped right now.
This is not a war, this is pure evil genocide.
The UN has ruled it isn't - for something to be classed as genocide it needs to be systematic. You know, like drawing up a map of kibbutzes and then going to each one kidnapping, raping and murdering every single person there.

Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm
Hamas would have been weakened a long time ago if there had been any movement at all towards a Palestinian state. Instead, successive Israeli governments continued to facilitate the theft of Palestinian land by ultra-nationalist settlers, undermined the more moderate voices within Fatah, and imposed its version of apartheid on Palestinians.

Give people something to live for, a promise of a better future, and Hamas loses much of its power. Until then, it will remain as a desperate, hate-filled movement recruiting from a population with little left to lose.
The last time Israel gave something concrete in negotations with a Hamas-led government was when they withdrew from Gaza. Hamas's response was to run for election on a platform of armed resistance, and they won in a landslide. Before murdering the opposition. And spending the next few years launching rockets and public transport suicide bombing campaigns into Israel. Why would Hamas have any reason to agree to a solution that involves a Jewish Israel when their entire reason for being is to oppose it, and when they can simply kill any opposition who disagrees? Why would they lose support when they've proven their methods work?

I don't even agree with the second point either. Germany and Japan didn't harbor hatred against the UK and the US after World War II, and China and Japan have managed not to launch another war against each other since then. But their genocidal, war-crazed governments also weren't allowed to stay in power. The biggest obstacle to peace from that side is Hamas running the schools and teaching everyone that Palestine can never be free while Israel exists.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:58:55 pm
Nobody & I do mean nobody trusts the Israelis Netanyahu to stick to a ceasefire
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:00:25 pm
You're post illustrates what we all know, in that Israel, currently, cannot police itself.  It is hellbent on bloodthirsty revenge and ethnic cleansing.
It isn't about either, it's simple logic. There's no point in signing a treaty with Hamas because it has said outright it will repeat October 7th again and again and again, every chance it gets, until every Jew in the Middle East is dead or forced out. That's what From the River to the Sea means. Israel has concluded there can be no peace while Hamas exists, and that no one else will get rid of them. So, it is eliminating every piece of Hamas from Gaza - weapons cache by weapons cache, bunker by bunker, tunnel by tunnel and leader by leader, as fast as it can and with as few Israeli casualties as possible. And then negotiations can start. Do I think its methods are morally excusable? No, but I also don't have to live with Hamas a few miles away from my house.

Ultimately, the only way I see this being fixed immediately is if the UN/NATO enforce a ceasefire, take charge of the Gaza disarmament process with Israeli consultation, establish an autonomous Gazan state with Hamas outlawed, and begin investigating war crimes on the Israeli side with any guilty parties tried in The Hague. But that won't happen anytime soon because a) neither current government would agree to it in a million years and b) the US would need to get involved, and the scope of what could go wrong means that would never ever happen in an election year. A long-term ceasefire with none of those conditions attached just means everything starts all over again and we're doing this again in a few years time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
You mean apart from the unnecessary Islamophobic undertones and mislabels?


Hamas is a political faction. If we were talking about Hizbollah, I'd understand the religious argument.

This situation is not about religions, it may have certain undertones in the debate, but the reality is this is simply about people wishing for their right to exist.

If you want to force the debate down a religious route, perhaps we need to ask why was the Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza bombed while it sheltered Christians? Where do we draw the line on religious extremism when videos circulate about Christians running in Jerusalem while being spat at by ultra orthodox Jews? and finally why are Hamas accused of believing in "fairy tales" when the whole notion of Israel is founded on a religious right (same God by the way) to exist on this land? Why are we giving one side a free pass to their cuckoo land beliefs while criticising others for allegedly doing the same?

With regards to the Palestinians not wanting a peace deal, here's a quote about Mahmood Abbas' reaction to a proposed peace deal:
That quote above is from former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert.

Abbas proposed a peace deal in 2014. But to quote the NY Times:Peace is tough to negotiate, but it is not impossible. It just needs everyone to sit down and (without the US lobby/Qatar and their shitty influences) thrash out some kind of understanding.

You dont think Hamas has a strong religious (fundamentalist islam) ideology?? I cant be reading that right.

As for the ultra Orthodox Jews spitting at Christians, they are horrible religious nutcases. Their influence on Israeli politics is growing, apparently, and they should be shut the fuck out. Theres no place for them or their Islamist counterparts in any productive negotiations.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
You dont think Hamas has a strong religious (fundamentalist islam) ideology?? I cant be reading that right.

As for the ultra Orthodox Jews spitting at Christians, they are horrible religious nutcases. Their influence on Israeli politics is growing, apparently, and they should be shut the fuck out. Theres no place for them or their Islamist counterparts in any productive negotiations.
I never said there are no religious undertones in either side; religious nutcases exist in every country and within every creed, but to me the issue is further than religions.

Religion may have set the table to start with, but this crisis has grown far further than that.

These days (and probably for the longest time) it's all about US lobbys, influences, Qatari money and the innocents on both sides are caught in the middle.

The only way out of this is if they shut the noise from either side and come to some sort of agreement.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm
The UN has ruled it isn't - for something to be classed as genocide it needs to be systematic.


Has it? It agreed that there was a case to be heard and ordered Israel not to commit genocidal acts. Hardly a ringing endorsement of their position!

Let's not misreport facts.

Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #92 on: Today at 12:04:07 am
Oh wow RAWK allows us to have a thread on this? Many cleverly titled threads and hundreds of pages for the Qatar World Cup rightly calling out human rights abuse but surprisingly silent on genocide.
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #93 on: Today at 12:29:49 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:04:07 am
Oh wow RAWK allows us to have a thread on this? Many cleverly titled threads and hundreds of pages for the Qatar World Cup rightly calling out human rights abuse but surprisingly silent on genocide.

This is a very divisive emotive and thus hard to moderate topic

Qatar World Cup wasnt divisive at all, not even in the same ballpark as topics go

Are you trying to get this locked, if not stfu
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #94 on: Today at 12:43:39 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:04:07 am
Oh wow RAWK allows us to have a thread on this? Many cleverly titled threads and hundreds of pages for the Qatar World Cup rightly calling out human rights abuse but surprisingly silent on genocide.

I'm positively stunned that this thread is allowed on Zionist Rawk. It's only February, why the rush?
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #95 on: Today at 12:51:06 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:43:39 am
I'm positively stunned that this thread is allowed on Zionist Rawk. It's only February, why the rush?  ::)
you'll get this thread locked - which, judging by your form appears to be your end goal
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #96 on: Today at 01:18:10 am
Whats the discussion turned into now, has israel got the right to genocide?

Surprised theres 2 sides to this argument.
Actually not surprised at all, been here long enough.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:05 am by The North Bank »
Re: When will it be enough ?
Reply #97 on: Today at 05:18:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:18:10 am
Whats the discussion turned into now, has israel got the right to genocide?

Surprised theres 2 sides to this argument.
Actually not surprised at all, been here long enough.

Do you think we should end genocidal regimes?
