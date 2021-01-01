Youre a good poster Gibbons so I know you dont want good posters like DS (who genuinely understands football better than me and most of us) getting nonsense grief like hes a usual suspect when he makes perfectly reasonable posts giving an opinion about one of our players. None of it was harsh or overly negative and it contained genuine respect for Robertson.



And Ill keep pointing out the silliness of RAWK when I notice it, the anti discussion one liners are really boring and need calling out.



I dont think its reasonable to start questioning the future of one of the best left backs in the modern era based of the back of his first game back after a dislocated shoulder (how did Salah perform when he came back from his?), especially when you start the post with Ive never been Robertsons biggest fan. That just smacks of having an axe to grind and using the vacuum of a new manager coming in to do it.Saying stuff like look what Alnoso expects from Frimpong on the other side is equally disingenuous, you might as well say Robertson isnt a Klopp type player as look what he expects from Trent on the other side (or vice versa when it comes to defending).It was the same story when Klopp took over, players like Lallana, Henderson, Lovren etc were written off and Klopp would build the defence around Sakho and hed play 4-2-3-1 like he did at Dortmund, none of it happened. Any manager coming in needs to be pragmatic and play a style that suits the players theyve inherited and the league theyre in, not the other way round.You keep fighting your moral crusade, this certainly makes the forum more exciting and a better reading experience ..