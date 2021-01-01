« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'  (Read 10902 times)

Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm
Why?

Who do you think used to date Mrs Robbo before Andy came along?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm
Who do you think used to date Mrs Robbo before Andy came along?

Dustin Hoffman?
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 07:37:16 pm »
 ;D

One of your better efforts lately Nicholas.  For too long you've recycled material.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm
Why?
Because I tend to gravitate more towards flair players. I have great respect for Robbo and I think people are taking what Ive said in a way it wasnt intended. Ive tried to reason as to why I think theres a potential future issue there, but it does seem to have riled people up. Never my intention, I appreciate all of Liverpools footballers but we have to be able to have a sensible discussion about them.

No one was - largely speaking - having an issue discussion Hendersons shortcomings last season. A forum is here for debate. Happy to give my reasoning but I dont want to drag this thread into an argument about our left back options when we found a way to get the job done despite not playing brilliantly.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:16 pm
;D

One of your better efforts lately Nicholas.  For too long you've recycled material.

How dare you.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm »
You are like the Robbo of RAWK puns. For a while you were great...
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,162
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
You are like the Robbo of RAWK puns. For a while you were great...

Theres come a time in everyones career where they have to be shipped off to pastures new to make way for young talent.

Its why, from today, you will only find me posting on the Daily Mail comments section.
Online Agent99

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm
Because I tend to gravitate more towards flair players. I have great respect for Robbo and I think people are taking what Ive said in a way it wasnt intended. Ive tried to reason as to why I think theres a potential future issue there, but it does seem to have riled people up. Never my intention, I appreciate all of Liverpools footballers but we have to be able to have a sensible discussion about them.

No one was - largely speaking - having an issue discussion Hendersons shortcomings last season. A forum is here for debate. Happy to give my reasoning but I dont want to drag this thread into an argument about our left back options when we found a way to get the job done despite not playing brilliantly.
Fair enough mate.

If Alonso does get the job it will be interesting to see what he does with the squad. I remember when Klopp came in and there were a lot of people trying to match our players with Dortmund's and saying who our 'Kuba', or 'Lewandowski' or 'Kagawa' would be. I did see someone on another forum say that we could flip the team and Robbo would be the Frimpong and Trent would be the Grimaldo but I haven't really seen much of Leverkusen or know how they play. Let's see who we get first :D
Offline classycarra

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm
Because I tend to gravitate more towards flair players. I have great respect for Robbo and I think people are taking what Ive said in a way it wasnt intended. Ive tried to reason as to why I think theres a potential future issue there, but it does seem to have riled people up. Never my intention, I appreciate all of Liverpools footballers but we have to be able to have a sensible discussion about them.

No one was - largely speaking - having an issue discussion Hendersons shortcomings last season. A forum is here for debate. Happy to give my reasoning but I dont want to drag this thread into an argument about our left back options when we found a way to get the job done despite not playing brilliantly.
definitely didn't need to explain it - was clear what you were getting at

give me posts like yours, talking about football and explaining reasoning over the shitty one liners that followed - highlight being the one referring to random 'others' as usual suspects, like they're milk monitor - any day
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:47:20 pm
A) no-one is forcing you stay on this forum if you dont like whats being posted.

B) no-one has asked you to police it.

Youre a good poster Gibbons so I know you dont want good posters like DS (who genuinely understands football better than me and most of us) getting nonsense grief like hes a usual suspect when he makes perfectly reasonable posts giving an opinion about one of our players. None of it was harsh or overly negative and it contained genuine respect for Robertson. And Ill keep pointing out the silliness of RAWK when I notice it, the anti discussion one liners are really boring and need calling out.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #370 on: Today at 12:34:45 am »
Looked far better will Elliott on the pitch, if we can solve the conundrum of how and where to play him from the start wmhe will bcome some player.

Was made up for Nunez, bout time he scored a goal that relied on a bit of finesse, a deft touch instead of full power. Agree with the above 8 yellows if far too many especially when they are not fouls or trying to help the team. Hope he can just keep it together till Mo is back then we'll be ok.

Need to improve the way we start, but the main thing is we're finishing strongly in games. Hopefully we get a few back for Sat, gonna be a toughie.
Online Avens

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #371 on: Today at 06:33:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:30:54 pm
Ive never been Robertsons biggest fan - though respect how hes maximised his game, but even prior to the injury at best he was inconsistent for 12 months prior.

I do think, if its Alonso, he will absolutely be needing a more technical fullback to play that role. And its fair to say that no one has put the miles in that Andy Robertson has. Grimaldo doesnt suit our transfer profile, but I also dont think Robertson is the modern full back that Alonso or Amorim would favour. Look at what Alonso expects of Frimpong on the other side.

I dont love talking about replacing a club legend but also dont think that talking about his decline is reactionary; we look far more convincing with Gomez at left back than we have defensively for 18 months in my mind. Robbo has his part to play still, but I do wonder if hed be a high-profile victim of change in the summer.

I know he's made some changes to personnel, but hasn't it largely been accepted that Xabi has made a system to suit the players at his disposal, rather than being entirely wedded to any system in particular? With the fullbacks in particular, it seems strange to think his LB has to be a Grimaldo-clone while the RB has to be Frimpong, and thus they'll need replacing at Liverpool - particularly given our fullbacks are fairly well suited to that system (if he does want to maintain it) if the roles are flipped (Robbo's goalscoring limitations aside).
« Last Edit: Today at 06:36:29 am by Avens »
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #372 on: Today at 08:17:42 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm
Because I tend to gravitate more towards flair players. I have great respect for Robbo and I think people are taking what Ive said in a way it wasnt intended. Ive tried to reason as to why I think theres a potential future issue there, but it does seem to have riled people up. Never my intention, I appreciate all of Liverpools footballers but we have to be able to have a sensible discussion about them.

No one was - largely speaking - having an issue discussion Hendersons shortcomings last season. A forum is here for debate. Happy to give my reasoning but I dont want to drag this thread into an argument about our left back options when we found a way to get the job done despite not playing brilliantly.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm
definitely didn't need to explain it - was clear what you were getting at

give me posts like yours, talking about football and explaining reasoning over the shitty one liners that followed - highlight being the one referring to random 'others' as usual suspects, like they're milk monitor - any day

Ah would you stop. His post was came across as massively disrespectful and underappreciative for a player who played a pivotal part in us winning every trophy under the sun and will still prove to be a hugely important part of our team.

We ask loyalty for players, some of you in tems of reciprocation are a disgrace in that regard.
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #373 on: Today at 08:55:44 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:17:42 am
Ah would you stop. His post was came across as massively disrespectful and underappreciative for a player who played a pivotal part in us winning every trophy under the sun and will still prove to be a hugely important part of our team.

We ask loyalty for players, some of you in tems of reciprocation are a disgrace in that regard.

Here it is, people can judge for themselves whether it's 'massively disrespectful and under appreciative'.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:30:54 pm
Ive never been Robertsons biggest fan - though respect how hes maximised his game, but even prior to the injury at best he was inconsistent for 12 months prior.

I do think, if its Alonso, he will absolutely be needing a more technical fullback to play that role. And its fair to say that no one has put the miles in that Andy Robertson has. Grimaldo doesnt suit our transfer profile, but I also dont think Robertson is the modern full back that Alonso or Amorim would favour. Look at what Alonso expects of Frimpong on the other side.

I dont love talking about replacing a club legend but also dont think that talking about his decline is reactionary; we look far more convincing with Gomez at left back than we have defensively for 18 months in my mind. Robbo has his part to play still, but I do wonder if hed be a high-profile victim of change in the summer.

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:09:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
Youre a good poster Gibbons so I know you dont want good posters like DS (who genuinely understands football better than me and most of us) getting nonsense grief like hes a usual suspect when he makes perfectly reasonable posts giving an opinion about one of our players. None of it was harsh or overly negative and it contained genuine respect for Robertson.
I dont think its reasonable to start questioning the future of one of the best left backs in the modern era based of the back of his first game back after a dislocated shoulder (how did Salah perform when he came back from his?), especially when you start the post with Ive never been Robertsons biggest fan. That just smacks of having an axe to grind and using the vacuum of a new manager coming in to do it.

Saying stuff like look what Alnoso expects from Frimpong on the other side is equally disingenuous, you might as well say Robertson isnt a Klopp type player as look what he expects from Trent on the other side (or vice versa when it comes to defending).

It was the same story when Klopp took over, players like Lallana, Henderson, Lovren etc were written off and Klopp would build the defence around Sakho and hed play 4-2-3-1 like he did at Dortmund, none of it happened. Any manager coming in needs to be pragmatic and play a style that suits the players theyve inherited and the league theyre in, not the other way round.

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
And Ill keep pointing out the silliness of RAWK when I notice it, the anti discussion one liners are really boring and need calling out.
You keep fighting your moral crusade, this certainly makes the forum more exciting and a better reading experience..
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:09:23 am
I dont think its reasonable to start questioning the future of one of the best left backs in the modern era based of the back of his first game back after a dislocated shoulder (how did Salah perform when he came back from his?), especially when you start the post with Ive never been Robertsons biggest fan. That just smacks of having an axe to grind and using the vacuum of a new manager coming in to do it.

Saying stuff like look what Alnoso expects from Frimpong on the other side is equally disingenuous, you might as well say Robertson isnt a Klopp type player as look what he expects from Trent on the other side (or vice versa when it comes to defending).

It was the same story when Klopp took over, players like Lallana, Henderson, Lovren etc were written off and Klopp would build the defence around Sakho and hed play 4-2-3-1 like he did at Dortmund, none of it happened. Any manager coming in needs to be pragmatic and play a style that suits the players theyve inherited and the league theyre in, not the other way round.
You keep fighting your moral crusade, this certainly makes the forum more exciting and a better reading experience..

This is a disingenuous engagement with DS's post. He both admitted a potentially subjective bias against Robertson, which was open and up front AND he made the point that this isn't just a knee jerk thing on the basis of his return to injury but that prior to his injury he was inconsistent for 12 months.

Regarding the future, Robertson is pushing 30 and has a lot of miles on the clock. He may well prove that last season's form isn't his trajectory, like a bunch of our players have, but so far, because of his injury, he's not been able to do that.

As for your other points about Frimpong and what Klopp did, this is what it looks like to debate a point rather than fire off one liners.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:17:56 am
As for your other points about Frimpong and what Klopp did, this is what it looks like to debate a point rather than fire off one liners.
My reply perfectly ecapsulated what I needed to get across in a single line thanks.
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Burnley 1 Jota 30', O'Shea 45', Diaz 52' Darwin 79'
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:20:34 am
My reply perfectly ecapsulated what I needed to get across in a single line thanks.

Sorry I wasn't clear, I was affirming what you were doing, which was substantively arguing the merits of DS's points with counter points. Apologies for not being clear.
