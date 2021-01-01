« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things Youve Never Done  (Read 12170 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #360 on: Today at 01:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:44:11 am
I suppose old lady goes to the post office for a stamp, vicar buys a pint of milk at the village store and farmer has a couple of pints of Futtocks Old Dirigible in the local pub would wear a bit thin as storylines go after 50 odd years. Needed to spice it up a bit :D
at one point, on Corrie, Ena Sharples having an argument with Elsie Tanner was a story. 

these days the place is infested with psychopathic murderers and thieves with the odd explosion thrown in. 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:44:11 am
Havent seen it myself, but my mum likes to tell me the storylines in great detail, so yeah rural dystopia sounds about right!

I suppose old lady goes to the post office for a stamp, vicar buys a pint of milk at the village store and farmer has a couple of pints of Futtocks Old Dirigible in the local pub would wear a bit thin as storylines go after 50 odd years. Needed to spice it up a bit :D

My missus watches all the soaps, I sit on the couch doing the NYT crossword etc and fuck me, its nothing but non stop misery coming out of the telly. One will have a young character dying of cancer, then a different one will have the same shit.

Car insurance in Emmerdale must cost a fortune, seems like every day someone dies in a car crash.

The plane crash after Lockerbie was taking the piss, sick fuckers.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,771
  • YNWA
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #362 on: Today at 01:38:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:36:05 pm
fuck me, its nothing but non stop misery

RAWK should get it's own soap opera going...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:39:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:38:43 pm
RAWK should get it's own soap opera going...

This is more One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.

Is it Claire, Rhi, Debs or Jill who gets to be Nurse Ratchett?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,375
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #364 on: Today at 01:45:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:39:57 pm
This is more One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.

Is it Claire, Rhi, Debs or Jill who gets to be Nurse Ratchett?

I have just had to google her, as I have never seen the film. Did I let your tyres down or something rob?  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:47:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:45:56 pm
I have just had to google her, as I have never seen the film. Did I let your tyres down or something rob?  :D

Someone has to keep the loonies in check and most in here need battering, not affection ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,375
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:51:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:47:20 pm
Someone has to keep the loonies in check and most in here need battering, not affection ;D

I am too much of a loony myself, truth be told.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,877
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:46:44 pm
Switch to Buttocks Old Dirigible?
A memorable episode! Whodve thought Seth would ever switch beers eh.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:57:38 pm
A memorable episode! Whodve thought Seth would ever switch beers eh.

Never had him down as a Beavertown Neck Oil kind of guy. You live and learn.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #369 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:51:21 pm
I am too much of a loony myself, truth be told.  ;D

No wonder you fit in so well on here ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #370 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:38:43 pm
RAWK should get it's own soap opera going...
like yesterday? :)
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,375
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:25:04 pm
No wonder you fit in so well on here ;D

 ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,037
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #372 on: Today at 02:51:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:36:05 pm
My missus watches all the soaps, I sit on the couch doing the NYT crossword etc and fuck me, its nothing but non stop misery coming out of the telly. One will have a young character dying of cancer, then a different one will have the same shit.

Car insurance in Emmerdale must cost a fortune, seems like every day someone dies in a car crash.

The plane crash after Lockerbie was taking the piss, sick fuckers.
I like the way all the fit birds always end up with George McFlys. As fucking if. Theres a Dr in that show that looks like something out of Viz with no chin.

Fucking fuming here. Cant even finish the sentence . Look at who they put him with

This

IMG-2360" border="0


With this

IMG-2359" border="0

Fucking producer must be his mam or something



Knock it off ffs . honest to god. NYARRRR. Shes lovely her. Im almost upset with her for putting up with this shit

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:51:05 pm
I like the way all the fit birds always end up with George McFlys. As fucking if. Theres a Dr in that show that looks like something out of Viz with no chin.

Fucking fuming here. Cant even finish the sentence . Look at who they put him with

This

IMG-2360" border="0


With this

IMG-2359" border="0

Fucking producer must be his mam or something



Knock it off ffs . honest to god. NYARRRR. Shes lovely her. Im almost upset with her for putting up with this shit



She's fit and he's a fucking gimp..

Or they all turn lesbian. There is more lesbian women in Emmerdale than straight, but every one bar one was straight.  Its just fucking lazy mental shit.

We all probably know someone who hid their sexuality and tried to fit in, I used to know a fella who made Larry Grayson look butch, yet he was married for 27 years, had 4 kids and then eventually made the choice to admit he was gay and lived his life from then on as he wanted, but in soapl land its like 90% of he women are suddenly gay.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 