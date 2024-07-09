« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things Youve Never Done  (Read 8324 times)

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,218
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #240 on: July 9, 2024, 06:46:35 pm »
Hired a cherrypicker.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #241 on: July 9, 2024, 08:04:29 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on July  9, 2024, 06:46:35 pm
Hired a cherrypicker.
you pick them manually?
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • JFT 97
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #242 on: July 14, 2024, 04:33:41 pm »
Seen the Red Arrows.

Can tick that off my list as just flown over the house in south Liverpool and released the colours. Presumably practicing before they fly over Southport for the airshow.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #243 on: July 14, 2024, 07:24:26 pm »
I've never been shot then seconds later jumped up and threw a few fist pumps in the air.  ;D
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,084
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #244 on: July 14, 2024, 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on July 14, 2024, 04:33:41 pm
Seen the Red Arrows.

Can tick that off my list as just flown over the house in south Liverpool and released the colours. Presumably practicing before they fly over Southport for the airshow.

Paper said they'd be coming over Winter Hill so set an alarm but they went over bloody Stoke.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,127
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #245 on: July 14, 2024, 10:42:18 pm »
Made love on a beach, not strictly through lack of opportunity, but it sounds dead overrated and sand is bad enough going where I don't want it when I just walk on it
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • JFT 97
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #246 on: July 14, 2024, 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 14, 2024, 08:59:34 pm
Paper said they'd be coming over Winter Hill so set an alarm but they went over bloody Stoke.
Lucky for me then.

Had no idea at first as watching tennis. They were so loud and not the usual airport noise, that I dashed outside as the first 2 flew over. Next minute saw 3 more fly literally over the garden and release colours.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #247 on: July 15, 2024, 12:00:47 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on July 14, 2024, 04:33:41 pm
Seen the Red Arrows.

Can tick that off my list as just flown over the house in south Liverpool and released the colours. Presumably practicing before they fly over Southport for the airshow.
so this should be in the Things You've Just Done For The First Time thread?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,127
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #248 on: July 15, 2024, 06:41:44 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July 15, 2024, 12:00:47 am
so this should be in the Things You've Just Done For The First Time thread?
made love
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #249 on: July 16, 2024, 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on July 14, 2024, 04:33:41 pm
Seen the Red Arrows.

Can tick that off my list as just flown over the house in south Liverpool and released the colours. Presumably practicing before they fly over Southport for the airshow.

I saw the red arrows too. In the bar of the British consulate in Shanghai. They drank the place dry (for charity). Hope they werent flying the next day.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #250 on: July 16, 2024, 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 16, 2024, 10:47:50 am
I saw the red arrows too. In the bar of the British consulate in Shanghai. They drank the place dry (for charity). Hope they werent flying the next day.
erm -- what??
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:49:35 pm »
Never took any drugs of any kind, few lads when I was working were surprised when another lad my age and me were telling them there were no drugs including weed around Liverpool pubs, clubs and going the game between about 1972 when we started going out and around 1984.
Believe it or not but when me and my mate where walking to Wembley after trouble in a pub when we played West ham around 1980 we got pulled into the back of a police car and asked what happened.
One of the coppers got some weed out of glove box and offered us some.
We had the sense to decline or they might of tried to charge us and say it was ours.
They said West Ham's fans had attacked the pub and one had been slashed by a Stanley and a few others hurt.
I often wonder if the story got in one of their books..
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:57:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July 16, 2024, 01:38:25 pm
erm -- what??

The bar was run by consulate staff with profits going to charity that night. The Red Arrows liked a beer
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:01:13 pm »
had a wank  ???
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,418
  • Believer
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm »
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:22:02 pm
Given one ?

sure i wont know how too obviously  :missus
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #256 on: Today at 06:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on May 14, 2024, 03:18:09 pm
Broken a bone.
Try and keep that record in tact if I were you Rob. Ive broken my ribs, foot, both ankles, wrist, and both humeruses, the latter being by miles the worst of them all, as in almost pass out from the pain / inject me with morphine 24/7 levels of agony.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm »
Rob and Red Mist on a night out.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 