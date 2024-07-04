Sometimes I do think it's a shame people don't dress up for the office any more, but then I remember the year I spent on a project in the City of London, daily using the slow train into London Waterloo and the Waterloo and City line, wearing a full suit and tie and carrying a laptop bag.
I'm back working on the same client I was on when lockdown started and our project was ended - back then it was shirt, trousers and shoes and now I'm here in a casual shirt, jeans and Clarks chelsea boots, possibly the comfiest footwear in the UK.