I've always thought short-sleeved shirts with ties makes you look like a secondary school teacher. Primarily because one of my secondary school teachers with a rather gammony (in the sense of colour and texture, not politics) complexion wore one.



Yeah DefinitelyKnow what you mean, they werent exactly fashion material. Had one teacher in secondary school for two years, he always wore the real pleated grey trousers, short sleeve and tie. Always had over it either a lime green or ruby red jumper, hardly ever saw him wear anything else day to dayAbout 12 years after I left the school I saw him walking through Dublin, he was still dressed the sameThe short sleeve tie combo reminds me of Rod Harrington playing darts, how did this not look ridiculous even then? Surely it did.