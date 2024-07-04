« previous next »
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #200 on: July 4, 2024, 10:28:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  4, 2024, 10:26:36 am
Nope our office gave up smart dress code during Covid. We can wear whatever we want as long as not offensive or a football top.

Similar here. I actually dont like it because I dont like buying clothes in general. When it was clothes specifically for work it was easier.

Did mean I could wear shirts when it was roasting last week. Rob would have been proud of me (for the first time).
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #201 on: July 4, 2024, 10:31:35 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  4, 2024, 10:26:36 am
Nope our office gave up smart dress code during Covid. We can wear whatever we want as long as not offensive or a football top.

In UK We werent allowed ripped jeans, thats it.

An office in Manchester ran by Liverpool fans
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #202 on: July 4, 2024, 10:32:24 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  4, 2024, 10:19:28 am
I've always thought short-sleeved shirts with ties makes you look like a secondary school teacher. Primarily because one of my secondary school teachers with a rather gammony (in the sense of colour and texture, not politics) complexion wore one.
Yeah Definitely

Know what you mean, they werent exactly fashion material. Had one teacher in secondary school for two years, he always wore the real pleated grey trousers, short sleeve and tie.  Always had over it either a lime green or ruby red jumper, hardly ever saw him wear anything else day to day

About 12 years after I left the school I saw him walking through Dublin, he was still dressed the same

The short sleeve tie combo reminds me of Rod Harrington playing darts, how did this not look ridiculous even then? Surely it did.

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #203 on: July 4, 2024, 10:36:24 am »
Sometimes I do think it's a shame people don't dress up for the office any more, but then I remember the year I spent on a project in the City of London, daily using the slow train into London Waterloo and the Waterloo and City line, wearing a full suit and tie and carrying a laptop bag.

I'm back working on the same client I was on when lockdown started and our project was ended - back then it was shirt, trousers and shoes and now I'm here in a casual shirt, jeans and Clarks chelsea boots, possibly the comfiest footwear in the UK.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #204 on: July 4, 2024, 10:50:55 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  4, 2024, 10:36:24 am
Sometimes I do think it's a shame people don't dress up for the office any more, but then I remember the year I spent on a project in the City of London, daily using the slow train into London Waterloo and the Waterloo and City line, wearing a full suit and tie and carrying a laptop bag.

I'm back working on the same client I was on when lockdown started and our project was ended - back then it was shirt, trousers and shoes and now I'm here in a casual shirt, jeans and Clarks chelsea boots, possibly the comfiest footwear in the UK.

Loved suiting up in my previous career. Made decisions so easy to make while keeping my other clothes purely for socials.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #205 on: July 4, 2024, 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2024, 10:50:55 am
Loved suiting up in my previous career. Made decisions so easy to make while keeping my other clothes purely for socials.

I did, deciding which shirt/tie combo to go with was great
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #206 on: July 4, 2024, 11:02:20 am »
Never wore a suit unless it was an interview

I never wore shorts for years but one summer it was really hot and I gave in after about 19 years of never wearing them

Was usually quite casual most of the time. Used to wear football shirts loads

Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #207 on: July 4, 2024, 11:31:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  4, 2024, 10:53:16 am
I did, deciding which shirt/tie combo to go with was great

And cufflinks.

I always thought a suit was a great leveller. No logos, a shirt is a shirt, ties can £200 Italian silk or a £20 polyester job and it would be tough to tell (novelty ties exempt) the difference.

I had one job at an investment bank where we wouldn't meet our clients on mufti day. We didn't want them doubting our professional financial advice or questioning why they paid us so much in fees by rocking up in  casual gear.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #208 on: July 4, 2024, 11:36:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2024, 11:31:36 am
And cufflinks.

I always thought a suit was a great leveller. No logos, a shirt is a shirt, ties can £200 Italian silk or a £20 polyester job and it would be tough to tell (novelty ties exempt) the difference.

I had one job at an investment bank where we wouldn't meet our clients on mufti day. We didn't want them doubting our professional financial advice or questioning why they paid us so much in fees by rocking up in  casual gear.

Had to google mufti day,

When meeting clients we were advised not to look to sharp as they will think were paying that flash bastard too much!
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #209 on: July 4, 2024, 11:38:19 am »
We had a guy in our libraries with a public facing job whod wear shorts all year round, but come summer hed really feel the heat and switch to a string vest. The boss had words a few times but it was water off a ducks back. Hes BO was intolerable too. Glad I didnt have to work with him. The same fella loved a Scotch pie roll. Quite the sight in his vest with grease in his beard.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #210 on: July 4, 2024, 11:45:31 am »
I remember that episode of Rab c Nesbitt
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #211 on: July 4, 2024, 11:50:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2024, 11:31:36 am
And cufflinks.

I always thought a suit was a great leveller. No logos, a shirt is a shirt, ties can £200 Italian silk or a £20 polyester job and it would be tough to tell (novelty ties exempt) the difference.

I had one job at an investment bank where we wouldn't meet our clients on mufti day. We didn't want them doubting our professional financial advice or questioning why they paid us so much in fees by rocking up in  casual gear.

Ha, should be, until someone I know who works for some City law firm was a bit sniffy about my shirt having a pocket on it. Wasnt like I had all my coloured pens poking out of it. Stuffy wanker. :D
« Reply #212 on: July 4, 2024, 11:55:59 am »
I'm just glad I never have to worry about ironing my shirts now.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #213 on: July 4, 2024, 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2024, 11:50:58 am
Ha, should be, until someone I know who works for some City law firm was a bit sniffy about my shirt having a pocket on it. Wasnt like I had all my coloured pens poking out of it. Stuffy wanker. :D

What's the purpose of a business shirt pocket?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #214 on: July 4, 2024, 12:19:42 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2024, 12:10:41 pm
What's the purpose of a business shirt pocket?

No idea. I cant say I actively chose them out. Probably bought a pack of 2 from M&S and they had a pocket. Didnt really overthink it. Live and learn.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #215 on: July 4, 2024, 01:27:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2024, 11:31:36 am
I always thought a suit was a great leveller.
I agree, and feel the same way about school uniforms, takes away all the nonsense and competitiveness that teenagers deal with way too much these days.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #216 on: July 4, 2024, 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  4, 2024, 12:10:41 pm
What's the purpose of a business shirt pocket?
glasses.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #217 on: July 4, 2024, 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  4, 2024, 10:26:36 am
Nope our office gave up smart dress code during Covid. We can wear whatever we want as long as not offensive or a football top.

I used to work in a call centre that had a no football tops rule. 

They always made an exception for me on April 15th thanks to the big boss being an Everton fan 😊
« Reply #218 on: July 5, 2024, 12:46:55 pm »
Done it all, bitches.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #219 on: July 5, 2024, 12:49:52 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on July  5, 2024, 12:46:55 pm
Done it all, bitches.

Supported Everton?
« Reply #220 on: July 5, 2024, 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  5, 2024, 12:49:52 pm
Supported Everton?
Talking of lifes rich tapestry, not sure that counts.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #221 on: July 5, 2024, 06:20:57 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on July  5, 2024, 02:31:46 pm
Talking of lifes rich tapestry, not sure that counts.

Lies, rich variety, perhaps...
« Reply #222 on: July 5, 2024, 08:37:50 pm »
I've never been in Primark or Wetherspoons

I've never used chopsticks. Knife fork and spoon for me every time.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #223 on: July 6, 2024, 02:16:48 pm »
heroin

Maybe if I hit 95.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #224 on: July 6, 2024, 09:16:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  6, 2024, 02:16:48 pm
heroin

Maybe if I hit 95.
Bit of speed and pot when I was younger, but much prefer a pint these days.
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #225 on: July 7, 2024, 02:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  6, 2024, 09:16:41 pm
Bit of speed and pot when I was younger, but much prefer a pint these days.
I'm sober ten months, probably more likely to get stoned than a pint :D

But yeah, lack of heroin in my life. And I like it like this.

Women who have given birth cannot brag of this
« Reply #226 on: July 7, 2024, 02:57:33 pm »
Must have been said already but..

Voted Tory
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #227 on: July 7, 2024, 04:10:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  7, 2024, 02:55:29 pm
I'm sober ten months, probably more likely to get stoned than a pint :D

But yeah, lack of heroin in my life. And I like it like this.

Women who have given birth cannot brag of this

Given birth.
« Reply #228 on: July 7, 2024, 04:21:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  6, 2024, 02:16:48 pm
heroin

Maybe if I hit 95.

Heroin is probably the nicest way to die if I'm honest. I OD'd 21 years ago and knew nothing about it until coming round, after floating away into the darkness. "Dying peacefully in your sleep" is rare and relies on a cardiac arrythmia that doesn't wake you while you are asleep. Most of us die in a horrible way while awake, with our body and mind fighting hard against it.

But yeah, don't touch it now. It's far too good.
« Reply #229 on: July 7, 2024, 04:46:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  7, 2024, 02:55:29 pm


Women who have given birth cannot brag of this

Assuming you mean pethidine?  In that case neither can their babies.
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 07:41:57 am »
Quote from: Millie on July  7, 2024, 04:46:45 pm
Assuming you mean pethidine?  In that case neither can their babies.

and diamorphine!

Wonder if I avoided it as a sprog due to being a caeserean birth. I was an emergency, apparently; I was choking myself with the umbilical cord (start as you mean to go on)
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 am »
Never done drugs, never smoked

I put enough shite in my body with food and alcohol

I have used steroids for medical reasons as I suffer from bad chest infections now and then but didnt use them to be like Brock Lesnar or anything, never dabbled with any other drug, wouldnt know where to get them or even how to take them
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:48:12 am
Never done drugs, never smoked

I put enough shite in my body with food and alcohol

I have used steroids for medical reasons as I suffer from bad chest infections now and then but didnt use them to be like Brock Lesnar or anything, never dabbled with any other drug, wouldnt know where to get them or even how to take them
me too. and that makes me really really happy.  I'm 73 and in general very good health.
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:48:12 am
Never done drugs, never smoked

Never smoked a ciggy.
Tried weed exactly 8 times in the last 12 years and thrice since 2017.
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Never smoked a ciggy.
Tried weed exactly 8 times in the last 12 years and thrice since 2017.

Must have been very weak weed if your memory is so precise. ;D
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 04:50:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:24:44 pm
Must have been very weak weed if your memory is so precise. ;D

LOL
I only remember buying it from the dispensary a week after it was legalised in LA. Bought some 8 of them.
We apparently went to a Surinamese restaurant/bar, danced around to local music and where we were picked up by my uncle.
I only recall eating something really tasty and spicy, some dancing and the car ride back home.
« Reply #236 on: Today at 12:49:14 am »
Alchohol is drugs.
« Reply #237 on: Today at 02:41:40 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 12:49:14 am
Alchohol is drugs.

Drugs are bad, m'kay?
