Author Topic: Things Youve Never Done  (Read 23 times)

Things Youve Never Done
« on: Today at 03:22:26 pm »
The folks in my office were aghast that Ive never drunk a cup of coffee or smoked a cigarette. I cant say I regret either of those things.

What things do you regret NOT doing and why?
Re: Things Youve Never Done
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:10 pm »
Never went to university, dropped out of education after my GCSEs.  I've done well career-wise regardless, but would've been good just for the experience of it.
