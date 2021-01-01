Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Things Youve Never Done
Author
Topic: Things Youve Never Done
KillieRed
Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,131
Nemo me impune lacessit.
Things Youve Never Done
«
on:
Today
at 03:22:26 pm »
The folks in my office were aghast that Ive never drunk a cup of coffee or smoked a cigarette. I cant say I regret either of those things.
What things do you regret NOT doing and why?
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,604
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Things Youve Never Done
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:23:10 pm »
Never went to university, dropped out of education after my GCSEs. I've done well career-wise regardless, but would've been good just for the experience of it.
