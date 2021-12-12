The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.



That's true. We have fantastic expectations. It's also true that it is Jurgen's own creative brilliance that has helped inflate those expectations. But I don't find it odd - as opposed to unfair - that our tolerance for failure has consequently become lower. Every Title chase against a financially doped and - yes - superb football team like Man City involves extraordinarily high levels of hysteria. And each campaign becomes yet more hysterical. We all recognise the madness of what Liverpool are trying to do and the levels of perfection that are required merely in order to keep in the race. Practically all of us are now hysterics. It's inevitable.Add in the fact that this is Jurgen's last season and we are faced with the awful possibility that this season might therefore be our last chance for a long time and the hysteria becomes ten-times worse. I panic at the thought of failure myself, no matter how calm I try to be. I absolutely understand why Anfield was so nasty v Palace. It was unfair, it was demented, it was unkind. But it wasn't odd. People were surely howling against the cosmos (as it were) and not Jurgen and the lads.The only thing to say is that if we do win the Title the celebrations and the outpourings of love will be unprecedented. There'd be a level of euphoria that would surpass Rome, Istanbul and Madrid. And none of it will be hypocritical.And win, or lose, when the dust settles the love for Jurgen Klopp will be forever. I hope he knows that in the frantic weeks ahead.