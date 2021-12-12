« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 189751 times)

Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 01:06:04 pm »
Someone get the fucking asthma inhalers out for the love of god.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:31:36 am
We don't need to look at winning 6 on the run. We are overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Let's just take care of those games and see where we are.

On present form we are nowhere near overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Our league position suggests we are okay fair enough but there are so many other factors not least including the fact Fulham haven't played this week and we look absolutely devoid of energy the last few weeks.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm »
I mean, the wheels looked well and truly off last season in the first half against Arsenal (H), and then we got a result and things turned around. Much of the support had basically given up then, too.

Again, like in that Arsenal game, I think Trent will determine how things go - whether we have a sign of life or we're done. If he's fit and can get into form, there is hope.

We just need to dog a win against Fulham and take it from there.

Offline gemofabird

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 01:41:34 pm »
Need to bin the energy drink cup and FA cup next year if this is how it leaves at end of season
Offline BoRed

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 01:41:34 pm
Need to bin the energy drink cup and FA cup next year if this is how it leaves at end of season

Arsenal binned them off this year and they're ending the season the same way. If anything, it was the EL run that did the damage. Playing Thursday and Sunday all the time is gruelling, especially with the Sunday game typically being the tougher one, against opposition that had more time to rest. Being in the CL next year will help, even with the expanded group stage.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:07:14 pm
On present form we are nowhere near overwhelming favourites for our next two games. Our league position suggests we are okay fair enough but there are so many other factors not least including the fact Fulham haven't played this week and we look absolutely devoid of energy the last few weeks.

Since the League Cup final on 25th Feb, Fulham have played 7 games.
In the same timeframe, we have played 12.

We had 14 players playing 1676 minutes over the international break.
Fulham had 12 players away playing a total of 1393 minutes.

Their league form isn't great since the break, with a draw, 2 defeats and a win last time out against West Ham.
By comparison, we've had 3 wins (including last night v Atalanta), a draw and 2 defeats in all competitions.

We're rightly favourites I think, but considering the amount of games played and form, we should not be anywhere near the bookies price of 1/2.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 05:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Since the League Cup final on 25th Feb, Fulham have played 7 games.
In the same timeframe, we have played 12.

We had 14 players playing 1676 minutes over the international break.
Fulham had 12 players away playing a total of 1393 minutes.

Their league form isn't great since the break, with a draw, 2 defeats and a win last time out against West Ham.
By comparison, we've had 3 wins (including last night v Atalanta), a draw and 2 defeats in all competitions.

We're rightly favourites I think, but considering the amount of games played and form, we should not be anywhere near the bookies price of 1/2.

i'd agree we are favourites but i was making the point overwhelming favorites is stretching it. Fulham will be treating the game as their cup final also let's not forget as all these smaller clubs do.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm
I mean, the wheels looked well and truly off last season in the first half against Arsenal (H), and then we got a result and things turned around. Much of the support had basically given up then, too.

Again, like in that Arsenal game, I think Trent will determine how things go - whether we have a sign of life or we're done. If he's fit and can get into form, there is hope.

We just need to dog a win against Fulham and take it from there.

Key after the Arsenal game was our schedule was favourable. Out of Europe, out the cups, most games at home and the away games were against the teams who went down. We played City/Chelsea/Arsenal in a week and then had a good run of fixtures. We only got 2 points out of City/Chelsea/Arsenal though and it left us too far behind.

I'm therefore not so concerned about the last 3 because the schedule eases. It's the scheduling of the next 3 and that was already an issue before we lost the plot.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm »
The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.
Offline palimpsest

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 05:47:42 pm »
I understand the disappointment, but I think some perspective is badly needed. This is a brand new team. Nobody expected us to be challenging this year. The fact that we ended up doing so and were in the run for four trophies changed the narrative and the expectations. Klopp's announcement also raised the stakes. If we finish the season with top four and a trophy, I will be more than happy. It's a fantastic place to build from.
I also think that as we bid farewell to the most influential Liverpool manager of our generation, it is disrespectful to renege on the one thing he's ever asked from us: to turn from doubters into believers. The players look tired and shot, but we owe it to Klopp to believe until the very end and try to infuse some energy into the team, instead of passively await trophies and entertainment. There's so little Klopp time left. Why would we waste it on being miserable?

Onwards and upwards.
Offline Jm55

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.

To be fair, to continue with your analogy theres an element of, if someone told you for 9 months that it was likely you were getting fillet steak and you ended up with a burger youd not be as appreciative of the burger as you might have been had your expectations not been so set in the first place.

Thats obviously also testament to the manager but after Wembley I was convinced that wed win at least one more, it was only 2 weeks ago we were favourites for the title and it all feels a bit like its imploded within a few days. Thats always going to be a hard to take and Im sure when people settle down and the dust settle the attitude of the fanbase will move with it.

A win on Sunday and it all changes again, especially if Wolves can get something.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 05:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 05:13:55 pm
i'd agree we are favourites but i was making the point overwhelming favorites is stretching it. Fulham will be treating the game as their cup final also let's not forget as all these smaller clubs do.

According to the exchanges then Liverpool have a 62.5% chance of winning the game, 20% chance of draw and a 17.5% chance of a Fulham win. A Liverpool win is overwhelmingly the most likely outcome of the possible outcomes.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.

That's true. We have fantastic expectations. It's also true that it is Jurgen's own creative brilliance that has helped inflate those expectations. But I don't find it odd - as opposed to unfair - that our tolerance for failure has consequently become lower. Every Title chase against a financially doped and - yes - superb football team like Man City involves extraordinarily high levels of hysteria. And each campaign becomes yet more hysterical. We all recognise the madness of what Liverpool are trying to do and the levels of perfection that are required merely in order to keep in the race. Practically all of us are now hysterics. It's inevitable.

Add in the fact that this is Jurgen's last season and we are faced with the awful possibility that this season might therefore be our last chance for a long time and the hysteria becomes ten-times worse. I panic at the thought of failure myself, no matter how calm I try to be. I absolutely understand why Anfield was so nasty v Palace. It was unfair, it was demented, it was unkind. But it wasn't odd. People were surely howling against the cosmos (as it were) and not Jurgen and the lads.

The only thing to say is that if we do win the Title the celebrations and the outpourings of love will be unprecedented. There'd be a level of euphoria that would surpass Rome, Istanbul and Madrid. And none of it will be hypocritical.

And win, or lose, when the dust settles the love for Jurgen Klopp will be forever. I hope he knows that in the frantic weeks ahead.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.

I think if we knew klopp was staying and had faith we would enhance the squad again, we would be happy with this season if we finished on 89 points, 2nd/3rd with league cup. We'd be very confident for next year
Offline Hij

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm
That's true. We have fantastic expectations. It's also true that it is Jurgen's own creative brilliance that has helped inflate those expectations. But I don't find it odd - as opposed to unfair - that our tolerance for failure has consequently become lower. Every Title chase against a financially doped and - yes - superb football team like Man City involves extraordinarily high levels of hysteria. And each campaign becomes yet more hysterical. We all recognise the madness of what Liverpool are trying to do and the levels of perfection that are required merely in order to keep in the race. Practically all of us are now hysterics. It's inevitable.

Add in the fact that this is Jurgen's last season and we are faced with the awful possibility that this season might therefore be our last chance for a long time and the hysteria becomes ten-times worse. I panic at the thought of failure myself, no matter how calm I try to be. I absolutely understand why Anfield was so nasty v Palace. It was unfair, it was demented, it was unkind. But it wasn't odd. People were surely howling against the cosmos (as it were) and not Jurgen and the lads.

The only thing to say is that if we do win the Title the celebrations and the outpourings of love will be unprecedented. There'd be a level of euphoria that would surpass Rome, Istanbul and Madrid. And none of it will be hypocritical.

And win, or lose, when the dust settles the love for Jurgen Klopp will be forever. I hope he knows that in the frantic weeks ahead.
In one.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.

We were woeful pretty much all last season but there was no real discontent. Any club that are losing games there's moans, but there's been more discontent over a ticket price hike than anything on the pitch.

The disappointment over the Atalanta tie is blowing Klopp's chance to sign off with a European trophy, in what would have been his last match, and over the last two league games, a likelyhood we've blown a great chance to sign off with a league title in his last match at Anfield.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm
That's true. We have fantastic expectations. It's also true that it is Jurgen's own creative brilliance that has helped inflate those expectations. But I don't find it odd - as opposed to unfair - that our tolerance for failure has consequently become lower. Every Title chase against a financially doped and - yes - superb football team like Man City involves extraordinarily high levels of hysteria. And each campaign becomes yet more hysterical. We all recognise the madness of what Liverpool are trying to do and the levels of perfection that are required merely in order to keep in the race. Practically all of us are now hysterics. It's inevitable.

Add in the fact that this is Jurgen's last season and we are faced with the awful possibility that this season might therefore be our last chance for a long time and the hysteria becomes ten-times worse. I panic at the thought of failure myself, no matter how calm I try to be. I absolutely understand why Anfield was so nasty v Palace. It was unfair, it was demented, it was unkind. But it wasn't odd. People were surely howling against the cosmos (as it were) and not Jurgen and the lads.

The only thing to say is that if we do win the Title the celebrations and the outpourings of love will be unprecedented. There'd be a level of euphoria that would surpass Rome, Istanbul and Madrid. And none of it will be hypocritical.

And win, or lose, when the dust settles the love for Jurgen Klopp will be forever. I hope he knows that in the frantic weeks ahead.
Lovely post Yorky. God I hope we find a way to do it.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
The odd thing about this is that Klopps set such high standards that this dip in form is taken so badly by the fan base. We operate at such a high level that theres apparently no tolerance for anything other than fillet steak. Kind of odd how Klopps being judged against such cripplingly high expectations.

Shows how genius Klopp is and how much he overachived. Such a shame he is against cheats and the corrupted PGMOL.
Online GreatEx

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 03:31:21 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:49:57 pm
According to the exchanges then Liverpool have a 62.5% chance of winning the game, 20% chance of draw and a 17.5% chance of a Fulham win. A Liverpool win is overwhelmingly the most likely outcome of the possible outcomes.



Those are crazy odds, and if I was a gambler I'd be all over it.

Remember how well they'd played at Anfield, we had to blam in 4 thunderbastards to scrape out a narrow win. Now consider how much better they tend to play at home, our present form and that we played in Italy on Thursday while Fulham trained and planned for Sunday, and I think it's at best a 33% each way proposition. Someone on the last page rated our chances on this three game stretch as 60%, 60% and 50% respectively, but I would have Fulham as the hardest of the set, and that's taking into consideration our penchant for drawing at Woodison.
