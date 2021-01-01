Top of the league after 30 games with injuries to key players. What does that say if you are below us
Im not overly bothered by it but the disrespect were getting is incredible really. Did any neutral or opposition fan in August give us a sniff? Theyd have seen last season, the midfield rebuild and just thought wed be aiming for top 4. Injuries to big, world class players throughout the season, Mo missing for about 3 months solid bar one cameo I think and here we are, still top of the league. But no, were lacking a bit of control.
Saw that BBC headline about Anfield not being a defensive fortress as weve conceded in our last 12 at home. Through most of that wed been missing at least 3, sometimes 4 of our first choice defence and keeper. And we kept on winning anyway.
Maybe I do sound overly bothered on reflection.
Just the overly high opinion of themselves from Arsenal fans who now seem anyone not playing their brand of football unsustainable. Bore off!