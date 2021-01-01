« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yesterday at 12:34:01 am
Quote from: arfy05 on Yesterday at 12:28:42 am
Theres 2 key factors I think which can determine our season.

1. Return and sharpness of injured players: In 21/22 we ran out of legs in the last 3-4 games with the tired draw vs Spurs in the league and the tired displays in FA Cup Final and UCL Final. This time we have had so many key players not overloaded with minutes we could go into the final sprint with momentum. If Jota, Jones, Trent, Salah can all click into top gear it really gives us an impetus we didnt have in 21/22

2. The 4 away games in succession, if we win those then we have a really good chance.

Regards league winning points totals, earlier on I thought 87 would win you the title but seeing as all 3 title challengers have dropped only 2 points in 2024 outside of games directly against each other I think now itll need to be 91-92
The away league games are three in a row, one is Atalanta. If we win comfortably against Atalanta at home, we can afford to draw or even lose there. The league games are critical though, especially the Everton one.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 07:30:45 am »
Forget the goal difference and concentrate on wins. Eight 1-0 nils and we're champions even if Arsenal scores 100 goals.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:30:28 am
Found Big Brain Artetas Twitter account anyway.

https://twitter.com/RockAfc1/status/1775999553365258730

Top of the league after 30 games with injuries to key players. What does that say if you are below us :lmao
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 am »
Spurs game moved as expected, to Sunday 5th May at 16.30
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 am »
Not so concerned about the away games being away.. but after last night much more concerned we're going to have 1 or 2 of those days where we play a low block team and we don't get the breakthrough/get countered on. We play a lot of teams like that in the run in so our ability to break them down is going to decide if we get this home or not
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 11:11:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:09:19 am
Not so concerned about the away games being away.. but after last night much more concerned we're going to have 1 or 2 of those days where we play a low block team and we don't get the breakthrough/get countered on. We play a lot of teams like that in the run in so our ability to break them down is going to decide if we get this home or not
Trent and Mac will be key players
Elliott too off the bench
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 11:14:18 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:09:19 am
Not so concerned about the away games being away.. but after last night much more concerned we're going to have 1 or 2 of those days where we play a low block team and we don't get the breakthrough/get countered on. We play a lot of teams like that in the run in so our ability to break them down is going to decide if we get this home or not

The fact that we are away may help that. Sheffield United have had two 5-0 losses at Arsenal and Burnley but they havent been whacked as much away (2-0 to City, 2-1 Spurs). But at home with the pressure of needing to attack its been a different story.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:55:54 am
Top of the league after 30 games with injuries to key players. What does that say if you are below us :lmao

Im not overly bothered by it but the disrespect were getting is incredible really. Did any neutral or opposition fan in August give us a sniff? Theyd have seen last season, the midfield rebuild and just thought wed be aiming for top 4. Injuries to big, world class players throughout the season, Mo missing for about 3 months solid bar one cameo I think and here we are, still top of the league. But no, were lacking a bit of control.

Saw that BBC headline about Anfield not being a defensive fortress as weve conceded in our last 12 at home. Through most of that wed been missing at least 3, sometimes 4 of our first choice defence and keeper. And we kept on winning anyway.

Maybe I do sound overly bothered on reflection. :D Just the overly high opinion of themselves from Arsenal fans who now seem  anyone not playing their brand of football unsustainable. Bore off!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 11:29:39 am »
Also when was the last time we dropped points to someone other than Arsenal or City, was it the United home game? And before that, Luton away I think?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:05:18 am
Spurs game moved as expected, to Sunday 5th May at 16.30
Is this date/time confirmed? Checked a couple of sites - still hasn't been updated to Sunday. Flying over for it from the US...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 11:32:05 am »
Quote from: neilharveyus on Yesterday at 11:30:14 am
Is this date/time confirmed? Checked a couple of sites - still hasn't been updated to Sunday. Flying over for it from the US...


Yes

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/new-date-announced-liverpool-v-tottenham-hotspur
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 am »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:05:18 am
Spurs game moved as expected, to Sunday 5th May at 16.30

They have also fitted Spurs at Chelsea in on the Thursday before (same night as Europa League semis).

Spurs have Arsenal at home, Chelsea away and then Liverpool away that week- so hopefully they are knackered after picking up 6 points to qualify for the CL in the first two games and jib the Anfield match
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 12:06:56 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:45:20 am
They have also fitted Spurs at Chelsea in on the Thursday before (same night as Europa League semis).

Spurs have Arsenal at home, Chelsea away and then Liverpool away that week- so hopefully they are knackered after picking up 6 points to qualify for the CL in the first two games and jib the Anfield match

That certainly helps.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 12:11:16 pm »
Never mind neutrals, our own fans didn't give us a sniff in August.  You don't have to look too far to find a post saying top 8 would be a massive struggle.  What a season we've had.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 12:13:44 pm »
Don't know if it's been mentioned already but im sure we all remember Kompany's goal a few seasons back to deny us the title i can't help but compare Macca's goal last night it had that same type of feeling about it.

Honestly feel winning the title this season with the injuries we've had combined with the way the PGMOL have treated us will be our greatest ever achievement.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 12:14:04 pm »
We're 22 points ahead of United with 24 to play for. That's it for CL qualification because United won't win every game and hopefully they lose their next one heavily.

I wanted CL football and a trophy and we've achieved it already. Now we have the chance to do more.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 12:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:13:44 pm
Don't know if it's been mentioned already but im sure we all remember Kompany's goal a few seasons back to deny us the title i can't help but compare Macca's goal last night it had that same type of feeling about it
For us, it wasn't a comfortable watch but it was even worse for City and Arsenal fans. Arsenal fans in particular because City fans expect us to win virtually every game based on experience while Arsenal fans think that a team that finishes strong is "unsustainable" :D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:11:16 pm
Never mind neutrals, our own fans didn't give us a sniff in August.  You don't have to look too far to find a post saying top 8 would be a massive struggle.  What a season we've had.

I definitely put a post saying we could win it back in about September, possibly as a reaction to the Spurs defeat but fuck knows if I can find it!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:05:18 am
Spurs game moved as expected, to Sunday 5th May at 16.30

Spurs v Chelsea moved to the same night as the Europa League semi, so both us and Spurs will have the same short turnaround.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm
Spurs v Chelsea moved to the same night as the Europa League semi, so both us and Spurs will have the same short turnaround.

If we get through, some respect for Atalanta....
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:48:32 pm
If we get through, some respect for Atalanta....

The point is we'll have the same recovery time as Spurs, longer if Atalanta progress.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 03:30:24 pm »
Does that mean that Spurs v city will be rearranged in the last midweek slot of the season around May 15th?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 03:30:24 pm
Does that mean that Spurs v city will be rearranged in the last midweek slot of the season around May 15th?

Not good for us if true. Spurs players will be on the beach by then.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 04:25:50 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:34:26 pm
Not good for us if true. Spurs players will be on the beach by then.

4th place will go to the final day.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 04:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Redley on April  4, 2024, 11:50:03 am
I mean...thats not 'conceivably', they would have won all their remaining games :D

What happened last season is irrelevant. Arsenal weren't in two competitions like they are now, and even then they had an absolutely dreadful run in. Abu Dhabi also didn't have any serious competition in the league.

Arsenal are rubbish at the end of the season.  Every season.  In the past 5 years, their best record from their last 9 games is 19 points.  Last year, when they were involved in a title race and had everyone fit they got ... 12 points.  With an easier fixture list.

If we were to use past performances, I absolutely know which team I'd bacak on dropping points out of us, City and them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:45:20 am
They have also fitted Spurs at Chelsea in on the Thursday before (same night as Europa League semis).

Spurs have Arsenal at home, Chelsea away and then Liverpool away that week- so hopefully they are knackered after picking up 6 points to qualify for the CL in the first two games and jib the Anfield match

Wow that's a brutal schedule for Spurs. Arsenal (h) Sunday, Chelsea (a) Thursday and Liverpool (a) Sunday. I'm glad they won't have a week to prepare for us.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 05:06:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm
Wow that's a brutal schedule for Spurs. Arsenal (h) Sunday, Chelsea (a) Thursday and Liverpool (a) Sunday. I'm glad they won't have a week to prepare for us.

Also glad that the Arsenal game is the first game of that week.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 05:14:25 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:11:16 pm
Never mind neutrals, our own fans didn't give us a sniff in August.  You don't have to look too far to find a post saying top 8 would be a massive struggle.  What a season we've had.

It is genuinely incredible we are where we are. Coming off the back of a terrible season, signing a whole new midfield, getting done in by referees and with an unfathomable injury crisis. Yet I fear that if we don't win the season there is an element of our fanbase that will immediately turn on the club/players.

Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 04:25:50 pm
4th place will go to the final day.

It might be known that 5th place will be enough by then though, I think?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:14:25 pm
It is genuinely incredible we are where we are. Coming off the back of a terrible season, signing a whole new midfield, getting done in by referees and with an unfathomable injury crisis. Yet I fear that if we don't win the season there is an element of our fanbase that will immediately turn on the club/players.

It might be known that 5th place will be enough by then though, I think?

Put it this way. Theres a non zero chance the mancs have to support us winning the Europa league just so they can shit the bed in next years Champions league.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 06:56:44 am
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 06:56:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:14:25 pm
It is genuinely incredible we are where we are. Coming off the back of a terrible season, signing a whole new midfield, getting done in by referees and with an unfathomable injury crisis. Yet I fear that if we don't win the season there is an element of our fanbase that will immediately turn on the club/players.

It might be known that 5th place will be enough by then though, I think?

I don't think so. If we lose the title by a small margin the anger will be towards the PGMOL
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Today at 06:58:14 am
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 06:58:14 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm
Spurs v Chelsea moved to the same night as the Europa League semi, so both us and Spurs will have the same short turnaround.
thats great for us
