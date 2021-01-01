Top of the league after 30 games with injuries to key players. What does that say if you are below us



Im not overly bothered by it but the disrespect were getting is incredible really. Did any neutral or opposition fan in August give us a sniff? Theyd have seen last season, the midfield rebuild and just thought wed be aiming for top 4. Injuries to big, world class players throughout the season, Mo missing for about 3 months solid bar one cameo I think and here we are, still top of the league. But no, were lacking a bit of control.Saw that BBC headline about Anfield not being a defensive fortress as weve conceded in our last 12 at home. Through most of that wed been missing at least 3, sometimes 4 of our first choice defence and keeper. And we kept on winning anyway.Maybe I do sound overly bothered on reflection.Just the overly high opinion of themselves from Arsenal fans who now seem anyone not playing their brand of football unsustainable. Bore off!