I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.



Ive never been more convinced that the only way for us to win the league now is to win every game. Arsenal may drop points with a draw somewhere but i cant see it and i definitely cant see City dropping any.Were good enough to do it but (and oppo fans would call this arrogance) were the biggest team in the mix and not only do we have our small time neighbours away but we also have our biggest rivals away on Sunday. Both will be out to spoil the party big time with horror tackles, archaic tactics and over the top snideness. Our fan base is so big and the spirit of the club is so unrivalled that opposition fans love to see us miserable - even if its only for a game week. Thats why weve by far the hardest set of fixtures left. No one cares about spoiling the party for the cheats as its both expected to get beaten by them. Theres probably an enormous difference from lauding it over one obscure and probably recent City fan than a group of long time Liverpool fans.