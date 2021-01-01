Some mad comments here. City's unbelievable runs in 18/19 and 21/22 have blinded you all to the realities of football.
There is NO WAY Arsenal win all their games. 100% no way. Title races do funny things to all but those who have been their and done it, got the T-Shirt, or those cheating on 115 charges.
Brighton, Spurs and Utd away are all tricky for them. Not to mention if they stay in the Champions League and are playing 2 tough games a week from here on in.
...I do think City have a better chance of winning all their games, but i would be surprised if they didn't drop a couple of points.
We are going to have to be bloody good. But i see Arsenal dropping 4-6 points in the run in, and City dropping 2 or 3. It gives us a BIT of leeway.
Of course, we could just win all our games and be done with all this worrying