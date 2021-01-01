« previous next »
Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,093
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April  2, 2024, 04:15:47 pm
Wythenshawe Taylor let them kick us to bits that game which left us with midfield injuries that helped lead to dropped points in subsequent games.

Let them get away with several red card offences and even when Pogba went off after crocking Keita it took VAR to tell Taylor to look at it again.

yeh forgot about the battle part....lets just hope the scoreline is the same then!
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,717
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm »
Andrew Beasley on Twitter

Liverpool have taken 90 points from their last 38 games.

Their PL best for 38 prior to Klopp was 87. Savour these times.
Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 06:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:53:14 am
Theyre objectively worse in midfield and attack than last season. No Gundogan or Mahrez. The replacements (Kovacic, Nunes, Doku) are quite a bit worse. De Bruyne is 32 and looks it. Still a brilliant player but his legs are going.

What have you done? You've damned us to another De Brunye carry job. Remember when he scored a billion goals vs Wolves? I remember being on a job site and it seemed like he scored again ever time I looked at my phone. Wolves, man. Fuck 'em.  :wanker
Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • Cheers like
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 06:11:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm
Andrew Beasley on Twitter

Liverpool have taken 90 points from their last 38 games.

Their PL best for 38 prior to Klopp was 87. Savour these times.

These are the stats that make me surprised when people are expecting any new manager to hit the ground running and challenge for a title. I fully believe the right pick can win trophies but I almost expect anyone taking over to get closer to 75 points in their first season with us, if all went well.

This season looks well set to be a 90+ point winner. Has there been 3 teams ever for 85-88+ points before? So incredibly tight at the highest of standards. All while Klopp transformed the team.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,813
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm
Andrew Beasley on Twitter

Liverpool have taken 90 points from their last 38 games.

Their PL best for 38 prior to Klopp was 87. Savour these times.
Klopp's record of 110 points from 38 PL games (18/19 - 19/20) is unlikely to ever be beaten by anyone anywhere!
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 07:14:04 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm
Klopp's record of 110 points from 38 PL games (18/19 - 19/20) is unlikely to ever be beaten by anyone anywhere!
Agreed.

Unfuckingreal.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,765
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 07:18:40 pm »
Arsenal resting Rice couple of others - first time theyve done that I think  interesting to see how rotating affects them, not so much home vs Luton but for the run in
Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm »
It looks like the draw between Man City and Arsenal on Sunday was a good result, after all....
Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
It looks like the draw between Man City and Arsenal on Sunday was a good result, after all....

It 100% was.

Not sure how the pressure will affect the other 2, but really feel we may have to win out.
Spurs are the only team I can see taking points off either as both are away.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,534
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
It 100% was.

Not sure how the pressure will affect the other 2, but really feel we may have to win out.
Spurs are the only team I can see taking points off either as both are away.


There is so much football to be played plus they can draw each other CL.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,320
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
It 100% was.

Not sure how the pressure will affect the other 2, but really feel we may have to win out.
Spurs are the only team I can see taking points off either as both are away.


We only have to win out if Arsenal do the same. We can afford the huge luxury of 8 wins and a draw and finish above City. Possibly even 8 wins and a defeat.

Cant see how theyll both win them all. Twists and turns to come. And thinking about it earlier, that also means theres bound to be a game or two where one of them wins it very late on. Just the nature of the beast.

Theyll both be favourites to win all their games but plenty of possibilities for them to slip up (as have we to be fair). Buckle up!
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,572
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm
We only have to win out if Arsenal do the same. We can afford the huge luxury of 8 wins and a draw and finish above City. Possibly even 8 wins and a defeat.

Cant see how theyll both win them all. Twists and turns to come. And thinking about it earlier, that also means theres bound to be a game or two where one of them wins it very late on. Just the nature of the beast.

Theyll both be favourites to win all their games but plenty of possibilities for them to slip up (as have we to be fair). Buckle up!

Arsenal will probably not be the favorite @ Spurs. Same with us @ villa.

I guess maybe bookies favorites - but based on history, etc. I think they won't otherwise, however. 
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm »
We've just to concentrate on our own games. It's stressful enough thinking about our own games without thinking about anyone elses'.
Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative about fucking everything. A smile would crack your face.....the most boring poster on the site
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,428
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm »
I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,765
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.

Get to the bookies youll get incredible odds
Offline Gerry83

  • Meff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.

Ive never been more convinced that the only way for us to win the league now is to win every game. Arsenal may drop points with a draw somewhere but i cant see it and i definitely cant see City dropping any.

Were good enough to do it but (and oppo fans would call this arrogance) were the biggest team in the mix and not only do we have our small time neighbours away but we also have our biggest rivals away on Sunday. Both will be out to spoil the party big time with horror tackles, archaic tactics and over the top snideness. Our fan base is so big and the spirit of the club is so unrivalled that opposition fans love to see us miserable - even if its only for a game week. Thats why weve by far the hardest set of fixtures left. No one cares about spoiling the party for the cheats as its both expected to get beaten by them. Theres probably an enormous difference from lauding it over one obscure and probably recent City fan than a group of long time Liverpool fans.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.

My friend you have allowed recency bias enter all your veins.

Twists and turns to come (Luton and depleted Villa were easy pickings).
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm »
We might not like it but could probably do with them both going through in the Champions League and then playing each other in the semis. The more stress and fatigue theyre both put under the better.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm
We might not like it but could probably do with them both going through in the Champions League and then playing each other in the semis. The more stress and fatigue theyre both put under the better.

Yep, i don't recognise City's "achievements" and i'm fairly ambivalent towards Arsenal compared to some other clubs so if it helps our chances, even sightly.
Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm »
We create bucket loads of chances against strong teams, so we should create a load tomorrow..no reason why we cant hit 4 or 5 tomorrow..
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm
We might not like it but could probably do with them both going through in the Champions League and then playing each other in the semis. The more stress and fatigue theyre both put under the better.
What's not to like?! A semifinal Arsenal-City with Arsenal moving to the final is the best outcome. The Cheats will not get another CL, and will carry fatigue from two more difficult games into the PL. Arse will throw the PL one way or another.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,872
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.

City have a chance but even they have a couple of fixtures they may drop points in. Arsenal no chance, they will have produced possibly the best ever Jan - May form in the history of the premier league if they do, surpassing us and City in 18/19.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm
City have a chance but even they have a couple of fixtures they may drop points in. Arsenal no chance, they will have produced possibly the best ever Jan - May form in the history of the premier league if they do, surpassing us and City in 18/19.

To win every game from now till the end of the season would mean Arsenal would have won 17 of the final 18 matches. In 18/19 City won 18 of the final 19 matches.
Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm
City have a chance but even they have a couple of fixtures they may drop points in. Arsenal no chance, they will have produced possibly the best ever Jan - May form in the history of the premier league if they do, surpassing us and City in 18/19.

Great point and one I hadn't heard mentioned before.  There's no way this Arsenal side are that good.

The only game which I expect City to drop points in is away to Spurs - anything else is a bonus.  Outside of that I think it's pretty smooth sailing and I don't get how we have the easier run in when we have Aston Villa, Man U and Everton to come - 2 fixtures we regularly drop pts in.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm
Arsenal will probably not be the favorite @ Spurs. Same with us @ villa.

I guess maybe bookies favorites - but based on history, etc. I think they won't otherwise, however.

Villa? Presumably Emery will field a similar weakened side against us and Arsenal to protect the integrity of the competition

Its shocking that a team in 4th place would not pick a team to win.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,320
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm
Great point and one I hadn't heard mentioned before.  There's no way this Arsenal side are that good.

The only game which I expect City to drop points in is away to Spurs - anything else is a bonus.  Outside of that I think it's pretty smooth sailing and I don't get how we have the easier run in when we have Aston Villa, Man U and Everton to come - 2 fixtures we regularly drop pts in.



If City so drop points to Spurs (assuming that means a draw) then we could afford to draw two. 7 wins and 2 draws would mean Arsenal would need 25 points (8 wins and a draw) to finish level on points.

Jeez, I hate overthinking everything!
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm
Ive never been more convinced that the only way for us to win the league now is to win every game. Arsenal may drop points with a draw somewhere but i cant see it and i definitely cant see City dropping any.

Were good enough to do it but (and oppo fans would call this arrogance) were the biggest team in the mix and not only do we have our small time neighbours away but we also have our biggest rivals away on Sunday. Both will be out to spoil the party big time with horror tackles, archaic tactics and over the top snideness. Our fan base is so big and the spirit of the club is so unrivalled that opposition fans love to see us miserable - even if its only for a game week. Thats why weve by far the hardest set of fixtures left. No one cares about spoiling the party for the cheats as its both expected to get beaten by them. Theres probably an enormous difference from lauding it over one obscure and probably recent City fan than a group of long time Liverpool fans.



No way do Spurs want Arsenal to win the league.

Yes, we do have to overcome Utd and Everton for sure.

City are more than capable of winning all their remaining league matches now. We have to concentrate on ourselves but hope City drop points somewhere.
Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
If City so drop points to Spurs (assuming that means a draw) then we could afford to draw two. 7 wins and 2 draws would mean Arsenal would need 25 points (8 wins and a draw) to finish level on points.

Jeez, I hate overthinking everything!

I wouldn't rule out a loss for City.  They hate that ground like they hate Anfield and IIRC their record is even worse there.

Yep, my guilty pleasure is also overthinking.  :P
Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1748 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm »
Things will be a lot clearer after Sunday. All 3 of us have Par 1 games.
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1749 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
If City so drop points to Spurs (assuming that means a draw) then we could afford to draw two. 7 wins and 2 draws would mean Arsenal would need 25 points (8 wins and a draw) to finish level on points.

Jeez, I hate overthinking everything!

You can tell why we hear the one game at a time mantra! All these permutations could drive a sane man crazy.

Weve still got several hurdles we could trip up on, starting with Sunday. And even if we do win at that shithole the three away games in six days is giving me anxiety.
Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1750 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm »
Brighton away for Arsenal is probably their 2nd toughest remaining game, while United away is probably our toughest.
Really hoping Brighton can get any kind of result.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,320
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm
You can tell why we hear the one game at a time mantra! All these permutations could drive a sane man crazy.

Weve still got several hurdles we could trip up on, starting with Sunday. And even if we do win at that shithole the three away games in six days is giving me anxiety.

Cant believe youre thinking about Sunday when we have a game tomorrow. One game at a time man!
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm »
Spurs at home two years back was a real bummer. Hope we dont see something similar - the pressure is on to keep winning.

Spurs at home, Man U away, Everton away and Villa away really stick out as being huge obstacles. Especially when you consider weve form for dropping points in the 3 aforementioned fixtures in previous title races. Lets hope we can put that right. 
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1753 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Cant believe youre thinking about Sunday when we have a game tomorrow. One game at a time man!

:D Realised I contradicted myself after I read it back but I didnt get this far in life by being consistent!
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 12:30:37 am »
It's too early, folks. It wouldn't shock me if Chelsea or even Luton take something from the EmptyHat following City's two tough games against Real. Especially if the first goes like 4-2 to Real (high-scoring game with lots of opportunities but two goal difference; one gives too much hope for City, three may make it feel a tie too far.)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Title Race 2023/24-
« Reply #1755 on: Today at 12:46:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:30:37 am
It's too early, folks. It wouldn't shock me if Chelsea or even Luton take something from the EmptyHat following City's two tough games against Real. Especially if the first goes like 4-2 to Real (high-scoring game with lots of opportunities but two goal difference; one gives too much hope for City, three may make it feel a tie too far.)
Chelsea have already taken a point there this season. But Im all for them taking another one if its allowed
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline jj2005

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 01:49:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:30:37 am
It's too early, folks. It wouldn't shock me if Chelsea or even Luton take something from the EmptyHat following City's two tough games against Real. Especially if the first goes like 4-2 to Real (high-scoring game with lots of opportunities but two goal difference; one gives too much hope for City, three may make it feel a tie too far.)

I remember hoping for similar when City had 2 physically and emotionally draining games against Resl Madrid 2 seasons ago but they reeled off 5-1, 4-0, 5-0 and went from way behind Liverpool on GD to way ahead.
The 5-0 was a few days after losing 3-1 to Real aet with 2 goals in the 90th min
Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 05:13:11 am »
Some mad comments here. City's unbelievable runs in 18/19 and 21/22 have blinded you all to the realities of football.

There is NO WAY Arsenal win all their games. 100% no way. Title races do funny things to all but those who have been their and done it, got the T-Shirt, or those cheating on 115 charges.

Brighton, Spurs and Utd away are all tricky for them. Not to mention if they stay in the Champions League and are playing 2 tough games a week from here on in.

...I do think City have a better chance of winning all their games, but i would be surprised if they didn't drop a couple of points.

We are going to have to be bloody good. But i see Arsenal dropping 4-6 points in the run in, and City dropping 2 or 3. It gives us a BIT of leeway.

Of course, we could just win all our games and be done with all this worrying ;)
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
