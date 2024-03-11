Home games:

(Risk level of dropping points, 5 = highest risk, 1 = lowest risk)

Brighton (2)

Sheff U (1)

Palace (1)

Spurs (3)

Wolves (1)



Away games:

Man U (3)

Everton (3)

West Ham (2)

Villa (4)

Fulham (2)



...not the worst run-in in the world, we may get away with dropping points in 1 or 2 games max, although we may need to win out too (this is less likely though, I think if you get to 90 or above you win it)



We should win all our home games but it's never as simple as that and there is always jeopardy along the way, so far this season we have been good at overcoming jeopardy, we will need to continue that trend and having firepower obviously helps. To that end, when is Jota due back?



Villa away looks tricky on paper but some of these games risk levels may change depending on how tired we or the opposition are (fixtures), players who are suspended/injured, and what the opposition have to play for i.e. maybe Villa are far ahead of 6th and way off 4th when we play them so are less motivated.



