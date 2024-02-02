« previous next »
1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 15 to go

1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 15 to go
So as it stands we've got 981 goals under Jurgen



https://x.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1753383425577279862?s=20


Only 19 to go to hit 1000.

Upcoming games are

17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea LC Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5 Watford/Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG

So who do you think will get the 1000th goal under Klopp and in which game will it come?
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2024, 05:06:49 pm
So as it stands we've got 981 goals under Jurgen



https://x.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1753383425577279862?s=20


Only 19 to go to hit 1000.

Upcoming games are

04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea LC Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5 Watford/Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG

Possibly/probably Luton in there somewhere too.

So who do you think will get the 1000th goal under Klopp and in which game will it come?
Joe Gomez  :D
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Joe Gomez gets number 1000 vs Man City to put us 8 points clear. 
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Jean Girard on February  2, 2024, 05:11:24 pm
Beat me

with a stick? Or are we talking dress up? :D
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Sinclair? Jerome Sinclair?! When did he score and who against?!

Own goals doing well for us there! Our 7th highest scorer under Klopp.

Funny how the number steadily add up - wouldnt have said Jones had scored as many as 16 for us, and the good news is hes getting more and more frequent.

Didnt Konates 3 come in the space of about 2 weeks? Benfica, City in the Cup and I think a league game around that time too.

Any other quirks?
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Who did Grujic score against? Remember the greatest header of all time against Barcelona but that was friendly.

Also, Alisson's goals per game is really poor.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Hazell on February  2, 2024, 05:29:51 pm
Who did Grujic score against? Remember the greatest header of all time against Barcelona but that was friendly.

Lincoln City in the league cup in 20/21
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Hazell on February  2, 2024, 05:29:51 pm
Who did Grujic score against? Remember the greatest header of all time against Barcelona but that was friendly.

I think Lincoln in the League Cup? Won about 6-2 with Jones and Minamino scoring a few between them, and Origi and his platinum hair scoring too.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 05:29:24 pm
Sinclair? Jerome Sinclair?! When did he score and who against?!

Own goals doing well for us there! Our 7th highest scorer under Klopp.

Funny how the number steadily add up - wouldnt have said Jones had scored as many as 16 for us, and the good news is hes getting more and more frequent.

Didnt Konates 3 come in the space of about 2 weeks? Benfica, City in the Cup and I think a league game around that time too.

Any other quirks?
FA Cup 3rd Round possibly vs Wimbledon or Watford not sure really but I do recall him scoring

Edit: Although looking it up I could be wrong as hes not down as having scored. Was the goal perhaps taken off him or have I just made it all up

Didnt look hard enough, and I see Barneys beaten me to it, got the 3rd round bit right so Im not completely senile
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 05:29:24 pm
Sinclair? Jerome Sinclair?! When did he score and who against?!

Exeter City in the FA cup in 15/16
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2024, 05:31:18 pm
Lincoln City in the league cup in 20/21

Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 05:31:23 pm
I think Lincoln in the League Cup? Won about 6-2 with Jones and Minamino scoring a few between them, and Origi and his platinum hair scoring too.

Oh yeah, now I remember, thanks.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
The first goal under Klopp came against Rubin Kazan. Emre Can the scorer.

The first league goal was scored by Christian Benteke v Southampton.
Another 1-1 draw with some lad called Sadio Mane equalising. Wonder what ever happened to him?

Nathaniel Clyne scored the first winning goal in the League Cup at home to Bournemouth.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2024, 05:29:24 pm
Didnt Konates 3 come in the space of about 2 weeks? Benfica, City in the Cup and I think a league game around that time too.

Home and away v Benfica, and City in the cup in the space of 11 days.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
 Coutinho with a better per 90 ratio than Mané  :o
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
With the Luton game now confirmed, I reckon goal number 1000 comes against Nottingham Forest.

Would be fitting for Mo to get it.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Hazell on February  2, 2024, 05:29:51 pm
Also, Alisson's goals per game is really poor.

Came in to the say the same - what does he even do?!

Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Only fitting Salah gets it IMO. Add assists in he's going to have been responsible for 30% of the goals in Klopp's time here, and he joined nearly two years after he did. Crazy, crazy numbers.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 18 to go
18 to go now, with OG moving up to 31 goals.
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 19 to go
Quote from: Party Phil on February  2, 2024, 07:37:56 pm
Coutinho with a better per 90 ratio than Mané  :o

...and Nunez better than both
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 18 to go
Quote from: Qston on February  6, 2024, 03:36:52 pm
...and Nunez better than both

Not as good as Divock though 8)
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 15 to go
Down to 15

Diaz moves up to 20, Jota to 55 and Darwin now on 27
Re: 1000 Goals Under Jurgen - 15 to go
Just seven premier league home games remaining under Klopp.  :(
