So as it stands we've got 981 goals under Jurgenhttps://x.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1753383425577279862?s=20
Only 19 to go to hit 1000.
Upcoming games are
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea LC Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5 Watford/Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
So who do you think will get the 1000th goal under Klopp and in which game will it come?