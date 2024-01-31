Please
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
TAA66
Kopite
Posts: 876
Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:52 pm »
Think this one will end 4-0
Logged
RedDeadRejection
Main Stander
Posts: 130
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 12:16:51 am »
In work for this unfortunately. Hoping when I get to look at my phone, we will be 3-0 up and Caicedo is crying at his reflection in the back of Szoboszlai's beautiful, lacquered bouffant as he drives forward to score a worldie.
Logged
latortuga
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,041
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 02:10:37 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on
Yesterday
at 11:47:52 pm
Think this one will end 4-0
Careful, worse Chelsea sides have blown up past title challenges.
In terms of points collected in the last 5 games, Chelsea are 2nd to only Man City.
Logged
Air Jota
Kemlynite
Posts: 31
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - 31 January 2024 - 8.15pm, TNT Sports
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 02:26:58 am »
Expecting a difficult game, I believe our last win in the league against them was at the Bridge in 20/21. That aside, excited for every game now, hope we find a way to win one way or another
Logged
