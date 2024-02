Looks like that region is starting to produce again.



Miley at Newcastle looks a good one as well.



I don't think the region ever stopped producing good young talent. But both Newcastle and Sunderland severely under invested in their respective academies and facilities over a number of years. That young talent drifted away to clubs like us where their potential could be better realised and where they knew they'd have better opportunities.Might be something that NUFC in particular address in the near future. I know it galls my brother - a Toon supporter - to see both Clark & McConnell getting games for us and looking as good as they do.