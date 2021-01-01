« previous next »
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm »
People need to let Klopp go, and get behind our new gaffer. If Slot fails, we all fail.

The man looks over the moon, joining the club. That's a very, very positive thing :scarf
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline alvaro

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
I think we can change the thread title. The new manager himself confirmed it, surely thats more than informed speculation :)
Offline amir87

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 pm »
He just told me the PIN number to his debit card. Nice guy.
Offline coct3au

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm
He should say

"Shtop, Shtop, this announcement is not ready!"

 :lmao
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm »
Talking of the dutch being straight talking he told a joke today at a press conference

Arne Slot 'What is Brown and sticky?'
Reporter 'I dont know Arne, what?'
Arne Slot 'Shit'
Offline smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:31:54 pm
Sky have had a reporter out there for weeks pestering him, Slot said he'd seen him at his previous press conference, when he was asked about the Liverpool job

Do you reckon the club leaking their interest in him was their way of testing how he would cope with the British media?

Id say he passed the test with flying colours.

Looking forward to his interviews next season.
Offline smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm
Talking of the dutch being straight talking he told a joke today at a press conference

Arne Slot 'What is Brown and sticky?'
Reporter 'I dont know Arne, what?'
Arne Slot 'Shit'

:lmao
Offline Redbonnie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 12:14:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
Exactly.

Weve really got to be careful to not just get annoyed when he doesnt do what Klopp would have done.  He isnt Klopp.  He will do it his way, for better or for worse

Itll be worse though wont it sadly.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 12:14:32 am
Itll be worse though wont it sadly.

If the man can stop us conceding first evrey fuckin' time he'd have done half of the job of Kloppo's this past two seasons.  It's downright scary how much enrgy we spent coming back in games.
Offline ItzdoctorZ

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 04:15:56 am »
Its not like Klopp was great with the press, he was just annoyed most of the time, I think Slot will be better in that regard.
