Does anyone have the feeling that Klopp lost the changing room in the past month?

How else can you explain the attitude of the once mentality monsters who roamed Anfield?

Which led the total collapse of their performance.



Don't think so to be honest. I think possibly we just had a few set backs and it really knocked the stuffing out of a bunch of young players who were probably running on fumes at that stage anyway, due to the amount of injuries we've had. When that happens, it's absolutely possible that the team just doesn't click, players play tentatively and look shadows of their former selves. Having so many away games didn't help either. I don't think it was anything to do with the manager or players not trying - it just sometimes comes down to the fact that we were probably a bit short on confidence and things didn't go our way this time.It's been a gruelling season, and the players have fought pretty hard to get as deep into competitions as they have. At the point that we had just drawn to City, we were still at the top of the table (I think Arsenal only ahead on goal difference) and were still in all the competitions. Since then we've really just had a number of bad performances and set backs. That Man Utd loss in the FA cup and the Atalanta loss really knocked the stuffing out of us and I wonder if the players have just collectively lost a bit of hope from there. They are young players as well that need to learn that to be at the very top, you have to keep going no matter what. You can't afford to stop and look at the table or worry about what could have been. The very best of the best are always looking to push the boundaries of how far they can go and how well they can play, no matter what has just happened the game before. Hopefully they can learn from it and get back to winning ways soon