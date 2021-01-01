I have the utmost disdain for opinions like this who minimise or dilute the enigmatic pulling power of Liverpool Football Club.
No question. It isnt hyperbole to state this is an iconic football club, one ot two in England (sorry Arsenal).
Probably the most iconic club ground in the country, certainly the most famous stand, likewise most famous anthem (on the planet).
When the opposition fans come to Anfield they have the cameras out, they know it's special. Foreign newspapers, same adulation about the place
When Jurgen heard of our interest, he asked his family, "how does Liverpool FC sound"?.
Look at Barcelona, a financial basket case (plus I've no idea who their manager is now), they can still draw Lewandowski.