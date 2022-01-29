Ernst Happel is their Shankly and Paisley. I presume the guy who they rate at #2 is their Dalglish.
Why are you getting so enraged that Liverpool supporters are trying to be optimistic about Liverpool on a Liverpool forum? It's a bit weird!
People keep posting this. I can only assume it's some sort of friendly joke as I really don't see anything special about that speech. Seems like a pretty standard thing to say.
In-depth analysis. Worth a read.https://marclamberts.medium.com/coach-principles-arne-slot-feyenoord-2f1ea00379f4
So the consensus is that he was always our number one choice and not almorim? Was he ahead of alonso?
Great read. Thanks for sharing
Hairgone said to me, you know I've won Eredivisie you know. He said so""I'm fairly indifferent at the moment, but give it time"
Another piece here. Very detailed and a big tactical deep dive. https://spielverlagerung.com/2022/01/29/arnes-army-how-slot-is-regenerating-feyenoord/This was an analysis of his first 6 months at Feyenoord. It does go on to point out a few issues with the transition from the previous style of play to what Slot was beginning to adopt. It wasn't an easy transition. I have to say the more I read about Slot, the more I'm turning the other way. It was the opposite with Amorim. The more i read, the more I was being turned off. Still underwhelmed as it is a major risk taking a manager from the Eredivisie and potentially wasting the talent we have in our squad. I would have preferred one or two of the other candidates but Edwards and co have decided to take the brave and unknown route. Might as well jump on this ride and see where it takes us.
