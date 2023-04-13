I cant really imagine Europes top players telling their agents they need to move to Liverpool to play for Arnie Slot. I think we could be in for some tough times , the transfer thread is going to be fun.
I think who the manager is probably dictates some players choice of club in part. Id imagine there are loads of other factors too:
How a manager wants to utilise a player
Wages and contract length
Location of club (country and city)
Size and prestige of the club
Other players at the club
Whether the club is in CL
Family/partner preference for where they want to live
Who the manager is plays a role but I suspect wages, ability to compete, role in the team and location are at least 4 other factors that are equally as important in most cases. I wouldnt envision itll make that much difference to attracting the types of players we go after.
Equally think the existing players wont be up in arms about the proposed appointment. Senior players are likely to have been consulted. Some/all of the them will know who Slot is. Also a manager coming in who plays a similar style to Klopp will alleviate some concerns/fears.