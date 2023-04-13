« previous next »
Offline jckliew

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 03:11:44 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:35 am
Its like Im looking in the mirror in 1992
That's me in 1977.  LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline singerj

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 03:46:31 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:32:57 am
I thought these pieces on Slot's tactics at AZ and Feyenoord were insightful:

https://www.leftbackfootball.com/home/2020/3/28/arne-slots-industrious-az-alkmaar

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/arne-slot-feyenoord-az-alkmaar-tactics/

Reading the first one, it clicked that Koopmeiners was key for his AZ side. Reunion on the cards?
Offline QC

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 04:43:06 am »
Just hope the players are convinced - as some have mentioned, we need Trent to sign a new contract
Offline Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 04:51:33 am »
A piece from Jason Burt.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/13/arne-slot-feyenoord-manager-shoestring-premier-league/

Some high demands will be put on the players off the ball. I sense Gakpo might get more game time under him. Man to man marking from the front so the likes of Diaz and Nunez will need to step up. Not sure Salah has it in him to press like he did. Might have to consider a Saudi bid if it were to come.

I do have to say out of the two riskier punts from the weaker leagues, Slot is the better option compared to Amorim.

Not sure why anyone who took a liking to Amorim would then be against Slot. The only reason i can conclude is that Amorim comes across as the sexier option. 30-something, the captivating name, the slick hair and being Portugese.

They have pretty similar CVs. In fact what Slot has on his side is that he has shown overperformance at Alkmaar too. I know Amorim started off well at Braga but it wasn't a large enough sample. He left after a short while.

Amorim's methodology also did not sound fit for the PL at all and I found it hard to believe we would have battled with City and Arsenal under him.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:30 am by Andar »
Offline jckliew

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 04:51:38 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:43:06 am
Just hope the players are convinced - as some have mentioned, we need Trent to sign a new contract
With an unknown manager?  LOL
Offline collytum

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 05:21:49 am »
Hardly an inspiring proposition to be honest but the other options aren't much better. Alonso would have been good but I think he has made the right choice as following on from klopp is a next to impossible job.
Offline Brissyred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 05:28:13 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:43:06 am
Just hope the players are convinced - as some have mentioned, we need Trent to sign a new contract

Who is available, and the right fit, that would "convince the players" ?
Offline DLF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 05:44:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:54 am
stick to lacrosse
Lacrosse, a violent game of simulated warfare used to settle tribal disputes and toughen up young warriors.  Instead of RAWK?  Sound advice.
Offline Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 06:04:32 am »
Feyenoord 6-0 Ajax
https://youtu.be/PEQYiGLWvC0?si=NK9IqT8NVDs6PFdv

Fair to say they are a style match to us. Some intense pressing paying off. Type of performance you would see at Anfield against the big 6. Some atmosphere too. Feyenoord fans are impressive. Cut from the same cloth as us.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 06:21:56 am »
Quote from: collytum on Today at 05:21:49 am
Hardly an inspiring proposition to be honest but the other options aren't much better. Alonso would have been good but I think he has made the right choice as following on from klopp is a next to impossible job.

How do you know this? You don't know that Alonso would have been any better, as nobody knows what he's going to be like in the Premier League. Can we stop going on about it being a given he'd have done well for us, when the truth is he too would have been a risk.
Online Party Phil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 06:26:15 am »
There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch.
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 06:30:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm
Mad thing is, some daft sods genuinely seem to be serious about his appearance being an issue and are embarrassed Liverpool are going for a bald coach, guess it spoils a lot of the lolz at ten Hag :lmao 

For the record, any comments Ive made in this thread about anyones appearance are entirely non-serious. They were more in the spirit of taking the piss out of the level of discussion here than anything else.

Im genuinely excited to see what Slot can do. Of course hes a risk, of course hes a step down from Klopp, but there is no other Klopp out there, thats the situation we find ourselves in. On paper he looks at least as good as any other candidate who is available to us. And quite likely better than at least 18 other managers in the PL. Well see!

In the meantime, Im making the most of the little time we have left with Klopp.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:45 am by smutchin »
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 06:40:34 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:51:38 am
With an unknown manager?  LOL

People who call Slot (or Amorim for that matter) unknown are only highlighting their own ignorance. He clearly has a great reputation across Europe.

The players will be well aware of him, you can be sure of that. Of course we cant guarantee theyll want to play for him. Winning them over is going to be his first job and its a massive one, but lets not prejudge it because we just dont know.

Online JRed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 06:43:48 am »
I cant really imagine Europes top players telling their agents they need to move to Liverpool to play for Arnie Slot. I think we could be in for some tough times , the transfer thread is going to be fun.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 06:55:01 am »
Not sure how true it is, or how he knows, but a mate that doesnt normally get involved with rumours and shite reckons hes been told Amorim is staying where he is.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 06:55:04 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
Their rivals Ajax got within a whisker of a CL final, and would have given us a much bigger scare than an impotent Spurs.
They have about a quarter of Ajaxs budget and their best player earns about £20k per week. For context
Online Jookie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 06:56:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:48 am
I cant really imagine Europes top players telling their agents they need to move to Liverpool to play for Arnie Slot. I think we could be in for some tough times , the transfer thread is going to be fun.


I think who the manager is  probably dictates some players choice of club in part. Id imagine there are loads of other factors too:

How a manager wants to utilise a player


Wages and contract length

Location of club (country and city)

Size and prestige of the club

Other players at the club

Whether the club is in CL

Family/partner preference for where they want to live


Who the manager is plays a role but I suspect wages, ability to compete, role in the team and location are at least 4 other factors that are equally as important in most cases. I wouldnt envision itll make that much difference to attracting the types of players we go after.


Equally think the existing players wont be up in arms about the proposed appointment. Senior players are likely to have been consulted. Some/all of the them will know who Slot is. Also a manager coming in who plays a similar style to Klopp will alleviate some concerns/fears.
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 07:01:07 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:56:04 am
Who the manager is plays a role but I suspect wages, ability to compete, role in the team and location are at least 4 other factors that are equally as important in most cases. I wouldnt envision itll make that much difference to attracting the types of players we go after.

Case in point: apparently Caicedo wanted to play for Poch rather than Klopp. Go figure.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 07:01:31 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:04:32 am
Feyenoord 6-0 Ajax
https://youtu.be/PEQYiGLWvC0?si=NK9IqT8NVDs6PFdv

Fair to say they are a style match to us. Some intense pressing paying off. Type of performance you would see at Anfield against the big 6. Some atmosphere too. Feyenoord fans are impressive. Cut from the same cloth as us.

Missed plenty of sitters, will feel like home to him.
Online zero zero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 07:09:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:48 am
I cant really imagine Europes top players telling their agents they need to move to Liverpool to play for Arnie Slot. I think we could be in for some tough times, the transfer thread is going to be fun.
Was the pull of playing under Eddie Howe the reason why Isak and Guimares [sp?] ended up at Newcastle?
Online spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 07:13:27 am »
Arne is dedicated to the job and works ridiculously long hours. You could say he is a




Slot machine
Online Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 07:17:23 am »
The 6 ultras should be happy, Slot would want an elite 6 dictating the game who could run, pass and press all day.
