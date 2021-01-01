Folks - dont take it the wrong way (dont mean to be a killjoy), but maybe simmer down a bit on the cheap bald gags. I think were getting past ribbing over physical appearance. You never know if it affects someone on here. I also have a loved one with cancer that has lost all her hair, so it does make me wince a bit each time. Whilst I only find it tiresome like the Joe Gomez shoot chants, I dont find it particularly funny or creative. Im sure were capable of better than these cheap gags. Its not really much different to mocking skin colour or body shape to be honest.
For the record, I think Arne looks great as he is and comes across brilliantly in interviews on YT.
Said my piece - as you were 🙏