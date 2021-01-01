« previous next »
Klopp explained his approach to transfers. Smart people will give their opinion on a player then he decides yes or no and hopefully that's what we will continue to do. The data department,  scouts and the manager staff will give their input about a player to the manager and he decides.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:49:59 am
Agree. I think Rodgers paved the way for Klopp in som ways. He introduced a game focused on pace and pressing, and he started recruiting from abroad. Klopp came in and did the same, but way better

Rodgers tended to want domestic based players, Edwards/the committee looked to sign more from abroad. Benteke/Firmino an obvious example or Sakho/Lovren and we ended up with both.

Rodgers was brought in with a remit to play a certain style but the style of play changed every season and within the season. There was no inbuilt philosophy with the squad left. Klopp then performed miracles.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:03:01 am
That was the biggest mistake Souness made, he shifted out far too many too quickly.

3 foreigner rule coming in for Europe killed us. Most of our squad was non-English and Barnes aside all our best players. So we had to ship loads out in exchange for English players. The problem was the English players we signed weren't good enough. As it turned out we had a lot of good ones coming through the youth team as well like Macca and Robbie.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
How convinced are people it will be Amorim who takes over? Or is there someone on the needs database no one expects

Im not inclined to believe all the rumours and reports coming out. Ive no doubts were interested in Amorim but I genuinely think weve just approached him for an interview. I firmly believe theres a proper process being completed, if we just zone in on one man and dont conduct a proper process we could end up getting burned if another club gazumps us or Amorim decides he wants to wait to assess his options first.

For no reasons other than pure tinfoil hat conspiracy theories Ive felt since Hughes was appointed that we may look to revisit Eddie Howe. Most have sneered and laughed at the suggestion but I dont think its that outlandish. The idea of Tindall at our club makes me ill, though.
Main issue is with Alonso out and De Zerbi ruled out we're really reaching in terms of suitable managers. Amorim makes sense, it's hard to find others who do other than Alonso.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:19:30 pm
Have we considered Pep Lindjers??*










*been about 30 pages. Wanted to keep the flame alive.

I'll burn that flame with you until the very end.

Best available candidate, and worst case scenario we get Alonso in a year.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:12:29 pm
Im not inclined to believe all the rumours and reports coming out. Ive no doubts were interested in Amorim but I genuinely think weve just approached him for an interview. I firmly believe theres a proper process being completed, if we just zone in on one man and dont conduct a proper process we could end up getting burned if another club gazumps us or Amorim decides he wants to wait to assess his options first.

For no reasons other than pure tinfoil hat conspiracy theories Ive felt since Hughes was appointed that we may look to revisit Eddie Howe. Most have sneered and laughed at the suggestion but I dont think its that outlandish. The idea of Tindall at our club makes me ill, though.

I mean, its pretty outlandish.

One of Rodgers failings was his insecurity, the idea of the club having a certain level of expectation. Klopp brought that back, the whole get me 11 players and ill compete line. Now what he leaves is hopefully a club with an expectation of excellence and success.

Howe has been on record several times making jibes about whether he will get sacked. Almost like if he doesnt deliver success, he will be got rid of. If any manager wants to be successful, they have to be 100% sure of themselves and strive to it as well.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:16:24 pm
I mean, its pretty outlandish.

One of Rodgers failings was his insecurity, the idea of the club having a certain level of expectation. Klopp brought that back, the whole get me 11 players and ill compete line. Now what he leaves is hopefully a club with an expectation of excellence and success.

Howe has been on record several times making jibes about whether he will get sacked. Almost like if he doesnt deliver success, he will be got rid of. If any manager wants to be successful, they have to be 100% sure of themselves and strive to it as well.

I dont want him and Im not advocating for him, I just meant I dont think its outlandish to suggest we may be interested and will be keeping an eye on how his situation unfolds. Theyre about to lose their DoF, they may decide to let whoever they appoint bring his own man in. Hes seemingly got good relations with both key decision makers here, he did a great job with Bournemouth which was enough to have him on our radar in 2015, since then hes took a bigger job on, had a strong season of over performance and a pretty poor season this season which you could argue was regression. We know the context of why theyve struggled this season, injuries/suspension and struggling to cope with the extra CL fixtures, its not like they were diabolical in Europe, though, they had some good performances and were unlucky with one of the worst penalty decisions Ive seen for handball. His formation and play style would suit us and his experience would be advantageous. I think he ticks a lot more boxes than most fans give him credit for, hence why I dont think its outlandish. I think we should be aiming for better but Ive had a doubt in the back of my mind ever since Hughes was appointed.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:05:48 pm
3 foreigner rule coming in for Europe killed us. Most of our squad was non-English and Barnes aside all our best players. So we had to ship loads out in exchange for English players. The problem was the English players we signed weren't good enough. As it turned out we had a lot of good ones coming through the youth team as well like Macca and Robbie.

That rule didn't really affect us that badly, the foreigners we had were Brucie, Gillespie, Nicol, Whelan, Hysen, Molby, Staunton, Hutchison, Houghton, Rush, Rosenthal, Speedie and Cousins, we could have easily trimmed that by getting rid and keeping Beardsley for example

Souness has never mentioned that anyway, it had no effect on the decisions he made, all he said was he same players who he didn't feel would die for the shirt and so he said "fuck off then"
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 01:15:21 pm
I'll burn that flame with you until the very end.

Best available candidate, and worst case scenario we get Alonso in a year.


Oh my bad - I was not being serious!
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin

Be worth it just to see him strangling Taylor/Kavanagh/Tierney/Oliver ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin
I've been banging that drum too. Him v the PGMOL would be something else.
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm
I've been banging that drum too. Him v the PGMOL would be something else.

I'd love to see him as well, but it's never happening unfortunately.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin
Yep, everyone hates us anyway, so let's bring in a manager that they'll hate too. Imagine the fume every week in Sly Sports and Football Focus!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:29:30 am
So he signed Piechnick  ::)    Mark Wright was a decent signing though, far better than I was expecting him to be.

he was decent not at the same level as sami hyppia
Michael Edwards if he wants it.  ;D

Quote
Hugo Viana could leave Sporting at the end of the season if Ruben Amorim does not stay at the club.

Liverpool are aware of this - even if Richard Hughes is the new sporting director, Viana could make Amorims backroom staff.

[@pedromsepulveda]
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:09:00 pm

Oh my bad - I was not being serious!

I'll just sit here on my jack with a candle then.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
How convinced are people it will be Amorim who takes over? Or is there someone on the needs database no one expects

It'll be him or Nagelsmann imo
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:03:01 am
That was the biggest mistake Souness made, he shifted out far too many too quickly.

The mistake Souness made was not signing Roy Keane.
simione  ;D

Can you just imagine us with our talent base shithousing our way through games.  Dom, Mac, Nunez, Lucho, Bradley...weve got some naturals that could be shown the way. After winning the fair play league for a decade and get tierney and coote for a thank you note it could be kinda fun

but naah i hate that stuff and pgmol would relegate us anyway.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin

That would be hilarious
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin

It worked for Mourinho at Chelsea.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:05:06 pm
It worked for Mourinho at Chelsea.

Football has moved on, especially the PL.
It hasn't because Arteta's gimps are really good at it.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:05:55 pm
Football has moved on, especially the PL.

Mourinho's tactics might be outdated the dark arts aren't though.
Mourinho's first stint at Chelsea also had Robben and Duff on the wings with Drogba up top. They could play really good footie when needed.
Simeone earns nearly as much as Klopp and Guardiola combined though. Other than that, his tactics have evolved somewhat in the last 2 years or so, Atletico might not be the go to side for entertainment but they sure are not as dull as they were say 5 years ago.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:12:02 pm
Mourinho's first stint at Chelsea also had Robben and Duff on the wings with Drogba up top. They could play really good footie when needed.

Lampard scoring a goal every other game and Terry at the back
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
Diego Simeone and we shithouse are way to win evrething.  :lickin

I can't stand him,but it would be funny.
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:00:53 am
how do people feel if Gian Piero Gasperini got a liverpool interview ?

It worked for Leicester and Ranieri but I don't think FSG will do short term appointments unless we're certain we have a manager like Xabi lined up for 2 seasons from now. If they sacked Kenny for Rodgers then it's unlikely an Italian who's never managed abroad will be in the running.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:20:17 am
If he got an interview, it wouldn't be off the back on Thursday, it'd be based on his past 8 years at Atalanta. Fucker has done us twice at Anfield now

He has done an amazing job with them took them to 3 QF in Europe which is huge for them.

Im warming to Howe mainly to bring that master tactician Tindall along with him what joy that would be !!

Hughes even mentions him id fire him on the spot 😂
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
Lampard scoring a deflected goal every other game and Terry at the back
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 08:32:07 pm
It worked for Leicester and Ranieri but I don't think FSG will do short term appointments unless we're certain we have a manager like Xabi lined up for 2 seasons from now. If they sacked Kenny for Rodgers then it's unlikely an Italian who's never managed abroad will be in the running.

Mourinho?
