I mean, its pretty outlandish.



One of Rodgers failings was his insecurity, the idea of the club having a certain level of expectation. Klopp brought that back, the whole get me 11 players and ill compete line. Now what he leaves is hopefully a club with an expectation of excellence and success.



Howe has been on record several times making jibes about whether he will get sacked. Almost like if he doesnt deliver success, he will be got rid of. If any manager wants to be successful, they have to be 100% sure of themselves and strive to it as well.



I dont want him and Im not advocating for him, I just meant I dont think its outlandish to suggest we may be interested and will be keeping an eye on how his situation unfolds. Theyre about to lose their DoF, they may decide to let whoever they appoint bring his own man in. Hes seemingly got good relations with both key decision makers here, he did a great job with Bournemouth which was enough to have him on our radar in 2015, since then hes took a bigger job on, had a strong season of over performance and a pretty poor season this season which you could argue was regression. We know the context of why theyve struggled this season, injuries/suspension and struggling to cope with the extra CL fixtures, its not like they were diabolical in Europe, though, they had some good performances and were unlucky with one of the worst penalty decisions Ive seen for handball. His formation and play style would suit us and his experience would be advantageous. I think he ticks a lot more boxes than most fans give him credit for, hence why I dont think its outlandish. I think we should be aiming for better but Ive had a doubt in the back of my mind ever since Hughes was appointed.