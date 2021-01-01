« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:34:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:23 am
I think I'd take that. The injuries issue put aside for a moment, and it's our defensive frailties that are costing us this season. The amount of stupid goals we concede is alarming for a side with ambitions as lofty as ours. The amount of times we find ourselves 1-0 down before we even get out of bed is infuriating.
I feel the same way, sadly.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 04:51:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:07:46 pm
The mods don't even give me the good biscuits mate.  ;D

Brother, you Bots need to unionise. Don't let the man shit on you  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:39:09 pm
Despite the Rubes speculation wouldn't surprise me if we just get some random banger from Orny on Jules or some other manager in May or whenever.

Luis Enrique as an outsider.

Wondering why he hasnt been linked with us at all
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:17:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Trying to think who he reminds me of. Is it Kevin from the later American Pie movies? Think theres someone else but cant place it!


Arda Turan?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Trying to think who he reminds me of. Is it Kevin from the later American Pie movies? Think theres someone else but cant place it!


Does Kevin still have that book

Asking for a friend
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
Contrary to reports, Balague saying Amorim is not a done deal.

https://youtu.be/_3g38doXoYE?si=cDYMB005iKQeKZI7
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm
 ;D

That man should not be taken seriously in any matter.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm
;D

That man should not be taken seriously in any matter.

Hes as credible as other journos people are believing (likes of plettenburg).

Make of that what you want. Just sharing
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm
I can't imagine anything is anywhere near a "done deal." We're probably going to have to endure a couple of months of "Manchester United/Chelsea/Barcelona to beat Liverpool to manager target?" headlines, and won't that be fun.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm
https://twitter.com/pedromsepulveda/status/1777792217223925889

Quote
@LFC offers a 3-year contract with a salary more than double what he receives at Sporting;
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm
Milking the fucking life out of this saga him isnt he. Fabrizio must be so proud seeing his offspring blossoming.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
Contrary to reports, Balague saying Amorim is not a done deal.

https://youtu.be/_3g38doXoYE?si=cDYMB005iKQeKZI7

It's never a done deal until he actually signs. And he's kinda busy winning a league now.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm
Reckon Amorim was done the moment we made it know De Zerbi isnt in consideration. From most reliable sources it sounded like the order of preference was Xabi, Amorim and then are Zerbi.

Its probably all verbally agreed but its right to respect Sporting and wait for the right time to announce it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
This Sepúlveda guy is using us for clicks. Talks too much.

I prefer Joyce's laconic tweets :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 07:06:48 am
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:23:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
Trying to think who he reminds me of. Is it Kevin from the later American Pie movies? Think theres someone else but cant place it!


Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:29:01 am
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:33:55 am
The joys of it all, trying to tempt a manager from his present club while the fans are baying for news. The "we need it now" generations have about as much patience as a two year old, less even. Alonso had to go public with his intentions as it was distraction he didn't need right now. Likewise with anyone else, I'm sure there's wee discussions going on that we will never be privy to n I would hope those involved would be professional enough to not even drop a hint to the public. It's going to be sorted when everyone is ready n honestly I wish Jurgen kept his decision to himself until the final game as it's being a bit of a shyte show we could have all done without.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:17:08 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:33:55 am
The joys of it all, trying to tempt a manager from his present club while the fans are baying for news. The "we need it now" generations have about as much patience as a two year old, less even. Alonso had to go public with his intentions as it was distraction he didn't need right now. Likewise with anyone else, I'm sure there's wee discussions going on that we will never be privy to n I would hope those involved would be professional enough to not even drop a hint to the public. It's going to be sorted when everyone is ready n honestly I wish Jurgen kept his decision to himself until the final game as it's being a bit of a shyte show we could have all done without.

Remember Chelsea and Mourinho going public on the eve of Porto's CL final. There's better ways to do business.
