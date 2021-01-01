« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Onward Liverpudlian

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6600 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:58:47 pm
That's disappointing if alonso turned us down.

Didn't like the way he left us either . Pretty much threw rafa under a bus

He should have been biting our hands off in a way you would expect a former player to do who has often spoken of his love for our (his) club and 'unfinished business' etc etc, really shocked to be honest. I think the LFC job will only come to him once and that is now so it's his loss.

Commendable loyalty to Leverkusen or a comfy stop off before going to be manager #3797 at Madrid in a year or two and even then only manage them for a couple of years before they get bored of him?

The devil in me hopes Leverkusen drops like a stone next season but that's just me - evil bloody so and so!
Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6601 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:56:41 pm
There's only about three elite managers right now and he's not even in the category below them. I don't think they're guaranteed anything and still hope City take him after Pep which I think could end up in flames quite quickly. If he can get this Arsenal side to over 80 points again he'll genuinely have done a good job but you're only elite if you win the big ones.

Your definition of elite is different. I think he is a tier below them but it doesn't mean he isn't a special manager.

They are an impressive team who are an absolute machine out of possession. He is one of the best out there hence I would term him as elite.

Let's say this, if he wasn't at Arsenal, and instead doing a similar job with a club in La Liga or Serie A, he would be the standout choice.

He also has the attitude to match. He is a sore loser. His passion and intensity are the type of character traits needed at a big club. Klopp has it, Guardiola has it and so does Arteta. It grates opposition fans but it gets your own fan base and players on side.

No clue what type of character Amorim is but I'm hoping he isn't soft and has that fire inside him. He needs to push the players to the limit like Arteta and Guardiola. A amiable and gentle character isn't going to cut it against competitors like them.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6602 on: Today at 02:13:47 pm
elsewhere

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6603 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm
Truth be told, we all wanted Southgate anyway!
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6604 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:12:21 pm
Your definition of elite is different. I think he is a tier below them but it doesn't mean he isn't a special manager.

They are an impressive team who are an absolute machine out of possession. He is one of the best out there hence I would term him as elite.

Let's say this, if he wasn't at Arsenal, and instead doing a similar job with a club in La Liga or Serie A, he would be the standout choice.

He also has the attitude to match. He is a sore loser. His passion and intensity are the type of character traits needed at a big club. Klopp has it, Guardiola has it and so does Arteta. It grates opposition fans but it gets your own fan base on site. Opposition fans hate Klopp for those specific traits but we are blind to it because he is ours.

No clue what type of character Amorim is but I'm hoping he isn't soft and has that fire inside him. He needs to push the players to the limit like Arteta and Guardiola do. A amiable and gentle character isn't going to cut it against competitors like them.

Arteta hasnt won anything of real note yet bar an FA Cup a few seasons ago and you mention if he were doing this job elsewhere, but he has been at Arsenal a long time and spent a hell of a lot of money.

He is a good manager and he has an excellent side. But he has to win this season. This is not a case of a new, plucky manager, this is a guy who has been there a while and spent lots of money.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6605 on: Today at 02:16:27 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:14:40 pm
Truth be told, we all wanted Southgate anyway!

First order of business would be selling Trent to Madrid and bringing in Reece James or Kieran Trippier

Sorted!
smicer07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6606 on: Today at 02:20:26 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 01:49:59 pm
If you're an Arsenal fan, you have to be loving this. City might be hit with charges and suffer because of that. Even then they will have a dip once Guardiola leaves in a year. We will suffer with losing Klopp and not replacing him.

Arsenal themselves are pretty well set. They have an elite manager and a talented squad. I'll be shocked if they don't end up with at least 2 titles out of the next 5 seasons. They certainly will break their barren run soon (as long as Arteta doesn't leave for elsewhere)

Arteta is an elite manager? How?
smicer07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6607 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 02:11:13 pm
He should have been biting our hands off in a way you would expect a former player to do who has often spoken of his love for our (his) club and 'unfinished business' etc etc, really shocked to be honest. I think the LFC job will only come to him once and that is now so it's his loss.

Commendable loyalty to Leverkusen or a comfy stop off before going to be manager #3797 at Madrid in a year or two and even then only manage them for a couple of years before they get bored of him?

The devil in me hopes Leverkusen drops like a stone next season but that's just me - evil bloody so and so!

You really fell for the claptrap about him caring about Liverpool? Should have learnt by now.
Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6608 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm
Klopp on Alonsos decision.

Being a young manager at a club doing really well, I had a similar situation. I did pretty much the same if you want and never regretted it. Hes doing an incredible job there.
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6609 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 02:11:13 pm
He should have been biting our hands off in a way you would expect a former player to do who has often spoken of his love for our (his) club and 'unfinished business' etc etc, really shocked to be honest. I think the LFC job will only come to him once and that is now so it's his loss.

Commendable loyalty to Leverkusen or a comfy stop off before going to be manager #3797 at Madrid in a year or two and even then only manage them for a couple of years before they get bored of him?

The devil in me hopes Leverkusen drops like a stone next season but that's just me - evil bloody so and so!

Talking positively about previous clubs is easy with no downside.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6610 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:21:31 pm
You really fell for the claptrap about him caring about Liverpool? Should have learnt by now.

Yep seems like a lot of people have had those blinkers on for a while when it comes to Alonso.
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6611 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:58:47 pm
That's disappointing if alonso turned us down.

Didn't like the way he left us either . Pretty much threw rafa under a bus

Love Rafa but I think that's overplayed a bit. Alonso gave an interview a few years ago and it was more the financial situation at the club at the time that meant he was willing to sell Alonso and bring in Barry. It seems like some people can't let it go but I would have preferred to keep Alonso but I don't think there needs to 'blame' attached to either party, it was just one of those things.
Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6612 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm
All aboard the Amorim train
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6613 on: Today at 02:24:03 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:14:40 pm
Truth be told, we all wanted Southgate anyway!

Klopp had some nice words to say about De Zerbi in his press conference today, which makes me think its him.
