Not sure why people are turning their noses at Nageslmann. Did extremely well with RB Leipzig, won the double at Bayern in his first season, and got sacked while being behind Dortmund by 1 point.



His CL record is also pretty solid, and his style of play will suit our players too.



Really beginning to warm to the idea of Nagelsmann. His play style is similar to what were used to, and hes considerably more established than Alonso/Amorim.Alonso is an interesting one - hes done a great job at Leverkusen but making someone manager of LFC after 2 years as a manager.. hes still likely be very green, although you can say that Arsenal did that with Arteta.Amorim seems like a Rodgers type appointment. A relative unknown with very little reputation in the game. It would raise some eyebrows as to whether he has the necessary clout to fill the shoes of Klopp.