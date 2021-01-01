I think a closer play style is a double-edged sword.
We've made a habit of signing incredibly durable players and then breaking them anyway. There are a ton of factors leading to these injuries but I'm sure the intensity we play at and the number of games we play doesn't help, so we may see a more possession-based style as the right next step.
Pressing has also become extremely common in the PL, Klopp is just such a good coach that he has us doing it better than anyone. At some point however you need to evolve and start looking at how best to counteract the pressing that most other teams do. Again, a more possession-based style can be a help here. If you look at Real Madrid for example and how we've struggled against them in recent seasons, they tend to just pass around our press with relative comfort and it makes pressing teams tire themselves out chasing the ball.
Good points,though on the other hand we'd imo propably need 3/4 of the team to have some of the best technical and passing attributes in Europe to make it work as well as at Real,like Xabi Alonso good.
Those players would be extremely expensive and hard to get and we'd need a different approach to our training and drilling which could take time.
Still,would be fun to see it implemented one day at Liverpool,could be as enjoyable to watch and effective as the gegenpress has been just different.