I think a closer play style is a double-edged sword.

We've made a habit of signing incredibly durable players and then breaking them anyway. There are a ton of factors leading to these injuries but I'm sure the intensity we play at and the number of games we play doesn't help, so we may see a more possession-based style as the right next step.

Pressing has also become extremely common in the PL, Klopp is just such a good coach that he has us doing it better than anyone. At some point however you need to evolve and start looking at how best to counteract the pressing that most other teams do. Again, a more possession-based style can be a help here. If you look at Real Madrid for example and how we've struggled against them in recent seasons, they tend to just pass around our press with relative comfort and it makes pressing teams tire themselves out chasing the ball.
agreed, and if Xabi came in and wanted to transition our style of play I can't see it requiring a huge overhaul of the squad.  we have a ton of very talented, skillful, smart players.

any personnel changes could very easily be done over time.
Something else I'm not sure people have mentioned on here is the fact that he's had his squad stripped of its best players year after year and continued to do well - something that shouldn't be the case here.

Very good point.
I think a closer play style is a double-edged sword.

We've made a habit of signing incredibly durable players and then breaking them anyway. There are a ton of factors leading to these injuries but I'm sure the intensity we play at and the number of games we play doesn't help, so we may see a more possession-based style as the right next step.

Pressing has also become extremely common in the PL, Klopp is just such a good coach that he has us doing it better than anyone. At some point however you need to evolve and start looking at how best to counteract the pressing that most other teams do. Again, a more possession-based style can be a help here. If you look at Real Madrid for example and how we've struggled against them in recent seasons, they tend to just pass around our press with relative comfort and it makes pressing teams tire themselves out chasing the ball.

Good points,though on the other hand we'd imo propably need 3/4 of the team to have some of the best technical and passing attributes in Europe to make it work as well as at Real,like Xabi Alonso good.
Those players would be extremely expensive and hard to get and we'd need a different approach to our training and drilling which could take time.
Still,would be fun to see it implemented one day at Liverpool,could be as enjoyable to watch and effective as the gegenpress has been just different.
I'm warming to Almorim.
Me too. I just think people sleep on Amorim because he's managing in Portugal

Some people have just set their hearts on having Alonso I think. But my biggest fear going with him is that his style is different and it may take a while for it to come together. Amorim's style is the most similar to Klopp.
Not sure why people are turning their noses at Nageslmann. Did extremely well with RB Leipzig, won the double at Bayern in his first season, and got sacked while being behind Dortmund by 1 point.

His CL record is also pretty solid, and his style of play will suit our players too.
Read about his antics at Bayern.

No thanks.
Not sure why people are turning their noses at Nageslmann. Did extremely well with RB Leipzig, won the double at Bayern in his first season, and got sacked while being behind Dortmund by 1 point.

His CL record is also pretty solid, and his style of play will suit our players too.

Really beginning to warm to the idea of Nagelsmann. His play style is similar to what were used to, and hes considerably more established than Alonso/Amorim.

Alonso is an interesting one - hes done a great job at Leverkusen but making someone manager of LFC after 2 years as a manager.. hes still likely be very green, although you can say that Arsenal did that with Arteta.

Amorim seems like a Rodgers type appointment. A relative unknown with very little reputation in the game. It would raise some eyebrows as to whether he has the necessary clout to fill the shoes of Klopp.
Really beginning to warm to the idea of Nagelsmann. His play style is similar to what were used to, and hes considerably more established than Alonso/Amorim.

Alonso is an interesting one - hes done a great job at Leverkusen but making someone manager of LFC after 2 years as a manager.. hes still likely be very green, although you can say that Arsenal did that with Arteta.
Arteta is Xabi's best mate since kids
