This doesn't seem right to me. The noises aren't good. Think he might end up showing his loyalty to Leverkusen.



My inkling is that we end up with Amorim.



Another exit in Europe the other week to Atalanta. For some assurance, it would have been nice if he made a run to the latter stages. He's not shown much when it comes to his ability to navigate European ties. A crucial aspect needed in any Liverpool manager.



Not to say he isn't a good manager. We won't fall off under him, but we'll likely have league campaigns similar to what we had under Rafa. Comfortably in the top 4 most seasons, but not quite able to hit the ceiling.



This is pretty much how I look at it too regarding Amorim, as for whether he actually is the manager next season no idea, still hoping for Alonso personally but would also take him.European form is crucial for me too, would say though it's going to be hard to make a mark in the Champions League or Europa League even now when you aren't in one of the top leagues, he is only young too of course. I really do want someone who has done it in Europe before though (suppose you can't really count Alonso then in that case as he's not won anything yet). Emery wouldn't be in my top 3 choices but he'd be around my list anyway given his knowledge for winning European ties even if he's never replicated it in the league yet.It'd also be quite hard though to argue against Amorim even if they don't win the league title this year, because Benfica are neck and neck with them. Sporting are battering teams every week but could still end up 2nd place, not really any different to what we've been through in recent years.