LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Bread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 03:44:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:35:21 pm
Somethings been pointed out last couple of day but Torres has been all over our social media platforms.  It's weird as they never do that for ex players. Maybe he might be coming back as an Assistant?

I think it's unlikely, though he is currently the manager of Atletico u19s, so maybe the next logical step for his coaching career would be to join the coaching staff of a serious senior team?
rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 04:50:27 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:29:19 pm
Yep, we've had 8 managers in the last 32 years

We do tend to give managers time though, H&G skewed a lot of that, we had 3 managers in 6 months because of them pricks, that is unprecedented for us. Kenny wasn't a long term appt and Jurgen was well on course to do 10 years, so who's to say the new guy won't get 10 years?
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:51:17 am
Wrong. He's spent just 4.5 years out of the last 10 in Germany, 2014-17 in Munich when he retired from playing, and late 2022 to present in Leverkusen (some 600km away up north). A couple of years at Real Madrid's academy to earn his UEFA Pro License and then back to Sociedad before COVID. Hardly "a short break" in Spain.

His kids - used to moving - will be at an international school in nearby Cologne, with Jon about to finish his GCSE equivalents in the next couple of months, perfect timing for an important switch. As a 16-year old Liverpool fan, starting his A-levels in the city would also massively appeal in a cultural sense.

As for mouthpiece Plettenburg regurgitating that shit, just after Hoeness' "Bayern is the measure of all things" boast, well it's as transparent as it is embarrassing. They're sore losers and their arrogance knows no bounds. The perfect culture for Mourinho.
Ah, right, thanks
G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 06:59:29 pm
Alonso wont be discussing his plans with Leverkusen players, so the Wirtz stuff doesnt ring true for me. But even if Wirtzs father has the impression that Alonso will stay there for another year, plans can change. Go back a month and Edwards wasnt coming, for example. But hes here now and the pieces are quickly falling into place behind the scenes. I think Alonso will come and it wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if soundings werent taken early in, and a deal all but agreed in principle, awaiting the dotting of the I and crossing of the t once our structure behind the scenes was built out.

The timing of it being announced is sensitive, as both managers, ours and Leverkusens, have history to write.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 07:06:43 pm
Quote
'I hope for him' - Fernando Torres shares Xabi Alonso wish as Liverpool manager.
Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
This doesn't seem right to me. The noises aren't good. Think he might end up showing his loyalty to Leverkusen.

My inkling is that we end up with Amorim.

Another exit in Europe the other week to Atalanta. For some assurance, it would have been nice if he made a run to the latter stages. He's not shown much when it comes to his ability to navigate European ties. A crucial aspect needed in any Liverpool manager.

Not to say he isn't a good manager. We won't fall off under him, but we'll likely have league campaigns similar to what we had under Rafa. Comfortably in the top 4 most seasons, but not quite able to hit the ceiling.
disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 07:18:49 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
This doesn't seem right to me. The noises aren't good. Think he might end up showing his loyalty to Leverkusen.

My inkling is that we end up with Amorim.

Another exit in Europe the other week to Atalanta. For some assurance, it would have been nice if he made a run to the latter stages. He's not shown much when it comes to his ability to navigate European ties. A crucial aspect needed in any Liverpool manager.

Not to say he isn't a good manager. We won't fall off under him, but we'll likely have league campaigns similar to what we had under Rafa. Comfortably in the top 4 most seasons, but not quite able to hit the ceiling.

This is pretty much how I look at it too regarding Amorim, as for whether he actually is the manager next season no idea, still hoping for Alonso personally but would also take him.

European form is crucial for me too, would say though it's going to be hard to make a mark in the Champions League or Europa League even now when you aren't in one of the top leagues, he is only young too of course. I really do want someone who has done it in Europe before though (suppose you can't really count Alonso then in that case as he's not won anything yet). Emery wouldn't be in my top 3 choices but he'd be around my list anyway given his knowledge for winning European ties even if he's never replicated it in the league yet.

It'd also be quite hard though to argue against Amorim even if they don't win the league title this year, because Benfica are neck and neck with them. Sporting are battering teams every week but could still end up 2nd place, not really any different to what we've been through in recent years.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
This doesn't seem right to me. The noises aren't good. Think he might end up showing his loyalty to Leverkusen.


The noises aren't good because there is absolutely nothing coming out from ourselves, which is how it should be.

If Alonso had turned us down for whatever reason, we would have very likely heard something from our journalists because we would want to get ahead of it from a PR perspective. Instead, they all are saying he is our first choice (which again we wouldn't want out there if we knew he wasn't coming). No news is positive as far as I'm concerned.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
This doesn't seem right to me. The noises aren't good. Think he might end up showing his loyalty to Leverkusen.

My inkling is that we end up with Amorim.

Another exit in Europe the other week to Atalanta. For some assurance, it would have been nice if he made a run to the latter stages. He's not shown much when it comes to his ability to navigate European ties. A crucial aspect needed in any Liverpool manager.

Not to say he isn't a good manager. We won't fall off under him, but we'll likely have league campaigns similar to what we had under Rafa. Comfortably in the top 4 most seasons, but not quite able to hit the ceiling.

If European football is a factor then what makes Alonso so special?
meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 11:28:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
If European football is a factor then what makes Alonso so special?

Handsomeness
Kalito

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
If European football is a factor then what makes Alonso so special?
Well, for starters, after his first "full" season last year he took Bayer to the semi's of the Europa League - losing 1 nil on aggregate to Mourinho's Roma.

This season, well he's unbeaten so far ...
afc tukrish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5531 on: Today at 12:14:05 am
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Well, for starters, after his first "full" season last year he took Bayer to the semi's of the Europa League - losing 1 nil on aggregate to Mourinho's Roma.

This season, well he's unbeaten so far ...

Plus he's a handsome bastard...
Kalito

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5532 on: Today at 12:43:50 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:14:05 am
Plus he's a handsome bastard...
Of course, that goes without saying ...  8)
justsean

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5533 on: Today at 02:03:49 am
Loads of chat about Bayern wanting to rattle Leverkusen with the Xabi interest. I dont see it. Theyre ten points clear with 8 games to go. Leverkusen can afford to draw about 5 out of those 8 and still clinch the title and Bayern havent won 8 BuLi games in a row since early 2020. Theyre not in form. The league is gone for them.

Think Xabi might join them purely because he has good relationships with a lot of the higher ups at Bayern and he probably doesnt know any of our leadership team given how long its been since he was at Liverpool and how much things have changed since then.

That said, Liverpool is objectively the smarter choice in my view. Maybe it will come down to non footballing decisions like what his family want and $$$.
bornandbRED

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5534 on: Today at 03:25:26 am
I think theres a good chance it wont be Amorim or Alonso, and FSG will identify an unexpected option. A bit like what happened with Rodgers.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5535 on: Today at 03:40:00 am
FSG aren't identifying anything. It's Will Spearman and our crack analytics team.  :D

And at thisstage of the process, we'd have already began negotiations. We  basically wanted a new coach confirmed like a week aftr the season ends.
