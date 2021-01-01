« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 232581 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,702
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 07:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:36:54 pm
Lijnders?

That's Klopp, not FSG.  :P
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:38:04 pm
everyone else is utterly insipid.


Yep.

We don't HAVE to be excited by a managerial appointment, but it would be nice, including numerous benefits conducive to success. I supported Brendan but I was totally underwhelmed when he was the choice. Plenty were, nothing to do with hindsight.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,396
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 07:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:38:31 pm
That's Klopp, not FSG.  :P

Oh ok. No wonder FSG wanted rid of Klopp, he really was wielding too much power.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 08:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
Yep.

We don't HAVE to be excited by a managerial appointment, but it would be nice, including numerous benefits conducive to success. I supported Brendan but I was totally underwhelmed when he was the choice. Plenty were, nothing to do with hindsight.

I was quite impressionable back when Brendan was hired, was excited at the thought of a young progressive British manager, I think he was the first of his kind. But so many managers since have done 'a Swansea' with decent football and never cut it beyond. And while I think he talked a good game at Swansea (I didn't see red flags with his personality), there's obviously things regarding his character and how he presented himself at Liverpool that gave off a bad vibe. It wasn't bad, it was just clumsy and out of touch. I don't mind Brendan, but we really need a manager who we can really look up to.

Which is why personality is another thing. I know so many think its a trivial thing but it really isn't when you think of the honest, good men who have managed this club. It's so important in the way they can galvanise a fanbase with their honest intentions but also why it sets us out from other clubs because there needs to be an emotional connection to the man who is managing us. It goes above just winning, you want to win with morals and values intact, something the manager provides.

We all know Alonso... again, the only other one who seems to exude decent, honest character credentials is Amorim. A lot of the others are self serving egotists in the extreme (again don't get me started on putrid guys like Nagalsmann and Simeone that some, for some god forsaken reason, are suggesting as a good choice).

A good personality and character reference is not pointless to management either; it will be crucial to man management, but to also have the humility is to have the self awareness and responsibility required for the job (and not that faux humility bollocks like Guardiola). If we believe in them, then the players will.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:07:33 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,444
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 08:31:39 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:01:02 pm
I was quite impressionable back when Brendan was hired, was excited at the thought of a young progressive British manager, I think he was the first of his kind. But so many managers since have done 'a Swansea' with decent football and never cut it beyond. And while I think he talked a good game at Swansea (I didn't see red flags with his personality), there's obviously things regarding his character and how he presented himself at Liverpool that gave off a bad vibe. It wasn't bad, it was just clumsy and out of touch. I don't mind Brendan, but we really need a manager who we can really look up to.

Which is why personality is another thing. I know so many think its a trivial thing but it really isn't when you think of the honest, good men who have managed this club. It's so important in the way they can galvanise a fanbase with their honest intentions but also why it sets us out from other clubs because there needs to be an emotional connection to the man who is managing us. It goes above just winning, you want to win with morals and values intact, something the manager provides.

We all know Alonso... again, the only other one who seems to exude decent, honest character credentials is Amorim. A lot of the others are self serving egotists in the extreme (again don't get me started on putrid guys like Nagalsmann and Simeone that some, for some god forsaken reason, are suggesting as a good choice).

A good personality and character reference is not pointless to management either; it will be crucial to man management, but to also have the humility is to have the self awareness and responsibility required for the job (and not that faux humility bollocks like Guardiola). If we believe in them, then the players will.

Rodgers talked a good game when he first came in but he was all front. Character wise he bigged himself up but was soon throwing people under the bus. Writing was on the wall when he tried to flog Henderson for Dempsey. Allen and Borini were already underwhelming buys.

And he quickly moved away from the style of play he was employed to implement and was adamant he wouldn't deviate from when he took the job. One of mu biggest issues with Rodgers was his actions rarely matched his words. Compare that to Klopp's sincerity and its another hard quality to replace.

May as well get Rodgers back though than appoint De Zerbi or Nagelsmann. Amorim would be a more natural plan b to Alonso.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:31:39 pm
Rodgers talked a good game when he first came in but he was all front. Character wise he bigged himself up but was soon throwing people under the bus. Writing was on the wall when he tried to flog Henderson for Dempsey. Allen and Borini were already underwhelming buys.

And he quickly moved away from the style of play he was employed to implement and was adamant he wouldn't deviate from when he took the job. One of mu biggest issues with Rodgers was his actions rarely matched his words. Compare that to Klopp's sincerity and its another hard quality to replace.

May as well get Rodgers back though than appoint De Zerbi or Nagelsmann. Amorim would be a more natural plan b to Alonso.

I will never forget when he stabbed Colin Pascoe in the back, showed his true colors then.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,443
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:59:58 pm
The only person FSG have gone back for in any sport is Michael Edwards.  ;D

Theo Epstein says Hi.  ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,498
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:31:39 pm
Rodgers talked a good game when he first came in but he was all front. Character wise he bigged himself up but was soon throwing people under the bus. Writing was on the wall when he tried to flog Henderson for Dempsey. Allen and Borini were already underwhelming buys.

And he quickly moved away from the style of play he was employed to implement and was adamant he wouldn't deviate from when he took the job. One of mu biggest issues with Rodgers was his actions rarely matched his words. Compare that to Klopp's sincerity and its another hard quality to replace.

May as well get Rodgers back though than appoint De Zerbi or Nagelsmann. Amorim would be a more natural plan b to Alonso.
Allen was a really good player for us. His judgement was pretty poor overall in the market though. Clearly his strength, up until that last season, was his coaching and ability to get the best out of what he had available. He did a fantastic job in 13/14 with a squad nobody expected to get in the top 4 never mind get so close to a title.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
Allen was a really good player for us.

Whilst he wasn't shit, I wouldn't say he was really good! A hugely flawed player that could look like he was better than he was.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm
I will never forget when he stabbed Colin Pascoe in the back, showed his true colors then.

We already knew everything we needed to know about Rodgers long before then. Sacking Pascoe was akin to moving the Deckchairs around on the Titanic. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,444
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
Allen was a really good player for us. His judgement was pretty poor overall in the market though. Clearly his strength, up until that last season, was his coaching and ability to get the best out of what he had available.

He was okay, but he'd beenmassively overhyped by Rodgers and couldn't live up to that billing. Borini was just crap, so it wasn't the greatest use of the budget that was available. 

Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
He did a fantastic job in 13/14 with a squad nobody expected to get in the top 4 never mind get so close to a title.

He did well that year, but if he could even vaguely organise a defence then we'd have won the league comfortably with the firepower we had at the other end.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
Allen was a really good player for us. His judgement was pretty poor overall in the market though. Clearly his strength, up until that last season, was his coaching and ability to get the best out of what he had available. He did a fantastic job in 13/14 with a squad nobody expected to get in the top 4 never mind get so close to a title.

Yes the revisionism about him is staggering  our fan base often seem incapable of not being binary  about people - youre either a god or youre trash
Rodgers got us closer to the title than any manager since we won it on a limited budget  he was then totally thrown under the bus in 14/15 when the execs at the club sold one of the worlds best players, replaced him with non PL level forwards and mangled contact discussions with one of the worlds best young players.
Hes not a world beating manager, has personality flaws (they all do) and shouldnt be involved in recruitment but hes also a very good coach who did a good job for a decent period of time for us and nearly got the big one without being properly backed
Logged

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,008
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
Yes the revisionism about him is staggering  our fan base often seem incapable of not being binary  about people - youre either a god or youre trash
Rodgers got us closer to the title than any manager since we won it on a limited budget  he was then totally thrown under the bus in 14/15 when the execs at the club sold one of the worlds best players, replaced him with non PL level forwards and mangled contact discussions with one of the worlds best young players.
Hes not a world beating manager, has personality flaws (they all do) and shouldnt be involved in recruitment but hes also a very good coach who did a good job for a decent period of time for us and nearly got the big one without being properly backed

...not to mention that there are 115 reasons why he didn't get the big one.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,443
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm
We already knew everything we needed to know about Rodgers long before then. Sacking Pascoe was akin to moving the Deckchairs around on the Titanic. 

That wasn't Rodgers that was Mike Gordon.

Gordon did an annual review and decided that Rodgers could stay but only if he allowed the coaching team to be revamped. Pascoe and Marsh were sacked and Gary Mac and O'Driscoll were brought in. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
He was okay, but he'd beenmassively overhyped by Rodgers and couldn't live up to that billing. Borini was just crap, so it wasn't the greatest use of the budget that was available. 

He did well that year, but if he could even vaguely organise a defence then we'd have won the league comfortably with the firepower we had at the other end.

So the fire power had nothing to do with him  but the defense was his fault?
How the fuck do you organsie the corpse of glen johnson, martin skrtel and john flanagan into a defense?!!
 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,444
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
So the fire power had nothing to do with him  but the defense was his fault?
How the fuck do you organsie the corpse of glen johnson, martin skrtel and john flanagan into a defense?!!

Well, if his ego didn't cause him to fall out with Reina then we'd have had a better keeper and a more experienced one rather than one scared of his own shadow. We conceded far fewer goals the season before with the same defenders.

Who said the firepower had nothing to do with him? By all means he gets the credit for that. You can't concede over 50 goals and expect to win a league title though, in any season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
Well, if his ego didn't cause him to fall out with Reina then we'd have had a better keeper and a more experienced one rather than one scared of his own shadow.

Who said the firepower had nothing to do with him? By all means he gets the credit for that. You can't concede over 50 goals and expect to win a league title though, in any season.

Sure but youre saying its his fault the defense was bad  Arrigo Sacchi couldnt made a defence out of that group
No one thought that squad could challenge for the title - as someone just said no one thought it could make top 4
People refuse to give Rodgers credit for how good we were purely because they dont like him
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
Its a good thing Brendan is coming back as manager otherwise this whole discussion would have been an epic waste of everyones time.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
Yes the revisionism about him is staggering  our fan base often seem incapable of not being binary  about people - youre either a god or youre trash
Rodgers got us closer to the title than any manager since we won it on a limited budget  he was then totally thrown under the bus in 14/15 when the execs at the club sold one of the worlds best players, replaced him with non PL level forwards and mangled contact discussions with one of the worlds best young players.
Hes not a world beating manager, has personality flaws (they all do) and shouldnt be involved in recruitment but hes also a very good coach who did a good job for a decent period of time for us and nearly got the big one without being properly backed

Hes a reptile. With a shit character ironically.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,443
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Its a good thing Brendan is coming back as manager otherwise this whole discussion would have been an epic waste of everyones time.

The thing is it isn't a waste of time.

Managers like Klopp are one in a million. The stark truth is that the next manager is far more likely to be a Rodgers than a Klopp.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,702
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm »
Not if the structure behind the new man is good. Which it is now.  :P
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,690
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5221 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Its a good thing Brendan is coming back as manager otherwise this whole discussion would have been an epic waste of everyones time.

I tried to stop it a few pages ago but got sucked in ultimately on here its litigate the past, the shit refs or how xabi hasnt lost enough games to be good 🤷‍♂️
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
The thing is it isn't a waste of time.

Managers like Klopp are one in a million. The stark truth is that the next manager is far more likely to be a Rodgers than a Klopp.

What has signing Joe Allen or Brendans ability to coach attack vs defence got anything to do with who the next manager is?

I was here 10 years ago to discuss all this.

What next? Lets talk about what a wonderful time we had under that deluded wrinkly Owl because were more likely to get someone of the calibre of Hodgson rather than a one in a million like Klopp.

Its pretty bloody obvious we wont get a manager of the calibre of Jurgen. But thats more because of how special he is then any other factor.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,702
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 11:15:45 pm »
I must be drinking some weird shite tonight bcause Amir is making sense here.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5224 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Xabi Alonso
Clap Clap Clap
Xabi Alonso
Clap Clap Clap
Xabi Alonso
Clap Clap Clap
Xabi Alonso
Clap Clap Clap


He followed it in. That was when i knew he would own the entire club someday, and massive bronze statues of him punching the air standing bestride Anfield like the Colossus would eventually be raised.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5225 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm

He did well that year, but if he could even vaguely organise a defence then we'd have won the league comfortably with the firepower we had at the other end.

He certainly wasn't any good in organising a defence, but it would have taken an elite manager to win a league title with that defence, of which we didn't have that luxury in those years. When Skrtel is your best defender, you've got serious problems.

If he had been able to sort the defence out, it may have nullified the attacking threat somewhat. The more I think about it, the more I think we couldn't win that league.

Hindsights a wonderful thing considering what we've had these last few years, and I guess you can make an argument that the Premier League was a bit in the doledrums during that era; there was no genuinely great title winning side for a good few years (how the heck do you think Leicester won it).

Fergie's last title win in 2013 was with one of his weaker PL winning teams, Man City weren't all that great a competitor with us in 13/14 despite winning it, and a washed up Mourinho won his last title with one of his most uninspiring Chelsea teams yet. Then you have Leicester winning 15/16, and only then I think the quality starts to improve once Conte's Chelsea wins in 16/17, who were probably objectively the best winners in terms of quality out of that fallow years. So who knows maybe the argument is you could have a shit defence but still win it?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:26:38 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,561
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5226 on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 pm »
Ten hag should be available soon 😁
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,443
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5227 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
What has signing Joe Allen or Brendans ability to coach attack vs defence got anything to do with who the next manager is?

I was here 10 years ago to discuss all this.

What next? Lets talk about what a wonderful time we had under that deluded wrinkly Owl because were more likely to get someone of the calibre of Hodgson rather than a one in a million like Klopp.

Its pretty bloody obvious we wont get a manager of the calibre of Jurgen. But thats more because of how special he is then any other factor.

It is more about the dynamic between the way FSG want to run the club and how a manager wants to operate. My standout memory of Rodgers is his first press conference. His unveiling as a manager and Ayre tells the press we are going to recruit a DoF. Rodgers then cuts across him and states he made it clear he didn't want a DoF.

Rodgers was the leading candidate and then pulled out because he didn't want to operate under a DoF. We then ended up with the farcical transfer committee.

We now have the situation in which we have promoted Edwards who clearly had issues with Rodgers and we are looking to recruit a new manager. I think it is too simplistic to just blame Rodgers for the problems between the TC and Rodgers at that time.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5228 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm »
This is such a left field call that I know I'm going to get pelters here... and this is purely in the context of a fairly uninteresting and uninspiring candidates outside of Alonso and perhaps Amorim.

But given the shite names being bandied about like Nagalsmann and co, Knutsen from Bodo/Glimt is not a bad shout relative to that lot. And that I would put ahead of a lot of them on that list.

I think the test of a true manager's ability is to look at his results in Europe. Forget winning the leagues, any fool can win (as Hodgson proved in Sweden). And given Bodo/Glimt's provincial background and sheer lack of resources in one of Europe's backwater leagues, what he's done with them in the Europa Conference League is incredible. Some great performances, historic results and getting them into the knockout stages. I mean they are a tiny club, probably on a level similar to your Kilmarnocks or St Mirrens. In Europe, you're always coming up against various style of play and tactics, often at odds with the footballing culture within your own country. Knutsen's performances demonstrates his ability to organise his limited side according to the teams he's come up against.

And he has a philosophy akin to Klopp, one centred around pressing and attack. If you were to measure manager's outperforming the resources at their disposal across Europe, I wouldn't be surprised to see Knutsen at the top.

Now I'm not advocating his appointment. But he's a hell of a lot more interesting than the shite propping up that list - i.e. everyone outside of Alonso and Amorim.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5229 on: Today at 12:18:13 am »
I understand the catastrophising over Klopp leaving and i've done it myself but i've accepted it now and i'm trying to be positive.

We take mere men and make them gods. We do it with players and we've done it with managers. Benitez was the opposite of Klopp in many ways when it comes to many ways but look what he achieved with us. Many good players leave us and never hit the same heights ever again. Don't underestimate the effect we as fans and the club has on people.

I trust that we'll get a good replacement for Klopp and part of that must include understanding the fans, club, history and the ethos. Everything else is gravy and i'm confident because we have all the other pieces in place, as it should be. I will miss Klopp but he's leaving us in a good position and he must trust also that the board will appoint somebody to carry on his work. He's the anti- Fergie who left them in the shit to boost his ego.

I believe Klopp, the club and Alonsos people came together and agreed everything last year. Everyone wins. I don't believe he would walk away without something having been sorted behind the scenes. He loves us and and to leave us in the hands of Alonso, who is the potential to be the next greatest manager of his generation is a special way to pass the baton on. It's unselfish and means he can step down and rest and at the same time know he played his part in passing the torch and stepping aside while taking into account what was best for the club rather than continuing on while tired and not giving 110%

Love the man, he's a unique and special individual and i'm glad we can saviour every single game between now and he leaves because it's not often you get the chance to appreciate a long goodbye. Usually in life things are just taken for good or bad or they just end so i'm appreciating the moment right now and i'll worry about Alonso being announced after we poetically win the only trophy Klopp hasn't won with us and he previously undeservedly lost.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5230 on: Today at 12:20:28 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
'''
I think the test of a true manager's ability is to look at his results in Europe. Forget winning the leagues, any fool can win (as Hodgson proved in Sweden). And given Bodo/Glimt's provincial background and sheer lack of resources in one of Europe's backwater leagues, what he's done with them in the Europa Conference League is incredible. Some great performances, historic results and getting them into the knockout stages. ...

It's not just that though is it? , its also the size of the task, the enormous fan base, the deep history and significance across the world, with huge sponsorship, worldwide markets, massive pressure lobbed onto the manager by the asshole english press (largely) ..

The last being a major reasons (imo) that Klopp one of the greatest ever, in ability, is actually leaving....
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:56 am by Realgman »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5231 on: Today at 12:34:39 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:20:28 am
It's not just that though is it? , its also the size of the task, the enormous fan base, the deep history and significance across the world, with huge sponsorship, worldwide markets, massive pressure lobbed onto the manager by the asshole english press (largely) ..

The last being a major reasons (imo) that Klopp one of the greatest ever, in ability, is actually leaving....

100% agree. I should have refined that by saying a 'true test of a manager's coaching and tactical abilities' above, but I suppose all of what you suggested can have an impact on your judgement if the pressure gets to you.
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5232 on: Today at 02:03:13 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
This is such a left field call that I know I'm going to get pelters here... and this is purely in the context of a fairly uninteresting and uninspiring candidates outside of Alonso and perhaps Amorim.

But given the shite names being bandied about like Nagalsmann and co, Knutsen from Bodo/Glimt is not a bad shout relative to that lot. And that I would put ahead of a lot of them on that list.

I think the test of a true manager's ability is to look at his results in Europe. Forget winning the leagues, any fool can win (as Hodgson proved in Sweden). And given Bodo/Glimt's provincial background and sheer lack of resources in one of Europe's backwater leagues, what he's done with them in the Europa Conference League is incredible. Some great performances, historic results and getting them into the knockout stages. I mean they are a tiny club, probably on a level similar to your Kilmarnocks or St Mirrens. In Europe, you're always coming up against various style of play and tactics, often at odds with the footballing culture within your own country. Knutsen's performances demonstrates his ability to organise his limited side according to the teams he's come up against.

And he has a philosophy akin to Klopp, one centred around pressing and attack. If you were to measure manager's outperforming the resources at their disposal across Europe, I wouldn't be surprised to see Knutsen at the top.

Now I'm not advocating his appointment. But he's a hell of a lot more interesting than the shite propping up that list - i.e. everyone outside of Alonso and Amorim.
Excellent post! Knutsen is a top top manager. It's not even just about his results with Bodø, he's been overachieving with every single team he's ever coached. I remember being very impressed with his Hovding team punching way above their weight on the third level in Norway, and later seeing how Åsane basically collapsed after they replaced him with a much more "merited" coach. What he's done in Bodø, with a small club even by Norwegian standards, is certainly one of the greatest coaching jobs anywhere in the world over the last 10-15 years. Personality wise I also say that he could be a good fit: certainly passionate, down to earth and empathic. However I do think that the jump from managing in a small Norwegian club to the top of the PL is just too big. If he's taken the Ajax job or even the Brighton one, that he was linked to, he'd certainly be in the mix for us now (If his results had been equally good ofc) but I just think it's a different ball game at the very top.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,019
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5233 on: Today at 02:04:22 am »
Ifs and buts here but if Xabi does the double whilst being unbeaten in Germany it would be an unbelievable achievement. If he was also to beat us in the europa final to make it a treble.. You could argue its a better achievement than anything Jurgen has done. As mad as that sounds, I think it's true.

Hopefully that doesn't happen ofcourse.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:37 am by MBL? »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Up
« previous next »
 