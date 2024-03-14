Much tho I love Xabi I do worry that all the focus seems to be on him like its a given that hell be offered the job

That's because it IS a given he will be offered the job. He's the "standout" candidate, a word Klopp used when gushing over him recently. He just scores so highly on pretty much every metric, compared to the competition.The only question is if he'll accept it. FSG's dogged pursuit of Edwards is a good sign they'll be very persuasive even if there's a small chance he stays at Leverkusen out of some misplaced loyalty. I'd say it's around 80% likely he'll be Liverpool manager in June.